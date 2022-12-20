Whoa! It’s a Jumbo Two-Week Year-End Complete Concert Calendar.

Well, here it is, folks—the final live music roundup of 2022. If you’re sticking around for the holidays, there’s still plenty still going on, including oodles of New Year’s Eve options.
Tuesday, December 20
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson @ Crooners
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Radiator Girl (Album Release) with Another Heaven and In Lieu @ Icehouse
November Conspiracy Series featuring Wain McFarlane, Miles McFarlane @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Pop Wagner @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Crush Scene (Tuesday Night Residency) with Atim Opoka, Sylvia Dieken @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, December 21
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson @ Crooners
Candlelight Jazz Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong @ Granada
Æther Sound Showcase (Album Release) @ Icehouse
Michael W. Smith @ Orpheum Theatre
Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Sparrowhawk, Loser Magnet, Theyself, M.A.Y., and Portentum @ Palmer’s
Dog Gamn with HoneyDick, full catholic and Splimit @ 7th St Entry
KFAI House Party Presents The Eddies @ 331 Club
Johnny Sincerely, Charlotte Montgomery @ 331 Club
Mineral Man Presents… Treasure Night! @ Underground Music Cafe
Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Thursday, December 22
Creeping Charlie (Residency) @ Amsterdam
Danger Pins + Dust of Suns Featuring Chris Lynch and Martha Mulcahy @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Vanaheimr: A Glimpse of Winter @ Cedar Cultural Center
Vic Volare & Charmin Michelle @ Dakota
Nathaniel Gillen, ldlflo @ Driftwood
The Impromptu Sound Presents Christmas Live 2022 @ Icehouse
Harlow, Dusty Forever, and Poolboy @ Mortimer’s
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Synthmas 2022 with c.Kostra, North Innsbruck, Plastik Boxes @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Shane Nelson, RJVOCAL, Abbey Janii, Mike Lee @ 331 Club
All Tomorrow’s Petty with Caroline Smith, Mason Jennings, Diane @ Turf Club
Elliot’s Holiday Horsin’ Around @ Underground Music Cafe
Kevin & The Keepsakes with JoJo Green and Split Pine @ Underground Music Cafe
Friday, December 23
The Naughty List with The Misdemeanors @ Amsterdam
Larry McDonough Quartet Present: Festivus and Other Twisted Holidays @ Aster Cafe
Sherwin & Pam Linton and The Cotton Kings @ Crooners
Christmas at Downton Abbey with Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle @ Crooners
Andrew Walesch Orchestra @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Rachel Holder @ Crooners
Tom, Dick, & Harry, Colin Monnette @ Driftwood
Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins Yuletide Sweater Ball @ Hook and Ladder
The 17th Annual Eve Eve Benefit Show @ Icehouse
Saturday Night Jazz Friday Christmas Special @ KJ’s Hideaway
Walter Wilde X Viskus @ The Loft
CHRISFITS, The Sex Rays, Black Wine, It’s a Shame About Herb, and High Tiny Hairs @ Palmer’s
Aiden Intro with FruitPunchLoverBoy, Parachutes and Mike Kota @ 7th St Entry
- Heiruspecs with HEYARLO, Nakara Forjé and DJ Christian Fritz @ Turf Club — FEATURED IN EVENT HORIZON
Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Holiday Party @ Uptown VFW
Trans-Siberian Orchestra @ Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, December 24
Müllet, Tender Meat, Yoni Yum, E.T. @ Mortimer’s
Edie Rae and The Blaze Kings and Dan Israel @ Palmer’s
Aiden Intro with FruitPunchLoverBoy, Parachutes and Mike Kota @ 7th St Entry
Sunday, December 25
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Monday, December 26
Christmas at Downton Abbey with Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle @ Crooners
Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Crooners
Open Mic with Curt Copeland @ Driftwood
Zacc Harris’s Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series @ White Squirrel
Tuesday, December 27
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Urban Classic Featuring G Sharp, Mark Lickteig and Jay Bee @ Crooners
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
David Huckfelt & Jeremy Ylvisaker, Dana Thompson @ Icehouse
Blue Riders: Italo Disco Dance Night @ Palmer’s
November Conspiracy Series featuring Wain McFarlane, Miles McFarlane @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Crush Scene (Tuesday Night Residency) with Stressica, Laura Hugo @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, December 28
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Marissa Mulder & Jon Weber: Souvenirs: Songs of John Prine @ Crooners
Paul Frantzich, Christmas on Neptune @ Driftwood
Mind-Expanding Dinner with All Terrain Vehicle @ Icehouse
Al Church and Friends @ Icehouse
Becky Kapell & Friends @ Palmer’s
MSP Sound 5 Year Anniversary Party @ 7th St Entry
KFAI House Party Presents Jay Walter and the Rectifiers @ 331 Club
Unturned with Honey Creek, Orchid Club and 12th House Sun @ The Treasury
Christmas on Neptune @ Underground Music Cafe
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, December 29
St. Anthony Mann + Michael McKinnon @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Crooners
Marissa Mulder & Jon Weber @ Crooners
THRIO, Old School, Hazy Phase @ Driftwood
Jon Wayne & The Pain / Useful Jenkins @ Hook and Ladder
Abinnet Berhanu Trio @ Icehouse
Tori Evans with Suzy Plays Guitar @ KJ’s Hideaway
Jen-E’s New Year’s Eve Beach-Themed Party @ Mortimer’s
Foxby, Tollund Moses, and Transcendal Strangers @ Palmer’s
Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer’s
Dru Devon with HunchoJuan, MICHAEL MARCELES, and Breezy2Fresh @ 7th St Entry
Taylor James Donskey, Luke Callen, Mareyes @ 331 Club
Triple Threat Tribute Night @ Turf Club
Friday, December 30
Aaron Tinjum and the Tangents with The Eclectics @ Aster Cafe
Connie Evingson and Jon Weber @ Crooners
Erin & Jay Cabaret’s New Year’s Eve-Eve Show! @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Katie Gearty @ Crooners
The Dagnabits, I-35 and Friends, Beautiful Bones @ Driftwood
Hot Freaks with Sam Cassidy and The Good Time Gals @ Fine Line
Mark Joseph’s Annual ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ @ Hook and Ladder
Greg Byers and Chris Olson @ Icehouse
Purple Funk Metropolis + Sophia Cruz @ Icehouse
Pat Mallinger Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway
Ugly Sweater Goth Party @ Mortimer’s
Ginger Bones/Willow Waters and The Earthtones/Betty Won’t/Carlisle Evans Peck@ Palmer’s
Queen Jeanne, Nina Luna, Covalent Blonde @ 331 Club
KennyHoopla with Groupthink @ Turf Club
Hot in Herre Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
VIN with Cult Sequence, The Great Went @ White Squirrel
Saturday, December 31
Flip Phone presents… Beyoncé Disco: NYE @ Amsterdam
Connie Evingson and Jon Weber @ Crooners
Andrew Walesch and His Orchestra @ Crooners
Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota
Dream Addict, Dallas Orbiter, Dilly Dally Alley @ Driftwood
Pollinators, Grand Courriers, Surly Grrly, Party Foul, DeBlaey @ Eagles 34
Frogleg with Jaedyn James @ Fine Line
The ’80s New Year’s Eve with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue
Sleeping Jesus, The Immaculate Beings and Present Company @ Hook and Ladder
Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse
Soul Friday New Year’s Eve Party @ Icehouse
Avey Grouws Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Dumpster Juice, Virgin Whores, Silt @ Mortimer’s
Brothers Entertainment New Years @ Palace Theatre
Nano’s Neon NYE Bash @ Palmer’s
Kiss Me ⏤ A ’90s New Year’s Eve with You Oughta Know @ 7th St Entry
Riot Ten + Crankdat @ Skyway Theatre
Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Lutheran Heat, The Right Here @ 331 Club
Honky Tonk New Year’s Eve ft. Cole Diamond, Turn Turn Turn, Molly Brandt @ Turf Club
New Years Extreme Metal Bash: Begravement, Stern Look, & Pyreworks @ Underground Music Cafe
Shannon Blowtorch Presents 2023 New Year’s Eve Party @ Uptown VFW
Misfit Love, 120 Minutes @ White Squirrel
Sunday, January 1
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
John Magnuson Trio with Becky Kapell and the Fat @ Aster Cafe
A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners
Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffett @ Palmer’s
- Charlie Parr with Greta Ruth @ Turf Club
Must be January—the Minnesota troubadour opens his annual Turf residency tonight.
Monday, January 2
Monday Jazz with Martin Dosh @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Wayfarer with SUNLESS and VOID ROT @ 7th St Entry
Doug Otto, Dan Schwalbe, and Harold Tremblay @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
- The Cactus Blossoms with Lanue @ Turf Club
And yet another sign of the new year, as the harmonizing roots bros begin their residency for 2023.