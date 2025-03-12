Does Anyone Listen to These New Music Playlists? Just Wonderin’!

No, I'm not (just!) begging for attention with that headline. I'm curious who's listening to these playlists and what you get out of them, and maybe what you think is missing. Sound off in the comments, as we used to say. Or on social media, if you'd like to broaden the conversation.

Local Picks

Lazy Scorsese, “Neural Pathways”

An easygoing stroll through the corridors of your brain, with delightful moments of playfully distracted psych exploration.

Muja Messiah, “Devil’s Rejects”

The ever-prolific rap veteran enters 2025 with the GODNA album. Here he teams up with local young blood Hard_R, recalls a childhood that smelled of “Black & Milds and Mores,” and closes on a Black Sheep joke.

StoLyette, “Dance, You Demon”

On the lead track from the rhythm-first quartet’s new GHOST FOX 2020, Irene Ruderman Clark’s voice flits about adventurously as bassist Ben Clark locks in with drummers Mitch Miller and Ryan Mach. StoLyette has an album-release show at Icehouse this Saturday, March 15.

Turn Turn Turn, “Hungry Ghosts”

And speaking of ghosts (non-fox variety). Barb Brynstad’s steps to the vocal fore here, supported on harmony by Savannah Smith as Adam Levy contributes a galloping acoustic intro and a jangling folk-rock chorus. Catchy as ever, I need hardly say.

Yuasa-Exide, “Escape To Tascam”

Hyper at the Gates of Dawn, this prolific lo-fi noisemaker puns aptly on the title of his latest album, unceremoniously burying in scuzz the sort of tunes that indie poppers would demand a pat on the head for. He’ll be at Cloudland on Friday.

Non-Local Picks

Adult Mom, “Crystal”

On the second new track off an upcoming album called Natural Causes, Stevie Knipe displays a knack for the intimately anthemic. That sweet fiddle hook doesn’t hurt, nor does closing on a truly worthwhile realization: “I need someone who’s more kind.”

Robert Forster, “Strawberries”

Closing in on his 70s, the surviving half of one of the great indie songwriting teams (McLennan/Forster, the heart of the Go-Betweens, look ’em up) sounds more mortal than ever, but also more playful. This duet with his wife, Karin Bäumler, set to a ricketty tune that falls midway between the music hall and the Lovin’ Spoonful, celebrates the extraordinary everydayness of marital life and comes complete with an adorable video.

Illuminati Hotties, “777”

Sarah Tudzin immerses herself in swirls of overdriven guitar for a production that some might call shoegaze. These days some might call just about anything shoegaze. I heard someone call Sebadoh shoegaze the other day. The song is called (emphasis very much mine) “Gimme Indie Rock” people!

Jennie feat. Dua Lipa, “Handlebars”

That Lisa album sure was a bummer, eh Blackpink stans? Fortunately just a week later we got Jennie’s more accomplished (if not quite undeniable) Ruby. These days, pop is all about how well you work with others, and this stumbling confession of infatuation stays in mid-air thanks not just to Dua but also SZA producer Rob Bisel and Sabrina Carpenter co-writer Amy Allen.

DJ Koze feat. Marley Waters, “Brushcutter”

The German producer thrashes with a sharpened crossfader through a tangled mix of which Boston vocalist Waters is but an element, the beats staggering somewhere between jungle and two-step.

Worst New Song

Alex Warren, “Ordinary”

“Warren's love for music was fostered at a young age. His father bought him a Fender guitar and introduced him to Coldplay, Linkin Park, and Train, among others.” And somehow, he's perfected this synthesis of these disparate influences.

Wanna get a local song considered for the playlist? To make things easy on both of us, email keith@racketmn.com with MONDAY PLAYLIST in the subject header. (Don’t, as in do NOT, DM or text: If I’m in a good mood, I’ll just ask you to send an email; if I’m in a bad mood I’ll just ignore it.)