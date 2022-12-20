Whoa! It’s a Jumbo Two-Week Year-End Complete Concert Calendar.

Well, here it is, folks—the final live music roundup of 2022. If you’re sticking around for the holidays, there’s still plenty still going on, including oodles of New Year’s Eve options.

Tuesday, December 20

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson @ Crooners

JazzMN Orchestra @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Radiator Girl (Album Release) with Another Heaven and In Lieu @ Icehouse

DJ Bottle Service @ Palmer’s

November Conspiracy Series featuring Wain McFarlane, Miles McFarlane @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Pop Wagner @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Crush Scene (Tuesday Night Residency) with Atim Opoka, Sylvia Dieken @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, December 21

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson @ Crooners

Travis Anderson @ Dakota

BBC & Y @ Driftwood

Candlelight Jazz Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong @ Granada

Æther Sound Showcase (Album Release) @ Icehouse

Michael W. Smith @ Orpheum Theatre

Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Sparrowhawk, Loser Magnet, Theyself, M.A.Y., and Portentum @ Palmer’s

Dog Gamn with HoneyDick, full catholic and Splimit @ 7th St Entry

KFAI House Party Presents The Eddies @ 331 Club

Johnny Sincerely, Charlotte Montgomery @ 331 Club

Mineral Man Presents… Treasure Night! @ Underground Music Cafe

Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel

Thursday, December 22

Creeping Charlie (Residency) @ Amsterdam

Danger Pins + Dust of Suns Featuring Chris Lynch and Martha Mulcahy @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Vanaheimr: A Glimpse of Winter @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Lynne Rothrock @ Crooners

Vic Volare & Charmin Michelle @ Dakota

Nathaniel Gillen, ldlflo @ Driftwood

Keyez Williams @ Granada

The Impromptu Sound Presents Christmas Live 2022 @ Icehouse

The Vintagers @ KJ’s Hideaway

Harlow, Dusty Forever, and Poolboy @ Mortimer’s

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Synthmas 2022 with c.Kostra, North Innsbruck, Plastik Boxes @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Shane Nelson, RJVOCAL, Abbey Janii, Mike Lee @ 331 Club

All Tomorrow’s Petty with Caroline Smith, Mason Jennings, Diane @ Turf Club

Elliot’s Holiday Horsin’ Around @ Underground Music Cafe

Kevin & The Keepsakes with JoJo Green and Split Pine @ Underground Music Cafe

Friday, December 23

The Naughty List with The Misdemeanors @ Amsterdam

Larry McDonough Quartet Present: Festivus and Other Twisted Holidays @ Aster Cafe

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunkers

Sherwin & Pam Linton and The Cotton Kings @ Crooners

Christmas at Downton Abbey with Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch Orchestra @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Rachel Holder @ Crooners

Nicholas David @ Dakota

Tom, Dick, & Harry, Colin Monnette @ Driftwood

Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins Yuletide Sweater Ball @ Hook and Ladder

The 17th Annual Eve Eve Benefit Show @ Icehouse

Saturday Night Jazz Friday Christmas Special @ KJ’s Hideaway

Walter Wilde X Viskus @ The Loft

CHRISFITS, The Sex Rays, Black Wine, It’s a Shame About Herb, and High Tiny Hairs @ Palmer’s

Aiden Intro with FruitPunchLoverBoy, Parachutes and Mike Kota @ 7th St Entry

The Blend @ 331 Club

Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Holiday Party @ Uptown VFW

Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, December 24

Müllet, Tender Meat, Yoni Yum, E.T. @ Mortimer’s

Edie Rae and The Blaze Kings and Dan Israel @ Palmer’s

Sunday, December 25

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Keyez Williams @ Granada

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Monday, December 26

Christmas at Downton Abbey with Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle @ Crooners

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Crooners

The Bad Plus @ Dakota

Open Mic with Curt Copeland @ Driftwood

Zacc Harris’s Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series @ White Squirrel

Tuesday, December 27

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig and Jay Bee @ Crooners

The Bad Plus @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Keyez Williams @ Granada

David Huckfelt & Jeremy Ylvisaker, Dana Thompson @ Icehouse

Blue Riders: Italo Disco Dance Night @ Palmer’s

November Conspiracy Series featuring Wain McFarlane, Miles McFarlane @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Crush Scene (Tuesday Night Residency) with Stressica, Laura Hugo @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, December 28

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

The Four Freshmen @ Crooners

Marissa Mulder & Jon Weber: Souvenirs: Songs of John Prine @ Crooners

The Bad Plus @ Dakota

Paul Frantzich, Christmas on Neptune @ Driftwood

Mind-Expanding Dinner with All Terrain Vehicle @ Icehouse

Al Church and Friends @ Icehouse

Becky Kapell & Friends @ Palmer’s

MSP Sound 5 Year Anniversary Party @ 7th St Entry

KFAI House Party Presents Jay Walter and the Rectifiers @ 331 Club

Lenz and Friends @ 331 Club

Unturned with Honey Creek, Orchid Club and 12th House Sun @ The Treasury

Christmas on Neptune @ Underground Music Cafe

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, December 29

St. Anthony Mann + Michael McKinnon @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Marissa Mulder @ Crooners

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Crooners

Marissa Mulder & Jon Weber @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Dakota

THRIO, Old School, Hazy Phase @ Driftwood

Keyez Williams @ Granada

Jon Wayne & The Pain / Useful Jenkins @ Hook and Ladder

Abinnet Berhanu Trio @ Icehouse

More Light @ Icehouse

Tori Evans with Suzy Plays Guitar @ KJ’s Hideaway

Jen-E’s New Year’s Eve Beach-Themed Party @ Mortimer’s

Foxby, Tollund Moses, and Transcendal Strangers @ Palmer’s

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer’s

Dru Devon with HunchoJuan, MICHAEL MARCELES, and Breezy2Fresh @ 7th St Entry

Taylor James Donskey, Luke Callen, Mareyes @ 331 Club

Triple Threat Tribute Night @ Turf Club

Friday, December 30

Aaron Tinjum and the Tangents with The Eclectics @ Aster Cafe

Snowta Night 1 @ Armory

R Factor @ Bunkers

Reaping Asmodeia @ Cabooze

Connie Evingson and Jon Weber @ Crooners

Erin & Jay Cabaret’s New Year’s Eve-Eve Show! @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Katie Gearty @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Dakota

The Dagnabits, I-35 and Friends, Beautiful Bones @ Driftwood

Hot Freaks with Sam Cassidy and The Good Time Gals @ Fine Line

La Clave Orquestra @ Granada

Mark Joseph’s Annual ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ @ Hook and Ladder

Greg Byers and Chris Olson @ Icehouse

Purple Funk Metropolis + Sophia Cruz @ Icehouse

Pat Mallinger Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Ugly Sweater Goth Party @ Mortimer’s

Ginger Bones/Willow Waters and The Earthtones/Betty Won’t/Carlisle Evans Peck@ Palmer’s

Landon Conrath @ 7th St Entry

Nurko + AU5 @ Skyway Theatre

Queen Jeanne, Nina Luna, Covalent Blonde @ 331 Club

KennyHoopla with Groupthink @ Turf Club

Hot in Herre Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

VIN with Cult Sequence, The Great Went @ White Squirrel

Saturday, December 31

Flip Phone presents… Beyoncé Disco: NYE @ Amsterdam

Snowta Night 2 @ Armory

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Connie Evingson and Jon Weber @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

Andrew Walesch and His Orchestra @ Crooners

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Dream Addict, Dallas Orbiter, Dilly Dally Alley @ Driftwood

Pollinators, Grand Courriers, Surly Grrly, Party Foul, DeBlaey @ Eagles 34

Frogleg with Jaedyn James @ Fine Line

The ’80s New Year’s Eve with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Sleeping Jesus, The Immaculate Beings and Present Company @ Hook and Ladder

Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse

Soul Friday New Year’s Eve Party @ Icehouse

Avey Grouws Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Dumpster Juice, Virgin Whores, Silt @ Mortimer’s

Brothers Entertainment New Years @ Palace Theatre

Nano’s Neon NYE Bash @ Palmer’s

Kiss Me ⏤ A ’90s New Year’s Eve with You Oughta Know @ 7th St Entry

Riot Ten + Crankdat @ Skyway Theatre

Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Lutheran Heat, The Right Here @ 331 Club

Honky Tonk New Year’s Eve ft. Cole Diamond, Turn Turn Turn, Molly Brandt @ Turf Club

New Years Extreme Metal Bash: Begravement, Stern Look, & Pyreworks @ Underground Music Cafe

Shannon Blowtorch Presents 2023 New Year’s Eve Party @ Uptown VFW

Misfit Love, 120 Minutes @ White Squirrel

Sunday, January 1

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

John Magnuson Trio with Becky Kapell and the Fat @ Aster Cafe

A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Phil Heywood @ Icehouse

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffett @ Palmer’s

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Charlie Parr with Greta Ruth @ Turf Club

Must be January—the Minnesota troubadour opens his annual Turf residency tonight.

Monday, January 2

Monday Jazz with Martin Dosh @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Wayfarer with SUNLESS and VOID ROT @ 7th St Entry

Doug Otto, Dan Schwalbe, and Harold Tremblay @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club