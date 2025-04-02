Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in March

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I revisited a few brands with new flavors, a beer company dabbling in THC, a super-can of weed, and a stoner cocktail. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

Green Elevator’s Orangetini

About: This beverage and gummy company focuses on using fresh, organic ingredients from Minnesota farmers. I’m not sure I vibe with this statement though: “We have a liquid to lips and gummy to tummy approach in selecting products.” Ug, “tummy” and “yummy” are no-no words for me unless I'm talking to a child or animal.

Where I got it/price: $8 from Love Is an Ingredient.

Flavor: OK, in all fairness I did try this at the tail end of a head cold, but I wasn’t experiencing any smell or taste distortions so I went for it. It’s a nice bubbly drink, I didn’t get much of an orange flavor. It tasted more honeyed to me, with a hint of citrus on the back end. I’m so used to La Croix-style drinks that hit you in the head with citrus, but this is more of a gentle, 80-cal soda.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes.

Experience: The can promises that “the elevator will take you where you want to go.” That’s good; I don’t want to get stuck between floors with a pregnant woman. But since this is a 10 mg can, if you’re prone to stoner panics, that might be where you end up. I just went to bed early, which technically was where I wanted to go.

Jessica Armbruster

Smokiez’ Sour Peach Fruit Chews

About: This Colorado-based company has been serving up THC and CBD gummies since 2010. Its website features a pair of absolutely knackered-looking people laying in a field of dead grass. Hey man, I have allergies. Let’s hope I don’t get to that level!

Where I got it/price: I found these at Marigold for about $20 a bag.

Flavor: OK, I had high hopes (ugh, pun intended), because sour peach gummies are my favorite garbage food. And these are good; each piece is a large, pillowy square of peach goodness. But they are not sour enough for me, or really sour at all, which is a mild bummer.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes.

Experience: I did not end up cackling on the ground in a field of brown grass, so that is good news. These are a solid 5 mg’ers though. They taste good, and they'll get you nice and sunny and chill. They’re a good gummy if you want a little green buzz but also want to enjoy a beer.

Jessica Armbruster

Midwest Famous’s Beach Please

About: This Minnesota-based bev business was founded by Maggie Mae Dale, who spent nearly 20 years bartending in L.A. and New York before heading back home to get us all stoned. Nice! From the website: “Midwest Famous is for the daring souls who crave the curious glances and relish the chance to dive into the weird, and embrace the wonderful.” I don’t like being stared at, but I do like giving hugs to weirdos. Let’s see how this goes!

Where I got it/price: About $8 at Marigold; you can buy a four-pack from them directly for $25.99.

Flavor: The can warns that it’s “not ‘midwest spicy,’” and it’s not! It actually hits the back of your throat like cayenne pepper. As for the rest of the drink, it smells and tastes of spearmint at first, then hits cilantro and jalapeño notes, and ends on spicy pineapple. Fun!

Blast-off time: Probably around 15 minutes? It’s a 10 mg can, but the spiciness actually works as a natural pacer.

Experience: Slow and steady. Because of the spice, you probably won’t be drinking this fast. Bring it to a party and enjoy it as a casual sipper.

Jessica Armbruster

Wild State’s Birdie

About: This Duluth Cidery has been making natural, fermented ciders since 2019. They also make sparkling THC drinks in a ton of different flavors.

Where I got it/price: Found this at Lake Wine & Spirits for about $7.

Flavor: When I cracked the can open I was a little surprised that it smelled like cabbage. But when drinks go more natural—and this brand is all about natural ingredients—sometimes the herbaceousness of weed leaves a… different smell. I opted for the honey lemonade flavor, which I would say was way more lemony than honey-y—this is a tart drink with a little honey on the end. Think lemon water made bubbly. I liked it, but don’t go in expecting soda or lemon La Croix. This is a different beast.

Blast-off time: 15 minutes.



Experience: This is a nice 10 mg. I did way too much thinking while trying to get through some Love Is Blind eps, shit-talked the show over texts with friends, then cleansed my palate with a few crossword puzzles. That’s a nice low-key evening right there.