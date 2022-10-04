A Calendar of Concerts, Complete and Unabridged, for October 4-10

All my picks this week seem bunched up on a few specific days. That’s just how it is sometimes!
Tuesday, October 4
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Psychotropic, Fallujah @ Cabooze
Mary Louise Knutson Trio @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Frederick, the First with Adam Bohanan @ Icehouse
Laufey with Matilda Mann @ 7th St Entry
Within Temptation @ Skyway Theatre
October Conspiracy Series featuring The Supper Club Collective, Red Eye Ruby, Mother Banjo @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Mumblin’ Drew @ 331 Club
Bloodywood, A Killer’s Confession @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Jung Yeller (Tuesday Night Residency) with Spare Ribs @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, October 5
Sueco with Lil Aaron and Kilboy @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Pieta Brown & David Huckfelt @ Dakota
Trailer Trash, the TC Ramblers @ Driftwood
The Black Angels with The Vacant Lots @ First Avenue
Creeping Charlie, Lapdogs, Aiden Intro @ Icehouse
Palmer’s Songwriting Showcase hosted by Max Markin wth Mumblin’ Drew and Abbey Janii & Mike Lee (aka Goatroper) @ Palmer’s
Splendid Isolation: The Music and Musings of Warren Zevon @ Parkway
Annie DiRusso with Why Not @ 7th St Entry
KFAI House Party Presents Mary Cutrufello and Trevor McFadden @ 331 Club
Bosso Poetry Company with Special Guests @ 331 Club
S.G. Goodman with Le Ren @ Turf Club
Max & Iggor Cavalera @ Varsity Theater
Thursday, October 6
Brooke Elizabeth & Friends (October Residency) @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings @ Cedar Cultural Center
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners
River – The Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Carly Simon @ Crooners
I.M. Lazarus & Friends, JMO on the Beat, Jordan Carr @ Driftwood
Sigrid with Ber @ First Avenue
Sci-Fi and Fantasy Scores ft. John Williams @ Granada
Ozone Creations, Kokou Kah @ Icehouse
JoJo Green with Demitri Rallis & Friends @ KJ’s Hideaway
Gentleman Speaker, Porcupine, Junior Choir @ Mortimer’s
Northeast Invitational, DJ Still Phresh, FreeGod Sa’Vii @ 331 Club
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Friday, October 7
William Clark Green @ Amsterdam
The Head and the Heart @ Armory
Chris Mason (EP Release) with Caleb Dee @ Aster Cafe
Johnnie Brown Sings Lionel Richie @ Crooners
Jack Knife and the Sharps @ Crooners
Dan Chouinard and Guests @ Crooners
Natania & Ticket to Brasil @ Dakota
Hazy Phase, New Photographs of Bigfoot, Garrett Nascus and Friends, Rachel Bearinger @ Driftwood
Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat with Nashville Pussy @ First Avenue
Harlow (EP Release), Bathtub Cig, Ruth @ Icehouse
Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Heavy Heavy with Wyatt Waddell @ 7th St Entry
Danielle Nicole with PARISHES @ Turf Club
HauteDish with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Uptown VFW
Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater
Loss Leader with Two Houses & The Right Here @ White Squirrel
- Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Morgan Wade @ Xcel Energy Center
A gruff and bluesy performer who made his name as a Nashville songwriter before his reworking of “Tennessee Whiskey” made him a star, Stapleton has staked out a one-foot-in, one-foot-out career, appealing to mainstream country fans while stretching out to Americana types. His bearded manliness will be balanced out tonight by the womanly horniness of the great Morgan Wade, whose 2021 album Reckless lives up to its name.
Saturday, October 8
Billy Johnson’s Black Dog High @ Aster Cafe
The Neighborhood Quartet @ Cabooze
A Night of Bette Midler! with Erin Schwab & Jay Fuchs @ Crooners
Cate Fierro (CD Release) @ Crooners
Greats Gone 2 Soon! The Spirit of Whitney @ Dakota
Fab Hackmasters, Lucy Red & Whiskey Dogs @ Driftwood
Partial Traces, Norcos y Horchata, Un Named Jesse Thorson @ Dusty’s
Bad Idea, Barker, That’s What You Get (twyg), and Chandler @ Eagles 34
Cigarettes After Sex @ First Avenue
Sad Park with Heart to Gold, Caracara, & Killusonline @ The Garage
Purple Black Tie Ball @ Granada
Molly Brandt, Eric Carranza @ Icehouse
Collapsing Stars (Record Release), Jillian Rae @ Icehouse
Trip to Brasil with Trio Bossa Nova @ KJ’s Hideaway
Phil Hey Quartet, Pete Snell Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway
- Broken Social Scene with Poliça @ Palace Theatre
Wow, it’s been 20 long years since You Forgot It in People taught United Statesians that Canadians have indie rock too. Now core scenester Kevin Drew has re-collected as many members of his Toronto collective as were available to play his band’s breakthrough album in full. With bassist Chris Bierden sidelined by a brain tumor, Poliça is soldiering on in support of its terrific newish album, Madness.
Mr.Phylzzz, Hammerhead, and Unguided @ Palmer’s
Hold Your Lady Tight @ Palmer’s
Nova Twins with Gully Boys @ 7th St Entry
Little Man, Submarine Secrets, Velvet Television @ 331 Club
Voltage Controller Vol. 10, Kindohm, Fluidic @ 331 Club
Kelsey Waldon with Emily Nenni @ Turf Club
Echobass: Infinity @ Uptown VFW
Heavy Sixers w/ Leslie Rich & Rocket Soul Choir @ White Squirrel
Sunday, October 9
Flor, the Widlife, Good Problem @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
David Wilcox with Jean Rohe @ Cedar Cultural Center
Billy Steele, Tonia Hughes, & Sara Renner @ Crooners
Alan Broadbent Trio Featuring Harvie S @ Crooners
John Splithoff with Abby Holliday @ Dakota
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
It’s Still The Weekend w/DJ Jeff Recommends + DJ Kavorka @ Dusty’s
Mac Sabbath with Speedealer and Lung @ Fine Line
- black midi with Quelle Chris @ First Avenue
I foolishly resisted black midi’s silly-somber ADHD prog at first—no matter how unseriously they took their chops, they still seemed mighty impressed with themselves. (Zappa thought he was funny too.) But with Hellfire, they’ve kept up the game for three albums now, so I give. Geordie Greep has… well, not exactly grown, but expanded as a singer. On my favorite track, he croons about a futuristic sumo match then steps aside for a racing fusoid guitar that sounds like The Inner Mounting Flame setting a fart on fire. The good news: The parts that bore you are over quick. Problem is, so are the great parts. Rapper Quelle Chris is more lowkey and intense than usual on his latest, Deathfame, which features sharp rhymes over yet more of Mello Music’s seemingly limitless store of unflashy, ingenious beats.
Facing the Fire @ Hook and Ladder
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Kai Brewster’s Millions @ Palmer’s
Heavy Gus, Sister Species @ 7th St Entry
Bumpin Uglies with Kyle Smith @ Turf Club
- Superorganism @ Varsity Theater
World Wide Pop is the name of this London-based, everywhere-bred outfit’s second album, and also their concept from the get-go. Some of the exuberance has dimmed since their debut, and they’ve shorn off a few of their many members, though not imperturbably, transcendently blasé singer Orono Noguchi. Truth be told, their world (and their pop) isn’t much wider than most indie folks’, but it does take in guests Chai and Stephen Malkmus, the Welcome Back Kotter theme, and an unrushed eclecticism that makes them sound like… a 21st century Bran Van 3000? (Look ’em up.) Being a slack motherfucker in the age of the gig economy and the 24-hour social media cycle is no small achievement.
Martin Devaney with Clare Doyle & Cole Diamond @ White Squirrel
Monday, October 10
- Calexico with Ada Lea @ Fine Line
No longer Tucson-based, Joey Burns and John Convertino regrouped back in Arizona for their latest, El Mirador, which is, as ever, heavy on atmospherics but kept in motion by an inauthentically accurate pan-Mexican groove. Opener Lea is a Montreal singer-songwriter whose one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden is full of sharp songs about overthinking the many possibilities that remain open during your unsettled youth.
Brian Nichols’s Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse
Eloise with Michal Leah @ 7th St Entry
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Shadow of Intent @ Varsity Theater