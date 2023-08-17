Catch 2 Real-Life Political Dramas on the Big Screen This Week

Two strong recommendations of movies I've seen recently but haven't had time to write up: Talk to Me (believably foolish teens fuck around with the spirits of the dead) and Passages (messy bisexual ruins three lives, including his own). Not a great week for openings, but Lakota Nation vs. the United States is reportedly a strong movie on a vital topic at the and the Costa-Gavras classic Z is showing at the Trylon along with a lesser known Yves Montand political thriller, La Guerre Est Fini.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, August 17

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

RiffTrax Live: RAD

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

The '80s BMX flick gets the RiffTrax treatment. $19.44. 7 p.m. More info here.

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Grandview 1&2

Richard Linklater's classic hangout movie takes place in 1976. So if you made a similar movie in 2023, it'd be set in 2006. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Get Carter (1971)

The Heights

Do not fuck with Michael Caine. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Lightyear (2022)

Logan Park

Remember when right-wing loons flipped out about a same-sex kiss? Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

The Warriors (1979)

Parkway Theater

Why is Lin-Manuel Miranda making this into a musical? $9/$12. Pre-show trivia: 7:30 p.m. Movie: 8 p.m. More info here.

Sing 2 (2021)

Riverview Theater

Animated koalas or some shit. Also Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Hey, Stop Stabbing Me (2000)

Trylon

A low-budget classic filmed right here in Bloomington, MN. We talked to the guys who made it last week! $8. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, August 18

Mulan (1998)

Lake Harriet

Just think how the wokeaphobes would react if this came out today. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Le Guerre Est Fini (1966)

Trylon

Yves Montand is a Commie caught between fascists and anti-fascists. We've all been there. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, August 19

All I Wanna Do (AKA Strike!) (1998)

Alamo Drafthouse

Teen girls rally to save their prep school in a movie that was crushed by beloved Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. $10. 1:05 p.m. More info here.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Lake Harriet

So. Much. Editing. Free. 8:15. More info here.

Z (1969)

Trylon

French person: I would a ticket for Z. Me, thinking they just have a strong accent: A ticket for zee what? $8. 9:30 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, August 20

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

For real, I am just flat out of snarky things to say about the Harry Potter movies. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Porco Rosso (1992)

AMC Rosedale/AMC Southdale 16/Bloomington 13

When pigs fly. $16.20. 4 p.m. Also Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

The Notebook (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

In case you happen to be on a Gosling rewatch spree. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:30 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Bandits vs. Samurai Squadron (1978)

Trylon

Pick a side. $8. 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, August 21

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Alamo Drafthouse

The children's classic gets the Spike Jonez treatment. Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Alamo Drafthouse

One of the all-time great Minnesota movies. Sold out. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Wind Rises (2013)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Bloomington 13

An unlikely Miyazaki story about a designer of WWII Japanese fighter planes. $16.20. 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

From Beyond (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

Scientists learn to artificially stimulate the pineal gland, with (what else!) disastrous results. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Best in Show (2000)

Stevens Square Park

Dog people are weird. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, August 22

Mr. Right (2015)

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Remember this action romcom with Anna Kendrick and Sam Rockwell? Me either. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

The Bad Guys (2022)

Riverview Theater

Animal villains try to go straight. Also Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Wednesday, August 23

The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl (2017)

Alamo Drafthouse

An animated film about a young woman's strange night in Kyoto. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Golda (2023)

AMC Rosedale/AMC Southdale/Emagine Willow Creek

Helen Mirren is Golda Meir. $19.44. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Till (2022)

The Commons

The life and death of Emmett Till, and the heroic response of his mother Mamie. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Amores Perros (2000)

Grandview 1&2

From back when Iñárritu was good. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Tall el-Zaatar (1977)

Trylon

A documentary look at the 1976 massacre of Palestinian and Lebanese refugees at a Beirut camp. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Back on the Strip

A young man heads to Vegas to become a magician and winds up stripping instead. Tale as old as time.

Beauty and the Beast

The 1991 toon gets a rerelease.

Blue Beetle

Let's see how this one does.

Jailer

A gang tries to free their leader from prison, and only one man can stop them. He is: Jailer.

Jules

A small town Pennsylvania man befriends an ET.

Lakota Nation vs. United States

An in-depth look at the Lakota struggle to reclaim the Black Hills.

Landscape with Invisible Hand

On a future, alien-occupied Earth, two teens start a show about their dating lives. Not even aliens can rid us of podcasts!

Oldboy

Your chance to see Park Chan-wook's grisly classic on the big screen.

Strays

Who the hell let this happen?

