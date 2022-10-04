A Calendar of Concerts, Complete and Unabridged, for October 4-10

All my picks this week seem bunched up on a few specific days. That’s just how it is sometimes!

Tuesday, October 4

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Psychotropic, Fallujah @ Cabooze

Mary Louise Knutson Trio @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Mother Mother @ Fillmore

Frederick, the First with Adam Bohanan @ Icehouse

Laufey with Matilda Mann @ 7th St Entry

Within Temptation @ Skyway Theatre

Nick Mason @ State Theatre

October Conspiracy Series featuring The Supper Club Collective, Red Eye Ruby, Mother Banjo @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Mumblin’ Drew @ 331 Club

Bloodywood, A Killer’s Confession @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Jung Yeller (Tuesday Night Residency) with Spare Ribs @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, October 5

Sueco with Lil Aaron and Kilboy @ Amsterdam

Joji @ Armory

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Atilla @ Cabooze

Pieta Brown & David Huckfelt @ Dakota

Trailer Trash, the TC Ramblers @ Driftwood

The Black Angels with The Vacant Lots @ First Avenue

Creeping Charlie, Lapdogs, Aiden Intro @ Icehouse

Palmer’s Songwriting Showcase hosted by Max Markin wth Mumblin’ Drew and Abbey Janii & Mike Lee (aka Goatroper) @ Palmer’s

Splendid Isolation: The Music and Musings of Warren Zevon @ Parkway

Annie DiRusso with Why Not @ 7th St Entry

Diana Krall @ State Theatre

KFAI House Party Presents Mary Cutrufello and Trevor McFadden @ 331 Club

Bosso Poetry Company with Special Guests @ 331 Club

S.G. Goodman with Le Ren @ Turf Club

Max & Iggor Cavalera @ Varsity Theater

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Thursday, October 6

Midlife @ Amsterdam

Brooke Elizabeth & Friends (October Residency) @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

KMFDM @ Cabooze

Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings @ Cedar Cultural Center

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

River – The Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Carly Simon @ Crooners

Sarah McKenzie @ Dakota

I.M. Lazarus & Friends, JMO on the Beat, Jordan Carr @ Driftwood

Sigrid with Ber @ First Avenue

Sci-Fi and Fantasy Scores ft. John Williams @ Granada

Ozone Creations, Kokou Kah @ Icehouse

JoJo Green with Demitri Rallis & Friends @ KJ’s Hideaway

Gentleman Speaker, Porcupine, Junior Choir @ Mortimer’s

Mapache @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational, DJ Still Phresh, FreeGod Sa’Vii @ 331 Club

Ghost Light @ Turf Club

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Friday, October 7

William Clark Green @ Amsterdam

The Head and the Heart @ Armory

Chris Mason (EP Release) with Caleb Dee @ Aster Cafe

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

Johnnie Brown Sings Lionel Richie @ Crooners

Jack Knife and the Sharps @ Crooners

Dan Chouinard and Guests @ Crooners

Natania & Ticket to Brasil @ Dakota

Hazy Phase, New Photographs of Bigfoot, Garrett Nascus and Friends, Rachel Bearinger @ Driftwood

Wolf Alice @ Fillmore

Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat with Nashville Pussy @ First Avenue

Lake Street Bash @ Granada

Tim Sparks @ Icehouse

Harlow (EP Release), Bathtub Cig, Ruth @ Icehouse

Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Kendra Glenn @ KJ’s Hideaway

Sodown @ The Loft

The Heavy Heavy with Wyatt Waddell @ 7th St Entry

120 Minutes Band @ 331 Club

Danielle Nicole with PARISHES @ Turf Club

HauteDish with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater

Loss Leader with Two Houses & The Right Here @ White Squirrel

Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Morgan Wade @ Xcel Energy Center

A gruff and bluesy performer who made his name as a Nashville songwriter before his reworking of “Tennessee Whiskey” made him a star, Stapleton has staked out a one-foot-in, one-foot-out career, appealing to mainstream country fans while stretching out to Americana types. His bearded manliness will be balanced out tonight by the womanly horniness of the great Morgan Wade, whose 2021 album Reckless lives up to its name.

Saturday, October 8

Armin Van Buuren @ Armory

Billy Johnson’s Black Dog High @ Aster Cafe

Chase and Ovation @ Bunkers

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Cabooze

A Night of Bette Midler! with Erin Schwab & Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Cate Fierro (CD Release) @ Crooners

Greats Gone 2 Soon! The Spirit of Whitney @ Dakota

Fab Hackmasters, Lucy Red & Whiskey Dogs @ Driftwood

Partial Traces, Norcos y Horchata, Un Named Jesse Thorson @ Dusty’s

Bad Idea, Barker, That’s What You Get (twyg), and Chandler @ Eagles 34

Deorro @ Fillmore

Cigarettes After Sex @ First Avenue

Sad Park with Heart to Gold, Caracara, & Killusonline @ The Garage

Purple Black Tie Ball @ Granada

GRRRL SCOUT @ Hook and Ladder

Molly Brandt, Eric Carranza @ Icehouse

Collapsing Stars (Record Release), Jillian Rae @ Icehouse

Kælan Mikla, Kanga @ Icehouse

Trip to Brasil with Trio Bossa Nova @ KJ’s Hideaway

Phil Hey Quartet, Pete Snell Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Broken Social Scene with Poliça @ Palace Theatre

Wow, it’s been 20 long years since You Forgot It in People taught United Statesians that Canadians have indie rock too. Now core scenester Kevin Drew has re-collected as many members of his Toronto collective as were available to play his band’s breakthrough album in full. With bassist Chris Bierden sidelined by a brain tumor, Poliça is soldiering on in support of its terrific newish album, Madness.

Mr.Phylzzz, Hammerhead, and Unguided @ Palmer’s

Hold Your Lady Tight @ Palmer’s

Nova Twins with Gully Boys @ 7th St Entry

Awakening @ Skyway Theatre

Little Man, Submarine Secrets, Velvet Television @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 10, Kindohm, Fluidic @ 331 Club

Kelsey Waldon with Emily Nenni @ Turf Club

Echobass: Infinity @ Uptown VFW

Heavy Sixers w/ Leslie Rich & Rocket Soul Choir @ White Squirrel

Sunday, October 9

Flor, the Widlife, Good Problem @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

David Wilcox with Jean Rohe @ Cedar Cultural Center

Billy Steele, Tonia Hughes, & Sara Renner @ Crooners

Alan Broadbent Trio Featuring Harvie S @ Crooners

John Splithoff with Abby Holliday @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

It’s Still The Weekend w/DJ Jeff Recommends + DJ Kavorka @ Dusty’s

One OK Rock @ Fillmore

Mac Sabbath with Speedealer and Lung @ Fine Line

black midi with Quelle Chris @ First Avenue

I foolishly resisted black midi’s silly-somber ADHD prog at first—no matter how unseriously they took their chops, they still seemed mighty impressed with themselves. (Zappa thought he was funny too.) But with Hellfire, they’ve kept up the game for three albums now, so I give. Geordie Greep has… well, not exactly grown, but expanded as a singer. On my favorite track, he croons about a futuristic sumo match then steps aside for a racing fusoid guitar that sounds like The Inner Mounting Flame setting a fart on fire. The good news: The parts that bore you are over quick. Problem is, so are the great parts. Rapper Quelle Chris is more lowkey and intense than usual on his latest, Deathfame, which features sharp rhymes over yet more of Mello Music’s seemingly limitless store of unflashy, ingenious beats.

Brett Studer @ Granada

Facing the Fire @ Hook and Ladder

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Mirakler, Murf @ Mortimer’s

Trivium @ Myth Live

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Kai Brewster’s Millions @ Palmer’s

Joe Satriani @ State Theatre

Heavy Gus, Sister Species @ 7th St Entry

Corpse Revive @ 331 Club

Bumpin Uglies with Kyle Smith @ Turf Club

Superorganism @ Varsity Theater

World Wide Pop is the name of this London-based, everywhere-bred outfit’s second album, and also their concept from the get-go. Some of the exuberance has dimmed since their debut, and they’ve shorn off a few of their many members, though not imperturbably, transcendently blasé singer Orono Noguchi. Truth be told, their world (and their pop) isn’t much wider than most indie folks’, but it does take in guests Chai and Stephen Malkmus, the Welcome Back Kotter theme, and an unrushed eclecticism that makes them sound like… a 21st century Bran Van 3000? (Look ’em up.) Being a slack motherfucker in the age of the gig economy and the 24-hour social media cycle is no small achievement.

Martin Devaney with Clare Doyle & Cole Diamond @ White Squirrel

Monday, October 10

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

AHI @ Dakota

Awolnation @ Fillmore

Calexico with Ada Lea @ Fine Line

No longer Tucson-based, Joey Burns and John Convertino regrouped back in Arizona for their latest, El Mirador, which is, as ever, heavy on atmospherics but kept in motion by an inauthentically accurate pan-Mexican groove. Opener Lea is a Montreal singer-songwriter whose one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden is full of sharp songs about overthinking the many possibilities that remain open during your unsettled youth.

Brian Nichols’s Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse

Eloise with Michal Leah @ 7th St Entry

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Shadow of Intent @ Varsity Theater

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel