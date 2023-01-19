Skip to contents
Catch ‘Fury Road,’ Audrey Hepburn, and a Whole Mess of Schwarzenegger on the Big Screen

Pretty much every movie you can catch in area theaters this week.

9:43 AM CST on Jan 19, 2023
Promotional stills
Keith Harris
1Comment
Why are so many Arnold movies playing around town this week? It’s not his birthday, he’s not dead, and he’s not running for office again. Just a coincidence I guess!

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, January 19

Network (1976)
Grandview 1 & 2
Are you mad as hell? Can you not take it anymore? This is the movie for you. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Predator (1987)
The Main
Watch our former guv’s finest performance and stick around to hear Ander Monson discuss his book, Predator: A Memoir, a Movie, an Obsession. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Parkway
As Wes Anderson-y as they come. With pre-show music from the Dust of the Sun Ensemble. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, January 20

Relative (2002)
Parkway
Don’t know much about this indie family drama, but I saw it compared to Mike Leigh and my interest is piqued. Followed by a Q&A with the director. $10/$13. 7 p.m .More info here.

Wall-E (2008)
Trylon
Love watching that lil guy scoot around in the trash. $8. 7 p.m. Also Saturday 8:45 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

World of Tomorrow: The First Three Episodes
Trylon
A selection of Don Hertzfeld’s ground-breaking animated shorts. $8. 9 p.m. Also Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Rewind & Play (2022)
Walker Art Center
Re-edited footage of Thelonious Monk’s 1969 visit to Paris, with plenty of solo performances. Also Saturday. $10/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, January 21

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King: Extended Edition (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse
Find out if they get rid of that ring or not. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Legend (1985)
Parkway
Whatever happened to Mia Sara anyway? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Parkway
Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, January 22

Roman Holiday (1953)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
She was a princess. He was a newspaperman. Can I make it any more obvious? Also Wednesday. $16.13. 1 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Cabaret (1972)
Alamo Drafthouse
Ah, the sexy, creative Bohemian life of Weimar Germany. What could possibly go wrong? $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019)
Alamo Drafthouse
Quentin Tarantino changes the course of history again. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here

Gone with the Wind (1939)
Emagine Willow Creek
If you’re in the mood to feel bad that the South lost the Civil War. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 1:40 & 6:40 p.m. More info here.

The Music Room (1950)
The Main
Satyajit Ray’s classic about an Indian aristocrat squandering his wealth. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Trylon
You don’t need me to tell you this movie fuckin’ rips. $8. 7 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, January 23

Under the Skin (2014)
Alamo Drafthouse
Scarlett Johansson is a murdery sex alien. $10. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Psycho III (1986)
Emagine Willow Creek
Norman Bates gets the hots for a lapsed nun. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, January 24

The Goonies (1984)
Alamo Drafthouse
Best thing about it is the Cyndi Lauper song. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, January 25

Last Action Hero (2001)
Alamo Drafthouse
A teen enters an alternative world where Schwarzenegger is a badass cop. $10. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Ninja 3: The Domination (1984)
Emagine Willow Creek
A dead, evil ninja possesses a woman’s body. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Running Man (1987)
Grandview 1 & 2
Whoa, this movie is set in 2019. So I guess we’re doing better than expected? $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Trylon Club Secret Screening
Trylon
A “newer art film” that almost made it into the Trylon’s Dystopia series. Free for Trylon Club members. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Alice, Darling
When Anna Kendrick sneaks away for a weekend with her friends, her abusive boyfriend is not happy.

Living
Bill Nighy is a dying bureaucrat overcome with regret in this remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru. Read our full review here.

Missing
From the folks who brought you Searching, another tech-driven thriller. 

Smallfoot
A Yeti encounters a human, and none of his kind believes him.

The Son
Hugh Jackman is a bad dad.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
The title of this anime tells you pretty much all you need to know. 

Waltair Veerayya
A fisherman (and smuggler) gets caught up in a tangled plot.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Broker

Empire of Light

EO

The Fabelmans (read our review here)

House Party

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

M3gan (read our review here)

Plane (read our review here)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Skinamarink

Strange World

Varisu

Violent Night

The Whale

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Women Talking (read our review here)

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

0Comments
1Comment
2Comments
6Comments
