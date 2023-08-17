Catch 2 Real-Life Political Dramas on the Big Screen This Week

Two strong recommendations of movies I've seen recently but haven't had time to write up: Talk to Me (believably foolish teens fuck around with the spirits of the dead) and Passages (messy bisexual ruins three lives, including his own). Not a great week for openings, but Lakota Nation vs. the United States is reportedly a strong movie on a vital topic at the and the Costa-Gavras classic Z is showing at the Trylon along with a lesser known Yves Montand political thriller, La Guerre Est Fini.
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, August 17
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
Alamo Drafthouse
Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.
RiffTrax Live: RAD
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
The '80s BMX flick gets the RiffTrax treatment. $19.44. 7 p.m. More info here.
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Grandview 1&2
Richard Linklater's classic hangout movie takes place in 1976. So if you made a similar movie in 2023, it'd be set in 2006. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.
Get Carter (1971)
The Heights
Do not fuck with Michael Caine. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Lightyear (2022)
Logan Park
Remember when right-wing loons flipped out about a same-sex kiss? Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
The Warriors (1979)
Parkway Theater
Why is Lin-Manuel Miranda making this into a musical? $9/$12. Pre-show trivia: 7:30 p.m. Movie: 8 p.m. More info here.
Sing 2 (2021)
Riverview Theater
Animated koalas or some shit. Also Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.
Hey, Stop Stabbing Me (2000)
Trylon
A low-budget classic filmed right here in Bloomington, MN. We talked to the guys who made it last week! $8. 7 p.m. More info here.
Friday, August 18
Mulan (1998)
Lake Harriet
Just think how the wokeaphobes would react if this came out today. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
Le Guerre Est Fini (1966)
Trylon
Yves Montand is a Commie caught between fascists and anti-fascists. We've all been there. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, August 19
All I Wanna Do (AKA Strike!) (1998)
Alamo Drafthouse
Teen girls rally to save their prep school in a movie that was crushed by beloved Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. $10. 1:05 p.m. More info here.
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Lake Harriet
So. Much. Editing. Free. 8:15. More info here.
Z (1969)
Trylon
French person: I would a ticket for Z. Me, thinking they just have a strong accent: A ticket for zee what? $8. 9:30 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5:30 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, August 20
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Alamo Drafthouse
For real, I am just flat out of snarky things to say about the Harry Potter movies. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Porco Rosso (1992)
AMC Rosedale/AMC Southdale 16/Bloomington 13
When pigs fly. $16.20. 4 p.m. Also Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.
The Notebook (2004)
Emagine Willow Creek
In case you happen to be on a Gosling rewatch spree. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:30 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Bandits vs. Samurai Squadron (1978)
Trylon
Pick a side. $8. 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.
Monday, August 21
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Alamo Drafthouse
The children's classic gets the Spike Jonez treatment. Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.
Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)
Alamo Drafthouse
One of the all-time great Minnesota movies. Sold out. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
The Wind Rises (2013)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Bloomington 13
An unlikely Miyazaki story about a designer of WWII Japanese fighter planes. $16.20. 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.
From Beyond (1986)
Emagine Willow Creek
Scientists learn to artificially stimulate the pineal gland, with (what else!) disastrous results. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Best in Show (2000)
Stevens Square Park
Dog people are weird. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
Tuesday, August 22
Mr. Right (2015)
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Remember this action romcom with Anna Kendrick and Sam Rockwell? Me either. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
The Bad Guys (2022)
Riverview Theater
Animal villains try to go straight. Also Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.
Wednesday, August 23
The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl (2017)
Alamo Drafthouse
An animated film about a young woman's strange night in Kyoto. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Golda (2023)
AMC Rosedale/AMC Southdale/Emagine Willow Creek
Helen Mirren is Golda Meir. $19.44. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.
Till (2022)
The Commons
The life and death of Emmett Till, and the heroic response of his mother Mamie. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
Amores Perros (2000)
Grandview 1&2
From back when Iñárritu was good. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Tall el-Zaatar (1977)
Trylon
A documentary look at the 1976 massacre of Palestinian and Lebanese refugees at a Beirut camp. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Follow the links for showtimes.
Back on the Strip
A young man heads to Vegas to become a magician and winds up stripping instead. Tale as old as time.
Beauty and the Beast
The 1991 toon gets a rerelease.
Blue Beetle
Let's see how this one does.
Jailer
A gang tries to free their leader from prison, and only one man can stop them. He is: Jailer.
Jules
A small town Pennsylvania man befriends an ET.
Lakota Nation vs. United States
An in-depth look at the Lakota struggle to reclaim the Black Hills.
Landscape with Invisible Hand
On a future, alien-occupied Earth, two teens start a show about their dating lives. Not even aliens can rid us of podcasts!
Oldboy
Your chance to see Park Chan-wook's grisly classic on the big screen.
Strays
Who the hell let this happen?
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Follow the links for showtimes.
Barbie (read our review here)
Elemental
Gran Turismo
Haunted Mansion
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (read our review here)
The Last Voyage Of The Demeter
Meg 2: The Trench
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)
Oppenheimer (read our review here)
Passages
Shortcomings
Sound of Freedom
Talk to Me
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Theater Camp