Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in August

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I revisited a few brands with new flavors, a beer company dabbling in THC, a super-can of weed, and a stoner cocktail. Alright, let's do this!

BLNCD’s Zen Blend

About: This women-owned brand got their start making CBD drinks and beauty products before adding THC into the mix. Now they’re launching a variety of beverages with adaptogens added as well; mushrooms and roots believed to have benefits ranging from stress relief to mind concentration.

Where I got it: The folks at BLNCD sent me a few cans to try—the perks of my job! But you can find this stuff all over time, including bars and pubs (Black Hart, Dangerous Man), gas stations (Bobby & Steve’s, 36 Lyn Refuel Station), vintage shops (Audrey Rose, b. resale), and more. You can buy a four-pack on their website for $22.

Flavor: The can says blackberry lime. I would say it’s neither of those things. There’s a floral, perfumey taste and smell to this bevvy with a fruit gummy finish. Is that lavender? I’m not sure (I don’t eat a lot of flowers!), but if you’re not into that then this is not going to be the drink for you. I always noticed a candy-like aftertaste that kind of reminded me of pear. It’s not bad, but it’s also not what I was expecting.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes.

Experience: This was kind of like having a nice glass of wine in the evening. I felt buzzed, not blasted, and it was nice to enjoy this as I was winding down before bed. I could also see it being a nice drink to have when chilling with friends, like when you’re sitting in a backyard quietly talking at the end of a work night.

Stoneover? Nope! I had a meeting the next morning at 9 a.m. and had no issues getting up and going about life the next day.

Number Twelve’s THC White Peach Seltzer

About: Minneapolis cidery Number Twelve now has two THC-derived seltzers, Black Cherry and White Peach.

Where I got it: I found this for about $6 at Humm’s on Lyndale.

Flavor: On first sip, I thought this LaCroix-like drink was more of a fruit-punch flavored. I checked online for more info, and it turns out passion fruit is one of the tasting notes. Which makes sense: White peach is a super delicate flavor that is full when eating the real thing, but tends to get lost in artificial flavoring. So, go in expecting a bit of peach, and a lotta tropical vibes.

Blast-off time: About 30 minutes.

Experience: No complaints here! This skewed on the more mild end; I would say BLNCD was the stronger drink of the two. But sometimes you just want a nice, mild, 30-minute high. If BLNCD is a glass of nice wine, this buddy is a light beer.

Stoneover? Naw. I wasn’t even stoned an hour or so later.

Fizzy Mints from Fizzy THC

About: Manufactured in Apple Valley and founded by David Gonzalez-Cameron, this THC company features edibles you can dissolve in water. I’ll be trying some of their fizzables next month, but in the meantime I picked up a few straight-up dinner mints.

Where I got it: These guys cost me around $24.99 at Hemp House.

Flavor: Have you ever had a Certs or a peppermint Lifesaver holes? That’s what these are—tiny, chalky, refreshing, and mildly sweet.

Blast-off time: I would say give them at least 30 minutes to do their thing.

Experience: These are low-dose at 2.5 mg of THC each, so you can pretty easily control your experience. I’ve been throwing the baggie in my purse to share with friends at lawn parties and music fests when I’m not in the mood for a $12 beer. They’re also a nice little edible when you want a nightcap after dinner but can’t fit any more food or drink in your body.

Stoneover? Nopers. These are nice and light and you’ll probably be pretty dang sober about an hour after blast-off.

Element’s Delta-9 THC Gummies

About: Made in Minneapolis, these guys are a sister company to BLNCD, and put out a variety of gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges, and more with healthful use in mind.

Where I got it: I got these for $19.99 off their website.

Flavor: These are a mixed bag of pretty good flavors. Think Jolly Ranchers: green apple, blue raspberry, grape.

Blast-off time: These took about an hour to full settle in.

Experience: A classic gummy high. I watched a shitty movie, did a crossword puzzle, and went to bed by midnight. Also, kinda related: I am super supportive of making packaging that keeps kids out—these things look like candy to tots because they are candy. But man, I cannot open the products that come in super Ziploc-style bags. I’m at the point where I usually just cut things open with scissors and and then use a chips click to keep ’em fresh.



Stoneover? A little bit! But nothing caffeine can’t fix.