Weed Weviews: Four Things I Tried in May

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I revisited a few brands with new flavors, a beer company dabbling in THC, a super-can of weed, and a stoner cocktail. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

Mary & Jane’s Sunny Micro Candies

About: This Minnesota weed company was founded by best buds Laura Roos and Rachael Dillon (you might also know Roos’s local gifting company, Minny & Paul). Mary & Jane specializes in microdose THC melts.

Where I got it/price: I bought a cute little 1 mg “Sunny” starter pack at Marigold for $15. I see they also have a “Dreamy” micro, as well as “maxi” 2.5 mg tabs.

Flavor: These taste like Smarties, and melt in your mouth very quickly.

Blast-off time: There isn’t really a blast off with these—more like a sense of brightness when you’re not paying attention.

Experience: OK, I love these. My low-dose friends love these. The case is teeny-tiny, so it’s easy to pop into your purse. It’s very easy to do these in public and navigate the world around you, but you might find yourself a little more giggly or even on the low end of slap-happy. I shared this with a friend over pizza and it accentuated our good mood, and these were perfect at the recent Fair preview, as I was there to eat delicious food. My only critique is the tin can be hard to open, but I suck at opening child-proof containers anyway.

Rekt Eddie’s Gummies & Yummies

About: This Twin Cities gummy (and yummy?) company comes with lore. First of all, Rekt Eddie is a mascot, not a real person. According to the site, he’s a n00b Blockchain enthusiast (uh-oh, Eddie!). Rekt Eddie’s, the company, was founded by three friends (and NFT enthusiasts) Uncle Burner, Big Swede, and Gipper. One thing that interests me about this brand is that they label the specific THC strain each gummy was made with, including Pineapple Express, Blue Dream, Slurricane, and Grandaddy Purple.

Where I got it/price: These were sent to be in a press pack, but you can find these all over town using their store locator. Each bag o’ drugs is $25.

Flavor: Tastes like candy, as gummies usually do. These hit you with the tang of artificial fruit flavoring and leave you with a bit of a weed aftertaste. The consistency is a little different from other gummies, but that might just be the tapioca they use to create these. (Vegan gelatines, which is what most gummies are made of, seem to vary a lot per brand.)

Blast-off time: These claim to be fast-acting. Honestly, I can’t tell the difference with any fast-acting gummies. I would say this took about 25 minutes for me to feel a 5 mg dose, but that’s pretty normal for me.

Experience: A classic 5 mg ride. As for strain differentiation, I might need to try these over time to spot the nuances. In general, I think I can tell sativa from indica, but there’s not much of a difference. What really makes for different highs, to me, are products that add CBD (I get more of a body calm) or yerba mate (hits me like coffee).

Collective Project’s Hemp Infused Sparkling Juice

About: This Ontario-based brand specializes in drinks that feature THC, seltzers, and fruit purees. Also, their cans are gorgeous, which is probably why they caught my attention.

Where I got it/price: I found this for about $9 at Marigold, but you can also pick up drinks by the can online.

Flavor: I tried the mango, pineapple, and coconut flavor. It’s very coconutty and smells like actual coconut water—which, to me, kinda smells like old sweat socks and tanning oil, and is wild since coconut water isn’t on the ingredients list. It doesn’t taste bad, though it’s not quite my jam. I appreciate that it’s not particularly sweet. It’s tart on the front end (is that mango?) and ends with a sour pineapple on the back.

Blast-off time: About 15 minutes.

Experience: This was a 10 mg can, but I didn’t find myself reaching for this like I would a simple seltzer, so I consumed it at a more casual pace. It was more like a slow moving 3 mg marathon while playing a slow-moving video game.

Botany Farms’ THC Shot

About: You can buy Botany Farms drinks, edibles, flower, and more all across the country, but my little bottle here says it was made in Minneapolis, so it looks like it’s a local brand.

Where I got it/price: $8 at the 36 Lyn Refuel Station. Yes, I bought drugs at the gas station, again.

Flavor: Holy crap, I just got diabetes. This stuff is sweeeeeet. Like, “should this be diluted?” levels of sweet. I drank half a serving, but when I’ll be adding the second 5 mg to some sparkling water to make it into a Kool-Aid. The little bottle says the flavor is pineapple raspberry; I would say this thing came from the zany blue raspberry world of artificial flavors.

Blast-off time: 20 minutes? I can’t tell, I am so sugar high.

Experience: Fine, but there are more enjoyable ways to get a buzz.