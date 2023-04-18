A Very Special Tax Day Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 18-24
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
10:15 AM CDT on April 18, 2023
Happy gecsday to all who celebrate!
Tuesday, April 18
Inflict. (Farewell Show) with Contrition, DRUID, Mirror Of Being @ Amsterdam
- 100 gecs with Machine Girl @ Armory—Racket’s Em Cassel may have arrived at the core appeal of 100 gecs, and it ain’t complicated: The superstar hyperpop duo is fun as hell. Like its predecessor 1000 Gecs, their latest, last week’s 10,000 Gecs, mines the depths of gleefully uncool ‘90s tastes (nu-metal, pop punk, ska), blends everything into an experimental stew with glitchy PC bleeps and bloops, and emerges, somehow, with singular pop earworms. It’s the party soundtrack antidote to doomscrolling—Dylan Brady and Laura Les don’t take anything seriously, so why should you? Sum 41-evoking single “Hollywood Baby” might be the standout 10,000 Gecs jam, but don’t sleep on “Frog on the Floor,” a demented hoedown nursery rhyme about a misunderstood amphibian who loves keg stands but can’t get flies out of his teeth. We’ve all been there.
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Snow Tha Product @ First Avenue
Erik Koskinen & His Band @ Icehouse
The Academic with Daphne Jane @ 7th St Entry
April Conspiracy Series featuring The Infernos, Crush Scene @ 331 Club
Worker's Playtime, Collapsing Stars @ 331 Club
- Screaming Females with Generación Suicida and The Mimes @ Turf Club—If there's such a thing as meat-and-potatoes punk, this NJ trio has been grinding it out with midtempo determination for two decades. And they'e not about to change up their sound now—on their latest album, Desire Pathway, Marissa Paternoster continues to state her prerogatives over snarly guitar.
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
PSYPL (Tuesday Residency) with am Graber and MELO REN @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, April 19
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas @ Cedar Cultural Center
Maggie's Wednesdays: Lori Dokken @ Crooners
- Loudon Wainwright III @ Dakota—Now 75, the acerbically comic singer-songwriter has made old age his main subject for at least a decade—in 2012, Older Than My Old Man Now flaunted the fact that he'd already lived three years longer than his dad. His latest, Lifetime Achievement, has a few tender moments, a few irritating ones, a few funny ones. and the instructive "How Old Is 75?"
Senor Blues, Sun Wave Mountain Cave @ Driftwood
Carcass with Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, and Creeping Death @ First Avenue
Mega Mango, Aiden Intro, Parachutes @ Green Room
Delicate Friend (EP Release) with Bad Posture Club and Rabeca @ Hook and Ladder
Monica LaPlante + System Exclusive @ Icehouse
Boot R&B, SuperModified, Spit Takes, Tang and the Tabs @ Mortimers
Smash Into Pieces with Citizen Soldier @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Lonesome Dan Kase @ 331 Club
Flyte with Ben Noble @ Turf Club
Petite League with Kate Malanaphy + Charlie Doesn't Surf @ Underground Music Venue
Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, April 20
Lewis Capaldi with Em Beihold @ Armory
Graham Bramblett, Doug Collins @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners
A Birthday Tribute to Luther Vandross @ Crooners
Wayne Anthony & Ballare Orchestra @ Dakota
Paul Porter Band, Demolition Means Progress @ Driftwood
Lizzy McAlpine with Olivia Barton @ First Avenue
Rawtwhylah, Illism, the Culture @ Green Room
420 Blazin’ Blues & BBQ: Concert & High Minded Vendor Fair @ Hook and Ladder
The Talbott Brothers, Fox and Bones @ Icehouse
Root River Jam @ KJ's Hideaway
Petty Larcenists, Sparrowhawk, Pleasure Horse, Homemade Shit @ Mortimers
- Bikini Kill with CB Radio Gorgeous @ Palace Theatre—Now that Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and especially Kathleen Hanna stand unchallenged as elder stateswomen of punk feminism, it’s important to remember something: People fucking hated Bikini Kill. Not all people, true, and mostly men, but no punk band of the time drew violent hecklers and smug interviewers quite like these women did. As they take their belated victory lap with this reunion tour, it’s tempting to reduce their moment to an encyclopedia entry (“they epitomized riot grrrl as movement and music”), but in their day Bikini Kill were scary, exhilarating, challenging, and annoying. Lyrically they acknowledged rape and abuse and other grim aspects of life as a woman that weren’t talked or sung about, and musically they rebuilt punk from the ground up, their barrage as simplistic as the all-boy hardcore bands but more innately tuneful and less bullheaded. Let’s hope the men have sense enough to stand in the back without Hannah having to tell them
David Morris with Noah West @ 7th St Entry
- Soul Asylum @ State Theatre—To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the band's MTV Unplugged performance, recorded at the height of their fame, Dave Pirner has decided to recreate it. New Orleans great Ivan Neville rejoins them on keys, and local outfit STRINGenius will be on hand to flesh out some arrangements.
Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club
Dream Of The Wild with Brotherhood of Birds and Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club MPLS @ Turf Club
Phase Meridian, VIN, Thundergoat, and Bite Back @ Underground Music Venue
Crane Killers @ Underground Music Venue
Mary Jane: A Space Cowgirl’s Songbook @ Uptown VFW
Pig’s Eye Records presents… The Tender Years, Loser Magnet, Folios @ White Squirrel
Friday, April 21
American Scarecrows, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, The Mascot Theory @ Amsterdam
Black Tiger Sex Machine with Kai Wachi @ Armory
Mostly Trees with Chandler @ Aster Cafe
Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers
Chelsea Grin with Carnifex @ Cabooze
Willie West (CD Release) @ Crooners
The Music of Patsy Cline with Joyann Parker @ Crooners
A Birthday Tribute to Luther Vandross @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners
Eric Mayson, Hallie Spoor, Youth in a Roman Field @ Driftwood
Emo Nite with Forrest Kline (of Hellogoodbye) @ Fine Line
- The Suburbs with The Hang Ups @ First Avenue—Two Minneapolis music institutions on one stage. Since reforming, Chan Poling's old new-wavers are no longer a rarity in local venues, but a Hang Ups show comes along a little less often these days.
Nunnabove, Mayyadda @ Green Room
Magic Castles, Bermuda Squares, Oyster World, and DJ Henry @ Hook and Ladder
Joe Flip (Album Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway
Spring Break Fan Jam @ Myth Live
Giallo, Primitive Force, Chain of Command @ Pillar
Mo Lowda & The Humble with Illiterate Light @ 7th St Entry
Los Temerarios @ State Theatre
Elevation Nights @ Target Center
The Envies, Story Night, Aesha Minor.@ 331 Club
James Eugene Russell with Faith Boblett and Laamar @ Turf Club
Little Lizard with Timisarocker, Love, Ulysses, & Cannabis Kiss @ Underground Music Venue
Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders with Ginger Bones, Woodzen @ White Squirrel
Saturday, April 22
redveil with femdot. and D’mari Harris @ Amsterdam
- Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba @ Cedar Cultural Center—A master—if not the master—of the three-stringed West African lute-like ngoni, Kouyate has recorded some of the most exciting semi-traditional music to emerge from Mali in the past decade. I’m fudging with that “semi-” because he’s nudged the instrument into the modern age, plugging in and toying with effects like wah-wah to expand his range. There’s a reason African music stars like Toumani Diabate, Ali Farka Toure, and Youssou N’Dour keep his phone number handy. If you’re curious, start with Jama Ko, released in 2013 just after his nation suffered a military coup and sounding damn fired up about. Or just come on to this show and enjoy the live Ngoni Ba experience, which includes dynamic vocalist Amy Sacko (who also happens to be his wife).
Gustavus Jazz Ensemble @ Crooners
Scott Mateo's World Music Trio @ Crooners
Gypsy Mania "Hot Club" Quartet @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle @ Crooners
The Lesser Jacksons. The Disappointments @ Driftwood
The Taylor Show: Taylor Swift Night @ Fillmore
Pinback with Disheveled Cuss @ Fine Line
- Sunny Day Real Estate with The Appleseed Cast @ First Avenue—Did you hear? Emo is back. Not in the way it was back 10 years ago, when the Front Bottoms and Modern Baseball revitalized the genre following its post-TRL decline. Today’s emo resurgence, according to a feature from freakin' CBS News, is being championed by Demi Lovato, Mod Sun (son of Minnesota), Landon Barker (son of Travis), and the founders of Emo Nite. Sunny Day Real Estate didn’t appear anywhere in the head-scratching segment, but real-heads know the Sub Pop-signed Seattle band helped put emo—then known as emotional hardcore—on the underground map with 1994’s Diary. Jeremy Enigk & Co. tend to break up a lot, though it seems the classic lineup (minus bassist Nate Mendel) will be onboard for this fourth reunion. We dare you not to smile when the opening riff from “In Circles'' hits at First Ave.
Stage Fright: A Tribute To Bob Dylan & The Band @ Hook and Ladder
JoJo Green, Ty Pow & The Holy North @ Hook and Ladder
Ellis Pau with Radoslav Lorković @ Icehouse
ELOUR (Album Release) with Loser Magnet + Socktopus @ Icehouse
Sincerely Covers Waits @ KJ’s Hideaway
LA Buckner, Andrew Schwandt Trio @ KJ's Hideaway
The Meadow: Year of the Curator @ Mortimers
The Okee Dokee Brothers @ Ordway
Lolo Zouaï with Amelia Moore @ 7th St Entry
My Kid Banana, The Stabatours, Murder Curious @ 331 Club
Voltage Controller Vol. 16: Phil Dumka, Fluidic @ 331 Club
Sam's Night Out @ The Treasury
Bendigo Fletcher with In The Pines @ Turf Club
Rich Mattson & The Northstars, The Silverteens, The Silent Treatment, & New Rocket Union @ Uptown VFW
Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders w. Swamp Titi, Despondent @ White Squirrel
Sunday, April 23
Pretty Pretty Please, Diane Coffee, El Panasueco, & Izek Rose @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
“Here Comes the Sun” … presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Katia Cardenas Quartet @ Crooners
Quintessence: The Martial Besombes Quintet @ Crooners
Urban Classic: with G Sharp, Mark Lickteig, Jay Bee & Michael Bland @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Wild Child with Próxima Parada @ Fine Line
Caroline Rose with Kairos Creature Club @ First Avenue
Nicotine Addiction with Abalone Fisherman @ Granada
The Buffalo Function Music Band @ Icehouse
The Okee Dokee Brothers @ Ordway
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Tribute @ Parkway
EssJay TheAfrocentricRatchet with Tailor Briann, Jaeji, EuphoriasRoom @ 7th St. Entry
EyeHateGod and Goatwhore with Witchden @ Turf Club
William Crooks, TYGKO, CRASHprez @ Underground Music Venue
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, April 24
15 Minutes of Fame Open Mic @ Driftwood
iamamiwhoami | ionnalee with Luminous Kid @ Fine Line
Monday Jazz with Noah Ophoven-Baldwin @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Mustard Service with Manwolves and Working @ 7th St Entry
Ghost Funk Orchestra with Rudy De Anda @ Turf Club
