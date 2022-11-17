A New ‘Pinocchio’ and a Long-Lost Blaxploitation Flick, Plus Plenty More to Catch in Theaters This Week: November 17-22

No festivals this week, so my li’l typing fingers got a break. Still some good stuff to catch though, including two real rarities—Solomon King at Emagine Willow Creek and Vengeance Is Mine at the Trylon. See you next Wednesday! (We’re giving ourselves a four-day Thanksgiving weekend.)

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, November 17

Prophet (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

An imprisoned Polish church leader has a vision of John Paul II defeating communism. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Edina 4

To celebrate their redesign, the now Mann-owned Edina is featuring Kubrick’s alienating classic look at supernatural writer’s block. $13. All week. Showtimes and more info here.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Emagine Willow Creek

Not to be that guy, but it’s not even Thanksgiving. $8.45. 5 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22 (2022)

Emagine Willow Creek

A concert film featuring one of them Oasis brothers. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Solomon King (1974)

Emagine Willow Creek

Long thought lost, this film about a Black Green Beret invading an Arab country to avenge his lover’s death has finally been restored. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Good Time (2017)

Grandview 1&2

Before Uncut Gems, the Safdie bros plunged Rob Pattinson into this equally nail-bitery, manic crime drama $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Parkway Theater

Richard Dreyfuss is a bad dad. With preshow music from Robot Slide. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m.; movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, November 18

The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2 (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

From the description, this sounds like a soap opera about the gospels? $16.13. 3:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Vengeance Is Mine (1984)

Trylon

Unreleased in theaters until this year. Brooke Adams tries to heal old family wounds, but winds up causing more. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, November 19

Elf (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Hide your cats! Everyone’s favorite visitor from Melmac is back and—oh, sorry, it’s Elf. $15. 7:35 p.m. More info here.

A Serious Man (2009)

The Main

St. Louis Park, in all its ’60s glory. Part of the Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival. $36. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, November 20

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Gregory Peck at his most Gregoriously Peckish. $13.44. 1 & 7 p.m. More info here.

The Polar Express (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

Ho ho hum. $8.45. 3 & 5:20 p.m. More info here.

Cowboy Bebop (2001)

Parkway Theater

Someone is poisoning the people of Mars! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Last Dragon (1985)

Trylon

This movie will always remind me of the Tessa Thompson performance art scene in Sorry to Bother You. $8. 8 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, November 21

Chopping Mall (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

Get in loser, we’re going chopping. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Drishyam 2

Sequel to the hit Indian crime thriller.

The Menu

In my opinion, we need to stop satirizing the rich and start just taking away their money.

Pinocchio

Del Toro’s stop-motion take on the (not-Disney) classic is gonna be wild.

She Said

Two NY Times reporters take down Harvey Weinstein.

Spirited

Ryan Reynolds is a Scrooge-like techbro in a Dickens-inspired Christmas musical with new Pasek and Paul tunes. Absolutely not.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Aftersun

Armageddon Time

The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Decision to Leave (read our review here)

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

One Piece Film: Red

Prey for the Devil

Smile

Tár (read our review here)

Terrifier 2

Ticket to Paradise

Till

Triangle of Sadness

The Woman King