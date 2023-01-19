Catch ‘Fury Road,’ Audrey Hepburn, and a Whole Mess of Schwarzenegger on the Big Screen

Why are so many Arnold movies playing around town this week? It’s not his birthday, he’s not dead, and he’s not running for office again. Just a coincidence I guess!

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, January 19

Network (1976)

Grandview 1 & 2

Are you mad as hell? Can you not take it anymore? This is the movie for you. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Predator (1987)

The Main

Watch our former guv’s finest performance and stick around to hear Ander Monson discuss his book, Predator: A Memoir, a Movie, an Obsession. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Parkway

As Wes Anderson-y as they come. With pre-show music from the Dust of the Sun Ensemble. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, January 20

Relative (2002)

Parkway

Don’t know much about this indie family drama, but I saw it compared to Mike Leigh and my interest is piqued. Followed by a Q&A with the director. $10/$13. 7 p.m .More info here.

Wall-E (2008)

Trylon

Love watching that lil guy scoot around in the trash. $8. 7 p.m. Also Saturday 8:45 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

World of Tomorrow: The First Three Episodes

Trylon

A selection of Don Hertzfeld’s ground-breaking animated shorts. $8. 9 p.m. Also Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Rewind & Play (2022)

Walker Art Center

Re-edited footage of Thelonious Monk’s 1969 visit to Paris, with plenty of solo performances. Also Saturday. $10/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, January 21

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King: Extended Edition (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Find out if they get rid of that ring or not. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Legend (1985)

Parkway

Whatever happened to Mia Sara anyway? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, January 22

Roman Holiday (1953)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

She was a princess. He was a newspaperman. Can I make it any more obvious? Also Wednesday. $16.13. 1 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Cabaret (1972)

Alamo Drafthouse

Ah, the sexy, creative Bohemian life of Weimar Germany. What could possibly go wrong? $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

Quentin Tarantino changes the course of history again. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here

Gone with the Wind (1939)

Emagine Willow Creek

If you’re in the mood to feel bad that the South lost the Civil War. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 1:40 & 6:40 p.m. More info here.

The Music Room (1950)

The Main

Satyajit Ray’s classic about an Indian aristocrat squandering his wealth. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Trylon

You don’t need me to tell you this movie fuckin’ rips. $8. 7 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, January 23

Under the Skin (2014)

Alamo Drafthouse

Scarlett Johansson is a murdery sex alien. $10. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Psycho III (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

Norman Bates gets the hots for a lapsed nun. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, January 24

The Goonies (1984)

Alamo Drafthouse

Best thing about it is the Cyndi Lauper song. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, January 25

Last Action Hero (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

A teen enters an alternative world where Schwarzenegger is a badass cop. $10. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Ninja 3: The Domination (1984)

Emagine Willow Creek

A dead, evil ninja possesses a woman’s body. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Running Man (1987)

Grandview 1 & 2

Whoa, this movie is set in 2019. So I guess we’re doing better than expected? $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Trylon Club Secret Screening

Trylon

A “newer art film” that almost made it into the Trylon’s Dystopia series. Free for Trylon Club members. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Alice, Darling

When Anna Kendrick sneaks away for a weekend with her friends, her abusive boyfriend is not happy.

Living

Bill Nighy is a dying bureaucrat overcome with regret in this remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru. Read our full review here.

Missing

From the folks who brought you Searching, another tech-driven thriller.

Smallfoot

A Yeti encounters a human, and none of his kind believes him.

The Son

Hugh Jackman is a bad dad.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond

The title of this anime tells you pretty much all you need to know.

Waltair Veerayya

A fisherman (and smuggler) gets caught up in a tangled plot.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Broker

Empire of Light

EO

The Fabelmans (read our review here)

House Party

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

M3gan (read our review here)

Plane (read our review here)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Skinamarink

Strange World

Varisu

Violent Night

The Whale

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Women Talking (read our review here)