Art-A-Whirl and a Whole Lot More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 16-22

Art-A-Whirl is this weekend, which means the Northeast will be veritably crawling with musicians. I've rounded up as many of the scheduled performances I can find, but I'm sure I've missed a few. You can check out the complete calendar of Art-A-Whirl activities here, and we'll have lots of coverage in this weekend's Freeloader Friday.

Tuesday, May 16

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Karrin Allyson – Brazilian Nights @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Loveless with Taylor Acorn @ Fine Line

Derecho @ Icehouse

DJ Bottle Service @ Palmer's

Westerman with Twain @ 7th St Entry

April Conspiracy Series featuring theyself, the Back Up Band @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, Adam Kiesling @ 331 Club

GBH with MDC and Niis @ Turf Club —Punk's not dead—or at least these punks aren't. Good to see that Grievous Bodily Harm and Millions of Dead Cops for still playing clubs after all these years. Nils, incidentally, are an L.A. band, not the Montreal punks or, of course, the Springsteen associate.

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Residency, Thy Name is Jeremy @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, May 17

Hazed and Confused: Music and Art from White Line Darko and Flavorworld @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Rhapsody of Fire @ Cabooze

Daniel Volovets and Jireh Calo @ Cedar Cultural Center

Maggie's Wednesdays: Linda Peterson and Jason Peterson DeLaire @ Crooners

Hiromi @ Dakota

Senor Blues & the DCT @ Driftwood

Hozier with Mike Kota @ First Avenue

Mike Derus @ Granada

Dan Tedesco with Arlo Cristofaro @ Icehouse

Prairie Clamor, Anita Velveeta, Fruit Form @ Mortimer's

MUNA with Nova Twins @ Palace Theatre —On Muna’s third and self-titled album, Katie Gavin has gotten almost too good at songwriting. With an assist from the band’s new label boss Phoebe Bridgers (who’d never go so cheerily pop), there’s something sleekly advertorial (or maybe just TikTok-able) about the tactile ecstasy of “Silk Chiffon” that gives my sugar rush an aspartame aftertaste. Not that that stops me from coming back for another hit, or appreciating how elsewhere on Muna the band makes so much more of ye olde galloping synth bass than most new-wave fetishists. I’m charmed by the irrepressible but modest demands of “What I Want” (“I want to dance in the middle of a gay bar”), the prudent infatuation of “Solid” (“You can tell she made herself all by herself”), and this riposte to a lover who tells Gavin to get off her high horse: “I think my horse is regular size.” Most of all, I appreciate how Gavin’s expression of her desires don’t slot easily into her contemporaries’ favored personae. There’s a wide expanse between doomed yearning sobs and legs-wide-open hedonism, and plenty of room for one young adult’s coming of age stories.

Lap Dogs, In Lieu, and Baumgardner @ Palmer's

Faded Hand Stamp @ Palmer's

Clidesfeld @ Pilllar

Narrow Head with Graham Hunt @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Pat Donohue and Friends @ 331 Club

Maybe Nebraska @ 331 Club

Dilly Dally Alley with Freaque, Rabeca, and PRINTS @ Turf Club

Red Light District @ Underground Music Venue

Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel

Shania Twain @ Xcel Energy Center —She’s goofin’ on Ryan Reynolds during the People’s Choice Awards in December. She’s duetting with Orville Peck on “ Legends Never Die .” Yes, the Shaniassance is in full swing. Hot on the sparkly rhinestone-heels of her first full-length in six years, the Canadian country star is set to embark on the absolutely massive “Queen of Me” tour, which takes her to 49 cities around the globe between April and November. If you haven’t listened to Twain’s latest yet, it’s mostly just OK! This review from Slate , which frames her return, “There would be no Taylor Swift without Shania Twain. Who is Shania Twain after Taylor Swift?” mostly nails my feelings on it. But you don’t need to know the new record front-to-back—or, hell, do any homework reading—to know that when she sings the stuff off of Come on Over, that place is going to go wild.

Thursday, May 18

Dead on a Sunday @ Amsterdam

Zoë Says Go + Brandyn Lee Tulloch @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

The Vic Volare Quartet featuring Steve Roehm @ Crooners

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Crooners

Doug Haining and The Twin Cities Seven @ Crooners

Hiromi @ Dakota

The Outcats, Van Harn, the Drega, Fruit Form, Just Jimmy @ Driftwood

Cursive with Neva Dinova @ Fine Line —So look, I’m a big fan of Cursive, but I’m also a big fan of rock critic Robert Christgau and his effortless, cutting shittalking. Thus, I must share Christgau’s one-sentence review of Domestica, Cursive’s blistering, agonizing 2000 album about divorce that’ll be performed front-to-back at Fine Line: “Guitar rageboy marries too young, gets concept album out of it.” Perfection. The rageboy in question is Tim Kasher, who has led this celebrated Omaha emo institution since 1995, always making time for side projects (The Good Life, solo) yet never relenting with the flagship. Domestica, a fan favorite, wasn’t an easy listen almost a quarter-century ago, though we’re guessing the happily remarried frontman dials back the rage these days. If you fell off the Cursive train post-high school, I recommend checking out their mid- to late-era catalog; there’s a lot of good stuff there.

Candlelight: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Scores @ Granada

The Shackletons, Little Man @ Hook and Ladder

Gabe Barnett and them Rounders (Single Release) with Molly Brandt and Theo Langason @ Icehouse

Steffi Brill @ KJ's Hideaway

Virgin Whores & Guests @ Mortimer's

'Riddim Driven' with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer's

Pretending @ Pilllar

The Moss, the Hails @ 7th St Entry

Cross Pollination: taylor james donskey, Squinny @ 331 Club

Thank You, I'm Sorry with Anita Velveeta and Fend @ The Treasury

The Dead Century with Flip Rushmore, Lucid VanGuard, and Zippo Man @ Turf Club

Blue Riders @ Underground Music Venue

Pig’s Eye Records presents… Spaghetti Monetti & The Sauce with Cosmoline @ White Squirrel

Friday, May 19

See You Next Tuesday and meth @ Amsterdam

Jeff Dayton with Mark Bendickson @ Aster Cafe

The Skalectric Company @ Bar Fly

Art-A-Whirl: Viva Knievel, The Color Pharmacy, Uncle Muskrat @ Bauhaus Brew Labs

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Bunkers

Art-A-Whirl: Emily Boyajian @ California Building

Art-A-Whirl: Josh Katzenmeyer @ California Building

Earthkry and International Reggae All-Stars @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ahmed & the Creators @ Crooners

Kenni Holmen Up Front @ Crooners

Turn Turn Turn @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Chris Lomheim with Emily Green @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch Sings Sinatra @ Dakota

Stone Arch Rivals, Hoot Gibson, Audacity @ Driftwood

Art-A-Whirl: Creeping Charlie, Aiden Intro, Fenix Dion, Alairen @ Elias Metal Studio

Material Gworl: A Dance Party for Baddies @ Fine Line

Future Islands, Deeper @ First Avenue

John Butler @ Fitzgerald Theater

Hurricane Karaoke @ Granada

The Belfast Cowboys with de'Lindas @ Hook and Ladder

David Wax Museum, Neopolitan @ Icehouse

Art-A-Whirl: NUR-D, Mayyadda, Honeybutter @ Indeed Brewing Company

Ticket to Brasil with Quatro Bossa Nova @ KJ’s Hideaway

Ty Pow & the Holy North @ KJ's Hideaway

Art-A-Whirl: Boots & Needles, Show Pony, Sound Token (Doug Otto & Chris Grey) @ Live Music on 4

Chase and Status @ The Loft

Electric Feel @ The Lyric

Seal with the Buggles @ Orpheum Theatre —This seemed like an odd match of headliner and openers—the soulful pop star and the guys who sang "Video Killed the Radio Star"? Then I recalled that Buggle Trevor Horn produced Seal's definitive hits "Crazy" and "Kiss from a Rose," and learned that he serves as the musical director on this tour as well. Still an odd match, though.

Redwing Blackbird, Goatroper, and Molly Brandt @ Palmer's

DJ Jeffrey Robert Larson @ Palmer's

Ron Pope with Lydia Luce @ Parkway

Art-A-Whirl: South for Winter, Mark Mallman, Megan Hamilton @ Pryes Brewing Company

Arts Fishing Club with Homes at Night @ 7th St Entry

Art-A-Whirl: Kingsview, The Skalectric Company, Side Two @ 612 Brew

Art-A-Whirl: Kaat, Holm & Tanz, Rhino Shrine, The Real Chuck NORAD @ Sociable Cider Works

Art-A-Whirl: Kinda Fonda Wanda & Vibro Champs @ SuperCharged Printmakers

Art-A-Whirl: Butter Boys, Fistful of Datas, DJ Sill Phresh @ 331 Club

A Moshpit Club Event @ The Treasury

Art-A-Whirl: Chris Lynch with The Dust of Suns Ensemble, The Starfolk @ Twin Ignition

Giovannie and The Hired Guns with Letdown @ Turf Club

Tyrant with Dark Entity @ Underground Music Venue

Hipshaker MPLS @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity

Ambrose Akinmusire @ Walker Art Center —Trumpeter Akinmusire will show off his range this weekend by highlighting two different aspects of his music on his two nights at the Walker. Each night will feature his Honey from a Winter’s Stone ensemble: Mivos String Quartet, D.C. hip-hop artist Kokayi, underground producer/DJ Chiquita Magic, and regular Akinmusire collaborators Sam Harris on piano and Justin Brown on drums. Friday night is given over to improvisation, with those musicians joined by experimental saxophonist Cole Pulice and jazz guitarist Mary Halvorson. On Saturday, Akinmusire will premiere a lengthy composition for his ensemble.

Valet with Gentleman Speaker, Martin Devaney @ White Squirrel

Saturday, May 20

Mary Bue + Molly Maher @ Aster Cafe

Art-A-Whirl: Early Eyes, Solid Gold, Mae Simpson, McNasty Brass Band, Birdroom, Obi Original, General B and the Whiz @ Bauhaus Brew Labs

GB Leighton @ Bunkers

Storyhill with Edie Carey @ Cedar Cultural Center

Pat Donohue, Dean Magraw, Judi Vinar @ Crooners

Jesse Larson and His Band @ Crooners

Guilty Pleasure Society @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Rick Carlson with Dennis Spears @ Crooners

Nicholas David @ Dakota

Dream Addict, the Cellar Kings @ Driftwood

Art-A-Whirl: Butter Boys, Roe Family Singers, All Tomorrow’s Petty, Ozone Creations, and Monica LaPlante @ Eastside Food Co-op

Art-A-Whirl: Sax Sells, Uncle Katy, Flavor Crystals, Moy Dukksen, The Silverteens, Lisa Michelle Anderson, Dancing Judas, Green @ Elias Metal Studio

The Pork Tornadoes with Arena @ Fine Line

Wicker Chairs Release Show Parachutes, Aiden Intro, Ivers @ Green Room

The Dollys @ Icehouse

Luke Enyeart with Ryan Gebhardt @ Icehouse

Jessie Street Jazz Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Solomon Parham Quintet with Jack Barrett Trio @ KJ's Hideaway

Art-A-Whirl: Joel Shapira, Patrick Adkins and Toivo Hananigan, Maja Radovanlija, Will Gannon @ Live Music on 4

Cyclops @ The Loft

The Assortment 8 Year Anniversary Party @ Mortimer's

Bethany Larson & the Bees Knees @ Mpls Photo Center

Punks for a Cause: Southside Harm Reduction Benefit @ Palmer's

Floodwater Angel, Rabeca, and Magick Flavour Station @ Palmer's

Dave Mason with the Outlaws @ Pantages

The Aquadolls with Allergen and Surly Grrly @ 7th St Entry

Art-A-Whirl: The Jeff Gavin Band, J.Bell & The Lazy Susan Band, Maria and The Coins, Placaters, Willard @ 612 Brew

Art-A-Whirl: Machinery Hill, Tyler Haag, Trevor & Mary, The Common Practice, Rare Plant, Summer Camp, Manias, The Silent Treatment, Collapsing Stars, Eleganza @ Social Cider Works

Witchden x Visceral Reaction x Deterioration x Glutton for Punishment x Stern Look @ Studio B

Art-A-Whirl: Super Flasher, Wish Wash, 120 Minutes Band, DJ Still Phresh @ 331 Club

Art-A-Whirl: Time Stream, Ginny & the Fizz, Socktopus @ Turbo Tim's Anything Automotive

3rd Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Bash @ Turf Club

Art-A-Whirl: Mellifera, Robert Wilkinson, Chris Lynch with The Dust of Suns Ensemble, Randall Throckmorton, Lonesome Dan Kase, Bleek & Grimm @ Twin Ignition

Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth), Chris Thompson (Coral Creek), Chris Forsberg & Joe Barron (Space Monkey Mafia) @ Uptown VFW

Broadway Rave @ Varsity

The Driftless Revelers @ White Squirrel

Sparrowhawk with Trash Catties, Blood Driver @ White Squirrel

Sunday, May 21

RiGBY, Mik Cool, Bakermiller Pink, and JACKET @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Bethany Larson & The Bee’s Knees w/ Sabyre Rae @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Ann Hampton Callaway @ Crooners

Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners

Ornithophilia: Claudia Schmidt, Ann Reed, Dan Chouinard and Joan Griffith @ Crooners

A Tribute to Lou Rawls with Johnnie Brown @ Crooners

Cyndi Yang's "Soul Call" with Alicia Thao and Mayda @ Cedar Cultural Center

Sondre Lerche @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Music of Dolly Parton for Kids @ First Avenue

Burlesque Brunch @ Granada

Jazz Age Rumpus with Miss Myra & The Moonshiners and Southside Aces @ Hook and Ladder

Tim Sparks and Yoshie Fruchter @ Icehouse

Leslie Rich (EP Release) with Robert Wilkinson @ Icehouse

Art-A-Whirl: Turn Turn Turn, The Foxgloves, Cornbread Harris, Dani Erin, The Gemstones, Divas of the Midwest: A Drag Review @ Indeed Brewing Company

Custom Controller @ KJ's Hideaway

Bart-A-Whirl with Ghost Kitchen, Mullet, River Sinclaire @ Mortimer's

Art-A-Whirl: Harley Wood and Tim Chapp @ NE Tree House

No One Stands Alone @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Anthony Shore and His All-Star Band Present ELVIS @ Parkway

Y La Bamba with Isabeau Waia'u Walker @ 7th St. Entry

Andrea Bocelli @ Target Center

Art-A-Whirl: Tramps Like Us, Mike Munson, Paul Bergen & Mikkel @ 331 Club

Gorillaz Demon Days 18th Anniversary Tribute with OKnice, LVNDSCVPES and Socktopus @ Turf Club —If you were born the year Damon Albarn's cartoon band released the most fully realized album, congrats on reaching adulthood. If you were already sentient when Demon Days dropped, OKnice and pals have a fun treat in store for you.

Trench Size Trio @ White Squirrel

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Monday, May 22

Trace Bundy @ Dakota

Ella Mai @ Fillmore

Sunset Rubdown with Nicholas Merz @ Fine Line

Visitor + Paul Metzger @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Ax and the Hatchetmen with Post Sex Nachos @ 7th St Entry

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel