Boo! It’s Your Halloween Week Movie Roundup.

This week in movies: The Twin Cities Film Fest continues, even more spooky movies resurface as Halloween closes in, and I am especially pumped to catch Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, October 27

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Apparently this Coppola flick has been favorably re-evaluated, but my memory from 30 years ago is a lurid mess with a lotta blood, great cleavage, and a Keanu performance so wooden they should’ve staked Dracula with it. I’m afraid I’m making it sound better than it is. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Casper (1995)

Emagine Willow Creek

I was Casper for Halloween when I was a kid and spent two weeks jumping off stepladders, convinced I could teach myself to fly. All week. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Edina 4

To celebrate their redesign, the now Mann-owned Edina is featuring Kubrick’s alienating classic look at supernatural writer’s block. $13. All week. Showtimes and more info here.

Candyman (1992)

Grandview 1&2

Whoa, this Sammy Davis Jr. biopic is not what I expected! $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday-Monday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

The Heights

You really gotta see it on the big screen. Especially in 70mm. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Lost Boys (1987)

Parkway Theater

At a recent viewing, my teen niece was unimpressed with her mom’s crush on Corey Haim. With pre-movie music from the Very Bad Things. $9/$12. Music 7 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

Building a Bridge (2022)

Showplace ICON

A Catholic priest works to make the church more LGBTQ-inclusive. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3:45 p.m. More info here.

Eternal Spring (2022)

Showplace ICON

Chinese activists plan to hack into state TV. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 4 p.m. More info here.

Girl, You Got This

Showplace ICON

Seven short coming-of-age films. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

She Said (2022)

Showplace ICON

The story behind the Times reporting that propelled the #Metoo movement into the national discussion. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Killher (2022)

Showplace ICON

A slasher flick with a twist. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

16MM Universal Monsters Double Feature

Trylon

The Cult FIlm Collective does it again. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, October 28

Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality (2022)

Showplace ICON

A documentary look at the homeless crisis in Los Angeles. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Sanctified (2022)

Showplace ICON

A nun nurses an outlaw back to health in the Badlands. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 1 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

American Tales

Showplace ICON

Six short films about contemporary American life. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

The Unknown Country (2022)

Showplace ICON

A grieving woman travels to the U.S./Mexico border. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:45 p.m. More info here.

Missing You (2022)

Showplace ICON

Eight short films about relationships falling apart. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3:30 p.m. More info here.

Freedom’s Path (2022)

Showplace ICON

A soldier and a slave become friends in the last days of the Civil War. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3:15 p.m. More info here.

Marisol (2022)

Showplace ICON

A young undocumented Mexican-American is falsely accused of a crime. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Smile or Hug (2022)

Showplace ICON

An art teacher gets over a breakup with help from some Danny Trejo inspirational videos. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5:15 p.m. More info here.

A Letter to Bryson (2022)

Showplace ICON

A Black man provides his six-year-old son with a record of the 2020 uprising. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Women Talking (2022)

Showplace ICON

New Sarah Polley! Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Who Killed Cooper Dunn? (2022)

Showplace ICON

During a trip to the Boundary Waters, one member of a group of friends kills another. But who is the murderer? Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Valentine Crush (2022)

Showplace ICON

Someone is stalking a roller derby star! Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 9 p.m. More info here.

Murmur (2022)

Showplace ICON

An augmented reality game takes a spooky turn when friends team up to play it in the forest. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Road Games (1981)

Trylon

Jamie Lee Curtis! Stacy Keach! A dingo! $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9 p.m.. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Prom Night (1980)

Trylon

A classic Jamie Lee Curtis screamfest. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 7 p.m. More info here.

Night Raiders (2021)

Walker Art Center

In a post-apocalyptic U.S., children are property of the state. $10/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, October 29

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

This castle has legs! $10. Noon. Also Sunday 3:15 p.m. & Tuesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)/The Phantom of the Opera (1943)

AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Claude Rains rules. (He’s the phantom, not the creature.) $16.13. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Parkway Theater

Is this a Christmas movie? A Halloween movie? Discuss! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Lift (2022)

Showplace ICON

Ballet changes the life of a homeless NYC teen. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10 a.m. More info here.

Liquor Store Dreams (2022)

Showplace ICON

The children of Korean-American liquor store owners in L.A. have dreams of their own. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:15 a.m. More info here.

Prognosis: Notes on Living (2022)

Showplace ICON

A documentarian turns the camera on herself when she develops her fatal illness. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

Joke’s On Us

Showplace ICON

A collection of 10 funny short films. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Jimmy in Saigon (2022)

Showplace ICON

A documentarian investigates the life and death of his brother, a Vietnam veteran. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

The Inspection (2022)

Showplace ICON

A young Black gay man joins the Marines. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3 p.m. More info here.

After the Gunflint (2022)

Showplace ICON

A man has a heart attack during a fishing trip and his family must care for him as they try to reach safety. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5 p.m. More info here.

Wildcat (2022)

Showplace ICON

A British veteran and a scientist foster a baby ocelot in the Amazon. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Esme My Love (2022)

Showplace ICON

A mother tries to bond with her daughter, who has a terminal illness. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Empire of Light (2022)

Showplace ICON

Oh no, I think this is about the magic of the cinema. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:45 p.m. More info here.

Camp Kaiju Mystery Theater

Trylon

A secret monster movie, preceded by a short. Free. 3:30. More info here.

Sunday, October 30

E.T. The Extraterrestrial (1982)

Alamo Drafthouse

The original weird little guy is back. $10. Noon .More info here.

Trick ‘r’ Treat (2009)

Alamo Drafthouse

Why not both? $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Spirited Away (2001)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Don’t you just hate when your parents turn into pigs and you have to work in a bathhouse for weird magical spirits? $13.44. 3 p.m. Also Sunday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Emagine Willow Creek

A manic ghoul pervs on teen Winona Ryder. Oh, sorry, that was my blurb for Great Balls of Fire. $10.75. 12:30 & 7:40 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

Halloween (1978)

Parkway Theater

The reason for the season. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Hausu (1977)

Trylon

A Trylon Halloween tradition. $8. 3 & 9 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, October 31

The Shining (1980)

Alamo Drafthouse

A writer tries to write. $10. 7 p.m More info here.

Mother Teresa: No Greater Love (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Like, even more than Garfield loves lasagna? Also Tuesday. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Halloween III – Season of the Witch (1982)

Emagine Willow Creek

No Michael Myers in this one, just deadly masks! $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, November 2

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Grandview 1&2

Attica! Attica! $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks November

Trylon

No clue what those freaks are playing this month! $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Call Jane

If you like this, I totally recommend The Janes, the recent doc about the secret organization depicted here that helped women gain access to illegal abortion in the bad old days.

Chia Khoa Tram Ty

Amnesia strikes a hitman and wackiness ensues.

Decision to Leave

Park Chan-wook is back, y’all.

Prey for the Devil

Ah, I see what you did there.

Ram Setu

Widely panned new Hindi action flick.

Thank God

God challenges a rich asshole to a “Game of Life.”

Triangle of Sadness

Not gonna lie—I’m not really looking forward to watching rich people puke on a boat.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam (read our review here)

Barbarian (read our review here)

Black Adam

Bros

Don’t Worry Darling

Halloween Ends

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

My Policeman

See How They Run

Smile

Tár

Terrifier 2

Ticket to Paradise

The Woman King