Anyone in the Mood for a Rent Strike?

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Tenant Union Plans to Strike

We’re fast approaching that time of the month again. You know, when rent is due, just like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony sang about. I’m fortunate that I can afford my rent (thanks, Racket members!), but not everyone can, especially those whose ability to work has been impacted by ICE. (As we’ve mentioned before, if Gov. Tim Walz could sign off on a rent moratorium, that could be really helpful.)

In response, Twin Cities Tenants has teamed up with SEIU Healthcare, SEIU Local 26, Unite HERE Local 17, ATU 1005, and CWA 7250—a group of labor unions representing over 25,900 combined workers—to announce a March 1 strike drive. In addition to a moratorium, they’re asking that state legislators set up a $50 million in relief fund. So far, 1,500 members of Take Action MN have committed to withholding rent, while Unidos Minnesota is also aiming for a number in the thousands.

“Just 10,000 tenants withholding rent in March alone would result in a $15 million economic disruption,” Unidos writes via press release. “If authorized and launched, this would be the largest rent strike in the United States in the last 100 years, and the largest rent strike in Minnesota’s history.”

According to the release, there were 1,311 eviction filings served in Minneapolis and St. Paul last month. Earlier this month the Strib reported that Minnesota evictions are spiking, likely due to ICE's months-long rampage through the state.

Honoring the Hortman Family on the First Day Back in the House

The Minnesota Legislature was back in session Tuesday for the first time since the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman; her husband, Mark; and their dog, Gilbert. Dana Ferguson reports for MPR News that the day has been a teary one, with a memorial set up at Hortman’s old seat, therapy dogs on hand, and statements from colleagues.

“As we try to move forward as a Minnesota House of Representatives, I know I'm not alone and sometimes feeling a little lost without Melissa,” House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson said of his mentor. Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) who, along with his wife, Yvette, survived an assassination attempt by Vance Boelter that same day, also spoke this morning, as did Gov. Tim Walz.

The Hortmans’ son, Colin, checked in with Cathy Wurzer for MPR News.

“The first three months, I think, they went by in the blink of an eye,” he says. “There’s many parts I don’t remember. And then it has just been a very long healing journey… I think that her and my dad were just like always parents first, and we were their favorite community.”

The Saddest, Mostly Endearing Doggo Story You’ll Read Today

Speaking of things that will make ya cry, this sweet story about three good dogs doing very important work is going to break your heart and heal it again.

For years, Wayne Chmelik has been bringing his giant Great Dane therapy dogs, Hulu and Tootsie, to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. Last year, Tootsie died from cancer. “I don't know who took it harder, me or him,” says the soft-spoken Chmelik as Hulu sits on the ground, looking sad.

At eight years old, Hulu is getting up in years too, and has been losing weight. While Chmelik prepares for the inevitable, he’s hoping to continue the good boy’s work, adopting a year-old puppy named Wren, also a Great Dane, and training her to carrying on their legacy. “She weighed 23 pounds at 8 weeks, and now she’s 123,” he notes.

It’s another reliably sweet human (and dog) interest piece from KARE 11's heart-tugging ace Boyd Huppert, featuring lots of cute footage of the stoic Hulu and curious Wren calmly interacting with folks.

How To Help: Midtown Global Market

A new survey of restaurants estimates that Minneapolis businesses and dining establishments lost $81 million—in January alone. ICE has been bad for business, especially immigrant-run one, and Midtown Global Market is a place that specializes in celebrating those businesses. So it’s no surprise that, after two months of terror, Lake Street’s coolest food court is hurting.

Enter Midtown Mob Squad, which is raising funds via GoFundMe to help support cooks and servers at MGM who have either been unable to work due to business closings or couldn’t work for fear of an ICE nabbing. All funds donated go toward mutual aid, especially for the folks at Andy’s Garage, Manny’s Tortas, Salsa A La Salsa, and Taco Torro.

You can also support Midtown Global Market in person anytime, but things will be really hopping this Sunday, when folks are invited to “mob” the shops by eating a meal, enjoying DJ tunes, and participating in a hands-on art activity.