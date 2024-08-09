We Want to Know If You Believe in God for This Week’s (Second!) Open Thread

Two Open Threads in one week? It's an August miracle!

And speaking of miracles, in today's Open Thread I want you to talk about your religious background. (Heavy stuff for a summer Friday, huh?) The thought came to me while I was writing about hardline Lutherans and Tim Walz yesterday. Sectarianism is fascinating stuff.

I'll start. I was raised Catholic and became unduly devout in my pre-tween years, wanted to be a priest and everything. First, adolescence killed my dreams of celibacy and then a broader skepticism set in until I was properly lapsed in college. When I got sober in 1998, I experimented (not unsuccessfully) with prayer and even met with a priest about rejoining the church. But I soon realized the belief just ain't there, no matter how I went through the motions.

I'm still somewhat envious of the community that religious people have. (Though ideally, a modern society would offer more secular opportunities for community-building.) But I've still got enough Catholicism in my bones that it'd feel wishy-washy to me to become a Unitarian or something.

OK, your turn! What do you believe? What did you believe? What do you wish you believed?



Or, as I always say, you can ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.