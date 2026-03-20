Time For an Obligatory ‘The Weather’s Gonna Be So Nice This Weekend!’ Open Thread

Look, I have no choice. I could have come up with a sexier, heftier, or more original prompt for this week's Open Thread, but it says right here in my Racket contract that on the first 70-degree day of the year we've got to talk about the weather. I think it might even be in the state constitution?

And on top of that, today is officially the first day of spring. It may be a bit gray out there, and the snow might not all have turned to mud yet, but let's get our equinox on.

So tell me, what are your weekend plans? Gonna get out there and make the most of it before we plunge back down into the 40s? Gonna open some windows and air out the joint?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

My favorite song about spring is hands down the Go-Betweens' "Spring Rain," but since that's happily not appropriate this weekend, let's go with this. RIP to The Diabolical.