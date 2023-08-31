AI Threats and Undersung 2023 Films Hit the Big Screen This Week

Here's a neat thing The Lagoon is doing this fall: They're bringing back some well-received but slightly under-the-radar films from this year back to the screen, beginning with Blackberry and Joyland this month. And here's a neat thing that Showplace ICON Is doing this fall: a series of AI-gone-wrong flicks chosen by an actual AI, beginning with perhaps the wrongest AI of all in 2001: A Space Odyssey. By my count, that's two neat things.

Thursday, August 31

The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

The Heights

Michael Caine and Sean Connery are crooked British soldiers seeking money and power in India in John Huston's wild Kipling adaptation. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

JD Rivers Children's Garden

Did not even realize this was based on Blazing Saddles. (In my defense, I haven't seen it.) Free. 8 p.m. More info here.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Parkway Theater

KHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAN!!! $9/$12. Pre-show trivia: 7:30 p.m. Movie: 8 p.m. More info here.

Megalodon: The Frenzy (2023)

Trylon

Emma Roberts's dad battles five sharks. $6. 5 p.m. More info here

Friday, September 1

Blackberry (2023)

Lagoon Cinema

A cautionary tale about how the pace of the industry dooms creative upstarts—not that many who followed in Blackberry’s wake have been more cautious. All week. $5. More info and showtimes here.

Joyland (2023)

Lagoon Cinema

A meek, unemployable Pakistani man who lands an unlikely job as a backup dancer at a disreputable theater, where he falls for the stately trans star of the show. All week. $5. More info and showtimes here.

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Lake Hiawatha Park

The pets have powers. Free. 8 p.m. More info here.

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway Theater

Vote for your favorite local short films by screaming. You will not believe how fun this is. $13/$19. 7 p.m. More info here.

Witness (1985)

Trylon

Tough Philly cop Harrison Ford goes undercover among the Amish. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, September 2

Clue (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

And you claim to hate movies based on existing IP. $15.04. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Bryant Square Park

RIP Chadwick Boseman. Free. 8 p.m. More info here.

The Goonies (1985)

Emagine Willow Creek

Your childhood was a lie. Through Wednesday. $10.75. 3:30 & 6:20 p.m. More info here.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

The Main

Paul Rudd looks so young here. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, September 3

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Alamo Drafthouse

If I remember right, this is the one with the Order of the Phoenix. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

They Live (1988)

AMC Rosedale/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington 13

John Carpenter's subtle satire of American culture. Also Tuesday. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

The Girls (1968)

Trylon

The lives of three Swedish actresses are changed by a production of Lysistrata. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, September 4

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

There were so many movies about the Vietnam War in the '80s. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)

Emagine Willow Creek

Always good to make a new start. I hope everything works out this time. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, September 5

They Live (1988)

Alamo Drafthouse

In case you missed it on Sunday. $7. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, September 6

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Alamo Drafthouse/Showplace ICON

The opening sequence is a total Barbie ripoff. Alamo: $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here. ICON: $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Grandview 1&2

The blueprint for so much '90s film, good and bad. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Parkway Theater

Ah, the problematic '80s. $10/$12. With music from Annie and the Bang Bang at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks September

Trylon

Who knows what analog treats the Freaks have in store for you? $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Bottoms

Queer virgins start a school fight club to get laid.



The Equalizer 3

I think I speak for us all when I say, "THREE???"

The Incredibles

Brad Bird's Ayn Randian take on superheroes returns to theaters.

Kushi

An army guy and a Kashmiri girl fall in love.



Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Barbie (read our review here)

Blue Beetle

Elemental

Golda

Gran Turismo

Haunted Mansion

The Hill

Lakota Nation vs. United States

Meg 2: The Trench

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)

Oppenheimer (read our review here)

Retribution

Strays

Talk to Me

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Theater Camp