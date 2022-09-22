Which Movie Are You More Likely to Avoid: ‘Blonde’ or ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

I haven’t seen either myself, but both seem unpleasant, and not in a cool, European, aesthetic way either. Maybe I’ll go see if I remember anything that happened in Avatar?

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, September 22

It (2017)

Grandview

Clowns, man. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59. More info here.

Spaceballs (1987)

Parkway Theater

Star Wars gets the Mel Brooks treatment. With pre-show costume contest. $9-$12. Costumes 7:30 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, September 23

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Emagine Willow Creek

Spooky season is indeed upon us. $3. 3 p.m. All week. More info here.

Cinderella (1950)

Trylon

In the original, the stepsisters chopped up their feet to fit into the slipper. That woulda been cool. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 8:45 p.m. Sunday 1:15, 3, 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, September 24

Castle in the Sky (1991)

Alamo Drafthouse

A fun, sweet Miyazaki adventure about a quest for a glowing pendant. $10. 11:55 a.m. Also Monday 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Parkway Theater

Anyone else out there puke on the Mad Tea Party ride at Disney World as a kid? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, September 25

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (1983)

Alamo Drafthouse

Every cute boy of the Reagan era is ready to rumble. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Another Miyazaki castle movie. This one moves! Only in Japan! $13.44. 3 p.m. Also Monday-Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Poltergeist (1982)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Yes, those are real human skeletons. $13.44. 4 & 7 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended (2002)

Emagine Willow Creek

This thing is over four hours long! $10.75. 12 & 6:30 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

The Fire Brigade (1926)

The Heights

An Irish fireman falls in love with a slumlord’s daughter in this silent classic. Musical accompaniment by the great Katie Condon. $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Girls of the Night (1961)

Trylon

OK, I’ll hush about how much I’ve enjoyed this Kinuyo Tanaka retrospective—next week, because this is the last film in the series. $8. 6:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, September 26

The Mutilator (1984)

Emagine Willow Creek

Wonder why they call him that. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Ed Wood (1994)

The Heights

Tim Burton’s light-hearted celebration of the charmingly inept filmmaker. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, September 27

Rumble Fish (1983)

Alamo Drafthouse

Francis Ford Coppola’s second S.E. Hinton adaptation is grittier than The Outsiders, but still has a lot of cute boys. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, September 28

Memory Box (2021)

Walker Art Center

In the opening film of Mizna’s 16th Twin Cities Arab Film Festival, a woman learns about her mother’s past in ’80s Beirut through a mysterious box containing notebooks, tapes, and videos. $12 ($10 members). 7:30 p.m. More info here.

