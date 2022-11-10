Skip to contents
Culture

Video: Meet Andrew Osland, Self-Taught Vintage Motorcycle Restoration Pro

The owner of Oz Cycles in Minneapolis restores "pretty much anything on two wheels."

9:08 AM CST on Nov 10, 2022
Tony Libera
Tony Libera
1Comment
Welcome to Racket’s first attempt at original video! Check out Oz Cycles here; smash subscribe to our nascent YouTube channel here.

Director/editor: Tony Libera
Drone operator: Matt Mead
Audio mix: Nick Mihalevich / Cape Status

Tony Libera

