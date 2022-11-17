A New ‘Pinocchio’ and a Long-Lost Blaxploitation Flick, Plus Plenty More to Catch in Theaters This Week: November 17-22

No festivals this week, so my li’l typing fingers got a break. Still some good stuff to catch though, including two real rarities—Solomon King at Emagine Willow Creek and Vengeance Is Mine at the Trylon. See you next Wednesday! (We’re giving ourselves a four-day Thanksgiving weekend.)
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, November 17
Prophet (2022)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
An imprisoned Polish church leader has a vision of John Paul II defeating communism. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.
The Shining (1980)
Edina 4
To celebrate their redesign, the now Mann-owned Edina is featuring Kubrick’s alienating classic look at supernatural writer’s block. $13. All week. Showtimes and more info here.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Emagine Willow Creek
Not to be that guy, but it’s not even Thanksgiving. $8.45. 5 & 7 p.m. More info here.
Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22 (2022)
Emagine Willow Creek
A concert film featuring one of them Oasis brothers. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.
Solomon King (1974)
Emagine Willow Creek
Long thought lost, this film about a Black Green Beret invading an Arab country to avenge his lover’s death has finally been restored. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Good Time (2017)
Grandview 1&2
Before Uncut Gems, the Safdie bros plunged Rob Pattinson into this equally nail-bitery, manic crime drama $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Parkway Theater
Richard Dreyfuss is a bad dad. With preshow music from Robot Slide. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m.; movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
Friday, November 18
The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2 (2022)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
From the description, this sounds like a soap opera about the gospels? $16.13. 3:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m. More info here.
Vengeance Is Mine (1984)
Trylon
Unreleased in theaters until this year. Brooke Adams tries to heal old family wounds, but winds up causing more. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:30 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, November 19
Elf (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse
Hide your cats! Everyone’s favorite visitor from Melmac is back and—oh, sorry, it’s Elf. $15. 7:35 p.m. More info here.
A Serious Man (2009)
The Main
St. Louis Park, in all its ’60s glory. Part of the Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival. $36. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, November 20
To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
Gregory Peck at his most Gregoriously Peckish. $13.44. 1 & 7 p.m. More info here.
The Polar Express (2004)
Emagine Willow Creek
Ho ho hum. $8.45. 3 & 5:20 p.m. More info here.
Cowboy Bebop (2001)
Parkway Theater
Someone is poisoning the people of Mars! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
The Last Dragon (1985)
Trylon
This movie will always remind me of the Tessa Thompson performance art scene in Sorry to Bother You. $8. 8 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Monday, November 21
Chopping Mall (1986)
Emagine Willow Creek
Get in loser, we’re going chopping. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Drishyam 2
Sequel to the hit Indian crime thriller.
The Menu
In my opinion, we need to stop satirizing the rich and start just taking away their money.
Pinocchio
Del Toro’s stop-motion take on the (not-Disney) classic is gonna be wild.
She Said
Two NY Times reporters take down Harvey Weinstein.
Spirited
Ryan Reynolds is a Scrooge-like techbro in a Dickens-inspired Christmas musical with new Pasek and Paul tunes. Absolutely not.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Decision to Leave (read our review here)