A Hmong Fashion Concert, a Sit-Down Punk Show, and Oodles More in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: November 15-22

Don’t be scared of a little snow! Get out there and see some shows. Actually, be just scared enough of a little snow that you drive carefully.
Tuesday, November 15
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
King Buffalo with Howling Giant @ Fine Line
Jake Scott with ROSIE and Brynn Cartelli @ First Avenue
Glenn Phillips, Garrison Starr @ Icehouse
Buck Gooter, Ships In the Night, Solemn Shapes, Stressica & Texture Freq @ Palmer’s
Dora Jar with Sam Austins @ 7th St Entry
November Conspiracy Series featuring Paul Kyle, Ben Kyle, Robin Kyle, the Coffee Brothers @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Amanda Standalone @ 331 Club
Wannabe: A Spice Girls Tribute with Luna Muse and Gemini Valentine @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Ice Climber Tuesday Night Residency with Buio Omega, Comrade Tripp, Los Pinches Gueyes @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 16
Loathe with Static Dress, Omerta, and Paledusk @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
The Infamous Stringdusters @ Fine Line
Bob Frey + Maya Elena @ Icehouse
Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s
Getting By, Ray Gun Youth, Trash Catties, Pure Shifter, and Go Go Boot Camp @ Palmer’s
Sun Room with Susannah Joffe @ 7th St Entry
- Dropkick Murphys @ State Theatre
The incongruous idea of these rowdy Boston bagpipe punks performing from the stage at the State amused me at first. Then I learned that they’re coming off an acoustic album (and a fairly strong one) called This Machine Still Kills Fascists that, as its title suggests, builds off unpublished Woody Guthrie lyrics and it all made sense. (Is there tin whistle? Oh, you know it, pal.) Funny to think Wilco and Billy Bragg released Mermaid Avenue in 1998, and Woody’s archives have been fueling folk-rock for a quarter-century now—in fact, he wrote the lyrics to a song called “I’m Shipping up to Boston” that Murphys fans know pretty well.
KFAI House Party Presents Joel Astley, Johnny Burgin Duo @ 331 Club
The Vault: Concert Series and Open Mic @ The Treasury
The Murlocs with Paul Jacobs @ Turf Club
Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Art Vandalay, Scott Zosel, The Falderals @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 17
Koe Wetzel + Jelly Roll @ Armory
Kid Dakota (November Residency) with Chris Holm @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Dan Chouinard and Prudence Johnson on Bacharach @ Crooners
Senor Blues, 2001: A Strokes Odyssey @ Driftwood
Who Are They?, Little Man @ Hook and Ladder
Products + You Said Strange + Kate Malanaphy @ Icehouse
Loser Magnet, Busey, Loss Leader, Night Jobs @ Mortimer’s
Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer’s
The Legendary Pink Dots, Orbit Service @ 7th St Entry
Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club
Welshly Arms and Motherfolk with Bryce Fox @ Turf Club
Doug Collins and the Receptionists with the Sparks @ White Squirrel
Friday, November 18
SMALLPOOLS and DREAMERS with YOUNG RISING SONS @ Amsterdam
HebbaJebba + Matthew French @ Aster Cafe
Space Hug with Red Eye Ruby & Rebel Queens @ Cabooze
Zoë Keating @ Cedar Cultural Center
Sinatra! with Andrew Walesch Orchestra @ Crooners
The Randy Newman Songbook with Prudence Johnson and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Geoff Jones @ Crooners
The Lone Canary, the Non Prophets, the Mad Hoochman @ Driftwood
Sinatra to Slayer – Variety on Vinyl @ Dusty’s
Steve Vai @ Fitzgerald Theater
- Plains with Waxahatchee, Jess Williamson and MJ Lenderman @ First Avenue — FEATURED IN EVENT HORIZON
Vovo Careca with Punt On Third @ Granada
Little Fevers @ Hook and Ladder
AfroGeode and The Gemstones, Big Salt, Charmme @ Hook and Ladder
Another Heaven + Doomchild + Malamiko @ Icehouse
Ticket to Brasil with a Trio Bossa Nova @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Rockford Mules, Droids Attack, DJ Assassin9 @ Mortimer’s
Our Song, Our Story – The New Generation of Black Voices @ Ordway
The Backseat Lovers with Bendigo Fletcher @ Palace Theatre
Christy Costello, Arctic Universe and Bermuda Squares, and Pill Cutter @ Palmer’s
Babie Eyes, New Salty Dog @ 331 Club
Doublespeak and Calamity with Odd Prospect and Party Foul @ The Treasury
Black Lips, Bloodshot Bill @ Turf Club
Mpls Drew @ Underground Music Cafe
Cindy Lawson with Killer Prophets, Surly Grrly @ White Squirrel
Saturday, November 19
Flip Phone presents… Shrekfest 2022 w. Biqtch Puddiń @ Amsterdam
- Hmong Nouveau Fashion Show + Concert @ Armory
Not gonna pretend I know enough about the Hmong pop (aside from the fantastic Ka Lia Universe) or any kind of fashion to comment knowledgeably about this event. But an event it sure is, showcasing 11 designers and nearly two dozen artists, and it promises to stretch long into the night.
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers
- Paul Wall @ Cabooze
Well, would you look at who’s still tippin’? (I know that’s a Mike Jones song, but Paul features on it, and can you come up with a “Sittin’ Sideways” joke, smart guy? Cause I couldn’t.) Like any rap hustler, the self-declared People’s Champ still kicks out an album a year, and I bet you could make a pretty good mix from ’em. But the draw is, of course, Wall’s mid-’00’s prime, when the Swishahouse scene out of Houston gave national rap a momentary jolt in the mid-’00s. No reason why this show shouldn’t be a woozily enjoyable throwback, and good to see the Cabooze back to booking mid-career rappers.
John Gorka @ Cedar Cultural Center
Honky-Tonk Jump – The Texas Swing Music of Bob Wills @ Crooners
Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Erin Livingston @ Crooners
Friendport, Snow Removal Blues Band @ Driftwood
The Happy Fits with Daisy The Great and Phoneboy @ First Avenue
The Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder
The Ardent Spirits, Geek Love @ Hook and Ladder
The Blue Drifters Bluegrass Trio @ Icehouse
J-Mo on the Beat and the J-Lighters @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s
Chokecherry, Paisley Fields, Boy Howdy, and Fletcher Coulee @ Palmer’s
Matt Wilson & his Orchestra with Bleek & Grimm @ Parkway
Sa-Roc with Sol Messiah and Juice Lord @ 7th St Entry
DUG, PRIZE HORSE, Zak Sally @ 331 Club
Voltage Controller Vol. 11, chris hepola, kindohm x mt. curve @ 331 Club
Pandelion with M E L O / R E N and The Culture @ The Treasury
The Sheepdogs, Boy Golden @ Turf Club
CMJ, Optimistic LMZ, Uncle T @ Underground Music Cafe
Erik Koskinen with Amy LaVere & Will Sexton, Long Mama @ Uptown VFW
Whispered the Rabbit @ White Squirrel
Sunday, November 20
Leslie (Record Release) @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
- Castle Theater (Album Release) with Nicole Wilder and Brian Just @ Aster Cafe
There are more singer-songwriters in the Twin Cities than I can keep tabs on. (I try, honest!) But I happened to give an ear to the new Ostrich, from Castle Theater aka Tyler Tholl this week and I’m happy I did. I hear echoes of Sufjan in Tholl’s reserved delivery, though also a little more warmth, and the reverberant production is ideal for a wintry retreat.
Pianos Become the Teeth in Minneapolis @ Cabooze
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Cedar Cultural Center
George Maurer and Leslie Vincent @ Crooners
Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig and Jay Bee @ Crooners
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse
Thoughtcast (Album Release) with Wave Cage @ Icehouse
58 Belvedere with Ryan Garmoe Sextet @ KJ’s Hideaway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
Celebrating 20 Years of Womenfolk Radio with Ellen Stanley @ Parkway — FEATURED IN EVENT HORIZON
Semler with Mayyadda @ 7th St Entry
State Champs @ Varsity Theater
St Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, November 21
Open Mike with Joe Fahey @ Driftwood
What’s That Sound?: Curated by Chris and Ivan Cunningham @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
The True Two Presents: Pure Chaos @ Palmer’s
Victor Internet with Ariel & The Culture and Estereomance @ 7th St Entry
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club