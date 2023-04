A Very Special Tax Day Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 18-24

A master—if not the master—of the three-stringed West African lute-like ngoni, Kouyate has recorded some of the most exciting semi-traditional music to emerge from Mali in the past decade. I’m fudging with that “semi-” because he’s nudged the instrument into the modern age, plugging in and toying with effects like wah-wah to expand his range. There’s a reason African music stars like Toumani Diabate, Ali Farka Toure, and Youssou N’Dour keep his phone number handy. If you’re curious, start with Jama Ko, released in 2013 just after his nation suffered a military coup and sounding damn fired up about. Or just come on to this show and enjoy the live Ngoni Ba experience, which includes dynamic vocalist Amy Sacko (who also happens to be his wife).