I figured you don't need me to tell you about Brandi Carlile or Lucinda Williams, both of whom are in town for multi-night stays. So this week the focus is on a few worthy local album release shows.
Tuesday, November 17
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Spanish Love Songs, Kali Masi, Stacked Like Pancakes @ Cloudland
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Atlantis Quartet @ Indeed Brewing
Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central
River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Sara Evans, Braden Hull @ Mystic Lake Casino
Old Timey Music Session @ Padraigs
Dogs of Shady Lane @ Pilllar Forum
Live Music Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
Brandi Carlile @ State Theatre
Worker’s Playtime with David Huckfelt @ 331 Club
November Conspiracy Series feat. Cold Sweat, the Lavender Project+, Conor Lee @ 331 Club
Nicole Atkins, John Gallagher Jr., Emily Bjorke @ Turf Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Elour (Residency), Big Salt @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 18
Jonah Wheeler, John Coons @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
David Feily (EP Release) @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s
Steve Wagner & Phil Hey @ Crooners
The Heart of Ann & Nancy Wilson @ Crooners
The Twin Cities Ceili Band @ Dubliner Pub
Selfish Teammate, Hobbyist, W.I.F.E. @ Eagles 34
Miss Shannon Presents Monday Club @ Eagles 34
Squirrel Flower, Sour Widows, Products Band @ Fine Line
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Mike Baggetta, Eli Winter @ Icehouse
Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon
Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mishi Mega, the Meshes, Orchid Club, True Lust @ Mortimer’s
Volk, Black Widows, Chokecherry @ Pilllar Forum
The Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern
Brandi Carlile @ State Theatre
Harold’s House Party on KFAI Connor McRae Trio @ 331 Club
Ghostwoman, Croaker @ Turf Club
Sutekh Hexen @ Underground Music
Front & Center: Local MN Artists Showcase @ Varsity Theater
St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel
Clash Minne Rockers, After the Party, Cretin Avenue Hop @ White Squirrel
Strawberry Girls, Andres @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, November 19
Cauldron of Failure, Gruven X, Renegade Escape @ Acadia
Mill City String Quartet @ Arts on Lafond
Gunpowder & Lead Dance @ Animales
Lena Elizabeth, Laura Hugo & Friends @ Aster Cafe
Crates: We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service by A Tribe Called Quest @ Berlin
Effy & Kwey Present: Off Wax feat. Barrister @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Jake Blount, Spring of That @ Cedar Cultural Center
Mr, Phylzzz, Shrive, Glurge @ Cloudland
Suzanne Paris and Adi Yeshaya @ Crooners
Buddy Holly: Oh Boy! @ Crooners
Ask Alice, Poudrey Canyon @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
- Porch Light @ Electric Fetus—see Saturday's listings.
The Living Tombstone, Waitress @ First Avenue
Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Dirty P’s Thirsty Third Thursdays Club @ Hook and Ladder
- Elsa Krantz (Album Release), Nikki Lemire Quartet @ Icehouse—Krantz is a 23-year-old country newcomer out of Duluth who’s gigged around with the vocal trio Cigarette Picnic while establishing her own solo presence. She can swing and she can drift, and there’s a knowing edge to her voice, so that even in torch mode she’s quietly assertive rather than heartbroken—when she admits “I need you/Even if I can’t breathe,” she’s singing about cigarettes, not some man. Tonight’s the album release for her debut LP, Deluxe Edition, on which she fronts a trio that includes brothers Jacob and Owen Mahon of the band Saltydog. Hometown roots musicians add flavorful touches, with the pedal steel from Lee Martin of Feeding Leroy being a particular standout, giving the music a community feel.—Keith Harris
Schubert Club: Courtroom Concert @ Landmark Center
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
The Genius of Bud Powell @ Metronome Brewery
Curtiss A with Dark Click, Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Elgar and Dvořák @ Orchestra Hall
Maria and the Coins, Fiona Hayes, Vash the Stampede @ Pilllar Forum
Mubba Buggs, Danger Pins @ Schooner Tavern
Cross Pollination with Boudin Blanc, HUNNY BEAR @ 331 Club
A Twin Cities All-Star 90s Tribute @ Turf Club
Unattractive Giant Monster @ Underground Music
T La Shawn, BIG WIZ, Orikal Uno, Megan Oh, wHIT, Gonkama @ Uptown VFW
Martin Devaney and Friends @ White Squirrel
Friday, November 20
Dusky Waters, Sadie Gustafson, Good Morning Midnight @ Acadia
Third Date, Keep for Cheap, Lake Davi @ Amsterdam
Funk Friday feat. Art Dept. @ Animales
Lily DeTaeye & Molly Brandt @ Aster Cafe
Rusty Buckle @ Bear Cave Brewing
Robert Lehmann, Jordan Sarkis, Suwal Singh @ Berlin
- Marvelous (Album Release) @ Berlin—The Cherry Pit Open Jam has traveled through many venues, but these days it takes place every Wednesday at Berlin. As Marvelous, Cherry Pit founder Leo Dreis conjures an idiosyncratically melodic offshoot of soul from his piano that’s rarely somber—“A Cloud Called Rabbit” lives up to its name. On his debut album, Peculiarities, celebrating its release tonight, Dreis leads several Cherry Pit regulars (saxophonist Jovon Williams, drummer Tarek Abdelqader, and Why Not’s Henry Breen on bass) along with RAWTWHYLAH of Room3 on percussion, DeCarlo Jackson of Hippo Campus on horns, and Anna Dolde on flute. Yep, there’s a lot going on, but the festivities are not just accessible but welcoming.—Keith Harris
Erin Harrison’s Street Band @ Blues Saloon
Festive Beats of Africa @ Cedar Cultural Center
Tommy Boynton and Friends @ Crooners
Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners
Machinery Hill, College Radio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Sigcell, Field Hospitals, Sunken Planes @ Eagles 34
New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34
Squid City Singers @ 56 Brewing
Michael Jackson Night @ Fine Line
- Slow Pulp, Her New Knife @ First Avenue—Slow Pulp is one of those bands the algorithm force-fed me, and, initially, I resisted. (You’d like to think you contain at least a few more multitudes than the bots think you do.) But as SP single “Better Man” (NOT a Pearl Jam cover) kept auto-playing at me, I gave into the Chicago-via-Madison (NOT a Wilco reference) group, and ya know something? Slow Pulp rocks. Released in September by Anti-, the group’s third album, Melodie, is a moody, massive-sounding showcase for frontwoman Emily Massey, who’s well on her way to becoming an indie rock star. You win, Tidal programming bots.—Jay Boller
Reventon Anniversary Party @ Green Room
Deadsgiving feat. Atypical Daydream @ Hook and Ladder
Clean Plate Club with Becca Murray & The Wildflowers and Auronova @ Hook and Ladder
JC Sanford’s EQ @ Jazz Central
Rolling Stoners @ Mainstreet Bar
Mike Dowling, Eric Lugosch @ Metronome Brewery
Jellybean Johnson Tribute & Memorial @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Couch Potato Massacre (Album Release), Linus, Cover My Shift @ Mortimer’s
Elgar and Dvořák @ Orchestra Hall
The High 48s @ Parkway Theater
Just Luv Inc, Kinda Kinky @ Schooner Tavern
Kelsey Hart, Carson Bock @ 7th St Entry
Ausgang City Limits, Canadian Girlfriend, Joey Thursday @ Terminal Bar
Richard Kriehn, Kevin Kling, Prudence Johnson @ 318 Cafe
Grim Lot, Battery Eyes, the Anesthetics @ 331 Club
Them Coulee Boys, Good Morning Bedlam @ Turf Club
Christopher Michael Jensen @ Uptown VFW
John Swardson @ Utepils Brewing
PJJ, Kevin Gamble, Nick Banish @ Volstead’s
Plumstar, Sunsets Over Flowers, Ditch Pigeon @ White Squirrel
Cursing, Crypt.ID, Gothess @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, November 21
TC Cabaret Presents: Nerdy November—Villains @ Amsterdam
A Piano in Every Room, Lars Lane @ Aster Cafe
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s
Afrobeats to the World @ Cabooze
J. Bell & the Lazy Susan Band @ Carbone’s
John Gorka @ Cedar Cultural Center
Urban Classic Presents: The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire @ Crooners
Irving Berlin Tribute @ Crooners
Cindy Lawson, Danger Pins, Rox Populi, Les Souvenirs @ Crumbling Heights
Soundcult, Exactly Five Reasons @ Driftwood Char Bar
Crown of Clover, Sycamore Gap @ Dubliner Pub
The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s
Michigander, Wildermiss @ Fine Line
- Porch Light, Mother Soki, Mike Kota, Lana Leone @ First Avenue—Last year’s Picked to Click winners may be indie, and may rock, but they’re not exactly indie rock. Recorded out at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Hush is their first full-length, and it builds off the foundations of their 2025 debut, Navy Blue: not exactly heavy but hard-edged and foursquare, with singer Jackie Uhas rising in tandem with the two-guitar attack of Zac Fogarty and Kyle Siemon rather than dueling with them. Porch Light are just coming off a U.S. tour, and this is their first Minnesota show since the album’s September release. A slate of great local openers—fellow Picked to Clickers Mother Soki (who releases their own album this week, Act 2) and Mike Kota, as well as rising mood-rockers Lana Leone—are worth getting to the club early for. Porch Light will also perform a live set at Electric Fetus on Thursday.—Keith Harris
Don’t Tell Ma, the Saboteurs, Cretin Ave Hop @ Gambit Brewing
90s Hip Hop on Strings @ Granada
Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Granada
Songs of Leadbelly @ Hook and Ladder
Follow the Firefly (Album Release), Matt Wilson @ Hook and Ladder
Take That Back feat. Joan Hutton @ Jazz Central
Wicked Garden @ Mainstreet Bar
Beer Choir @ Metronome Brewery
The Roxxy Hall Band @ Metronome Brewery
The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s
Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra @ O’Shaughnessy
Mama Digdown’s Brass Band (Album Release) with Yazmin and Beat Zero @ Parkway Theater
Agony in the Living Room, easeupkid, Milk @ Pilllar Forum
Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern
Jady, Stephen Stanley @ 7th St Entry
The Jayhawks, Kathleen Edwards @ State Theatre
NOLA Rave, Hot Buttered Boogie @ Terminal Bar
Erik Koskinen Band, Nieves del Norte @ Turf Club
Shaun Cassidy @ Uptown Theater
Russian Circles @ Varsity Theater
Freezerburn, Low Town Cowpunks & Ron Tracy, Niko, Al Bea @ White Squirrel
Coax From Chuckanut, Slaphazard @ White Squirrel
The Dirty Pretty, the Hazy Daze, Letters @ White Squirrel
Wanderer, Druids, Eudaemon, Cache @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, November 22
Sabaton, Pop Evil, Wings of Steel @ Armory
Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe
Room3 Collective feat. Kevin Gamble @ Berlin
MNBS RTM Benefit @ Blues Saloon
Alla Boura @ Cedar Cultural Center
Bryan Nichols & Zacc Harris @ Crooners
Lee Roy Parnell, Goldphine @ Dakota
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Dehl Gallagher Band @ Dubliner Pub
Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Mountain Grass Unit @ Fine Line
Trampled by Turtles @ First Avenue
Andrea GIbson’s Love Letter from the Afterlife @ Fitzgerald Theater
Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra @ Landmark Center
Patti Cudd, Jeff Johnson, and Maura Bosch @ Metronome Brewery
JBB & Friends @ Metronome Brewery
Friends in Recovery Music Festival @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Slay Bells Ring @ Orchestra Hall
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
The Kilans, Carver Jones @ 7th St Entry
Last Chance, Gabriela Sweet @ 331 Cafe
The Mainliners, the Nu-Villes @ Turf Club
Rondo Community Music Series @ Walker West
The Last Minute Jug Band plays Mother McCree’s Uptown Jug Champions with Kickafoot Stringband, Pete Meyer & Bill Finke Blues Duo @ White Squirrel
Tapestry Road, Zoe Says Go @ White Squirrel
Monday, November 23
Only Every Monday @ Acadia
Underoath, August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn @ Armory
Irish Christmas in America @ Dakota
Midland @ Grand Casino Mille Lacs
Argentine Tango @ Indeed Brewing
Luke Callen & Friends @ Memory Lanes
Free Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Hurtquake, Admiral Fox, Dollhaus @ Pilllar Forum
Open Mic Mondays @ Sociable Cider Werks
Roe Family Singers, HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club
Devil Master, BAAZLVAAT, Jail, Glorious Descent @ Turf Club