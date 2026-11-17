I figured you don't need me to tell you about Brandi Carlile or Lucinda Williams, both of whom are in town for multi-night stays. So this week the focus is on a few worthy local album release shows.

Brandi Carlile Photo provided

Tuesday, November 17

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Capri Big Band @ Capri

Spanish Love Songs, Kali Masi, Stacked Like Pancakes @ Cloudland

Lucinda Williams @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Atlantis Quartet @ Indeed Brewing

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Sara Evans, Braden Hull @ Mystic Lake Casino

Old Timey Music Session @ Padraigs

Dogs of Shady Lane @ Pilllar Forum

Live Music Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Brandi Carlile @ State Theatre

Worker’s Playtime with David Huckfelt @ 331 Club

November Conspiracy Series feat. Cold Sweat, the Lavender Project+, Conor Lee @ 331 Club

Nicole Atkins, John Gallagher Jr., Emily Bjorke @ Turf Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Elour (Residency), Big Salt @ White Squirrel

Lucinda Williams Photo provided

Wednesday, November 18

TCMT @ Acadia

Jonah Wheeler, John Coons @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

David Feily (EP Release) @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Steve Wagner & Phil Hey @ Crooners

The Heart of Ann & Nancy Wilson @ Crooners

Lucinda Williams @ Dakota

The Twin Cities Ceili Band @ Dubliner Pub

Selfish Teammate, Hobbyist, W.I.F.E. @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Presents Monday Club @ Eagles 34

Squirrel Flower, Sour Widows, Products Band @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Mike Baggetta, Eli Winter @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mishi Mega, the Meshes, Orchid Club, True Lust @ Mortimer’s

Volk, Black Widows, Chokecherry @ Pilllar Forum

The Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Brandi Carlile @ State Theatre

The Blues Shifters @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI Connor McRae Trio @ 331 Club

Ghostwoman, Croaker @ Turf Club

Sutekh Hexen @ Underground Music

Front & Center: Local MN Artists Showcase @ Varsity Theater

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Clash Minne Rockers, After the Party, Cretin Avenue Hop @ White Squirrel

Strawberry Girls, Andres @ Zhora Darling

Elsa Krantz Photo provided

Thursday, November 19

Yagma @ Abi’s

Cauldron of Failure, Gruven X, Renegade Escape @ Acadia

Neon November @ Amsterdam

Mill City String Quartet @ Arts on Lafond

Gunpowder & Lead Dance @ Animales

Lena Elizabeth, Laura Hugo & Friends @ Aster Cafe

Crates: We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service by A Tribe Called Quest @ Berlin

Effy & Kwey Present: Off Wax feat. Barrister @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Jake Blount, Spring of That @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mr, Phylzzz, Shrive, Glurge @ Cloudland

Suzanne Paris and Adi Yeshaya @ Crooners

Isabella Isherwood @ Crooners

Buddy Holly: Oh Boy! @ Crooners

Nunnabove @ Dakota

Ask Alice, Poudrey Canyon @ Driftwood Char Bar

Pop Wagner @ Dubliner Pub

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Riff Rangers @ Eagles 34

The Living Tombstone, Waitress @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Charlie Caranicas @ High Hat

Dirty P’s Thirsty Third Thursdays Club @ Hook and Ladder

Elsa Krantz (Album Release), Nikki Lemire Quartet @ Icehouse—Krantz is a 23-year-old country newcomer out of Duluth who’s gigged around with the vocal trio Cigarette Picnic while establishing her own solo presence. She can swing and she can drift, and there’s a knowing edge to her voice, so that even in torch mode she’s quietly assertive rather than heartbroken—when she admits “I need you/Even if I can’t breathe,” she’s singing about cigarettes, not some man. Tonight’s the album release for her debut LP, Deluxe Edition, on which she fronts a trio that includes brothers Jacob and Owen Mahon of the band Saltydog. Hometown roots musicians add flavorful touches, with the pedal steel from Lee Martin of Feeding Leroy being a particular standout, giving the music a community feel.—Keith Harris Krantz is a 23-year-old country newcomer out of Duluth who’s gigged around with the vocal trio Cigarette Picnic while establishing her own solo presence. She can swing and she can drift, and there’s a knowing edge to her voice, so that even in torch mode she’s quietly assertive rather than heartbroken—when she admits “I need you/Even if I can’t breathe,” she’s singing about cigarettes, not some man. Tonight’s the album release for her debut LP, Deluxe Edition, on which she fronts a trio that includes brothers Jacob and Owen Mahon of the band Saltydog. Hometown roots musicians add flavorful touches, with the pedal steel from Lee Martin of Feeding Leroy being a particular standout, giving the music a community feel.

Schubert Club: Courtroom Concert @ Landmark Center

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

The Genius of Bud Powell @ Metronome Brewery

DJ NeekaSoDope @ Mia

Curtiss A with Dark Click, Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Elgar and Dvořák @ Orchestra Hall

Maria and the Coins, Fiona Hayes, Vash the Stampede @ Pilllar Forum

Mubba Buggs, Danger Pins @ Schooner Tavern

Geordie Kiefer @ 7th St Entry

Dizzy @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination with Boudin Blanc, HUNNY BEAR @ 331 Club

A Twin Cities All-Star 90s Tribute @ Turf Club

Unattractive Giant Monster @ Underground Music

T La Shawn, BIG WIZ, Orikal Uno, Megan Oh, wHIT, Gonkama @ Uptown VFW

Dax @ Varsity Theater

Jam Session @ Walker West

Martin Devaney and Friends @ White Squirrel

Countryoke @ White Squirrel

Sap @ Zhora Darling

Couch Potato Masscre Photo provided

Friday, November 20

Dusky Waters, Sadie Gustafson, Good Morning Midnight @ Acadia

Third Date, Keep for Cheap, Lake Davi @ Amsterdam

Funk Friday feat. Art Dept. @ Animales

Tape B—Night 1 @ Armory

Lily DeTaeye & Molly Brandt @ Aster Cafe

Rusty Buckle @ Bear Cave Brewing

Robert Lehmann, Jordan Sarkis, Suwal Singh @ Berlin

Marvelous (Album Release) @ Berlin—The Cherry Pit Open Jam has traveled through many venues, but these days it takes place —Keith Harris The Cherry Pit Open Jam has traveled through many venues, but these days it takes place every Wednesday at Berlin . As Marvelous, Cherry Pit founder Leo Dreis conjures an idiosyncratically melodic offshoot of soul from his piano that’s rarely somber—“A Cloud Called Rabbit” lives up to its name. On his debut album, Peculiarities, celebrating its release tonight, Dreis leads several Cherry Pit regulars (saxophonist Jovon Williams, drummer Tarek Abdelqader, and Why Not’s Henry Breen on bass) along with RAWTWHYLAH of Room3 on percussion, DeCarlo Jackson of Hippo Campus on horns, and Anna Dolde on flute. Yep, there’s a lot going on, but the festivities are not just accessible but welcoming.

Dedicated Enemy @ Berlin

Erin Harrison’s Street Band @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

High & Mighty @ Bunker’s

Festive Beats of Africa @ Cedar Cultural Center

Tommy Boynton and Friends @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

Trumpet Summit @ Crooners

Benmont Tench @ Dakota

Machinery Hill, College Radio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Sigcell, Field Hospitals, Sunken Planes @ Eagles 34

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Saosin @ Fillmore

Squid City Singers @ 56 Brewing

Michael Jackson Night @ Fine Line

Slow Pulp, Her New Knife @ First Avenue—Slow Pulp is one of those bands the algorithm force-fed me, and, initially, I resisted. (You’d like to think you contain at least a few more multitudes than the bots think you do.) But as SP single “Better Man” (NOT a Pearl Jam cover) kept auto-playing at me, I gave into the Chicago-via-Madison (NOT a Wilco reference) group, and ya know something? Slow Pulp rocks. Released in September by Anti-, the group’s third album, Melodie, is a moody, massive-sounding showcase for frontwoman Emily Massey, who’s well on her way to becoming an indie rock star. You win, Tidal programming bots.—Jay Boller Slow Pulp is one of those bands the algorithm force-fed me, and, initially, I resisted. (You’d like to think you contain at least a few more multitudes than the bots think you do.) But as SP single “Better Man” (NOT a Pearl Jam cover) kept auto-playing at me, I gave into the Chicago-via-Madison (NOT a Wilco reference) group, and ya know something? Slow Pulp rocks. Released in September by Anti-, the group’s third album, Melodie, is a moody, massive-sounding showcase for frontwoman Emily Massey, who’s well on her way to becoming an indie rock star. You win, Tidal programming bots.

No Limit Fridays @ Gidi

Mac Hoffman @ Ginkgo Coffee

Reventon Anniversary Party @ Green Room

Deadsgiving feat. Atypical Daydream @ Hook and Ladder

Clean Plate Club with Becca Murray & The Wildflowers and Auronova @ Hook and Ladder

JC Sanford’s EQ @ Jazz Central

Laamar @ Landmark Center

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DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Haliene @ The Lyric

Rolling Stoners @ Mainstreet Bar

Glycerin Tears @ Memory Lanes

Mike Dowling, Eric Lugosch @ Metronome Brewery

Jellybean Johnson Tribute & Memorial @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Couch Potato Massacre (Album Release), Linus, Cover My Shift @ Mortimer’s

Elgar and Dvořák @ Orchestra Hall

Bonnie Drunken Lad @ Padraigs

The High 48s @ Parkway Theater

Mechanix @ Red Sea

Just Luv Inc, Kinda Kinky @ Schooner Tavern

Kelsey Hart, Carson Bock @ 7th St Entry

Ausgang City Limits, Canadian Girlfriend, Joey Thursday @ Terminal Bar

Richard Kriehn, Kevin Kling, Prudence Johnson @ 318 Cafe

Grim Lot, Battery Eyes, the Anesthetics @ 331 Club

Them Coulee Boys, Good Morning Bedlam @ Turf Club

Christopher Michael Jensen @ Uptown VFW

John Swardson @ Utepils Brewing

Giant Rooks @ Varsity Theater

PJJ, Kevin Gamble, Nick Banish @ Volstead’s

Chris Holm @ White Squirrel

Plumstar, Sunsets Over Flowers, Ditch Pigeon @ White Squirrel

Cursing, Crypt.ID, Gothess @ Zhora Darling

Porch Light Photo provided

Saturday, November 21

Quarter Moon @ Acadia

TC Cabaret Presents: Nerdy November—Villains @ Amsterdam

Tape B—Night 2 @ Armory

A Piano in Every Room, Lars Lane @ Aster Cafe

Rob Evans @ Bear Cave Brewing

Calvin Caron Trio @ Berlin

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Berlin

Obi Original @ Berlin

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

Afrobeats to the World @ Cabooze

J. Bell & the Lazy Susan Band @ Carbone’s

John Gorka @ Cedar Cultural Center

Linda Peterson @ Crooners

Urban Classic Presents: The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire @ Crooners

Irving Berlin Tribute @ Crooners

Cindy Lawson, Danger Pins, Rox Populi, Les Souvenirs @ Crumbling Heights

Brother Ali @ Dakota

Soundcult, Exactly Five Reasons @ Driftwood Char Bar

Crown of Clover, Sycamore Gap @ Dubliner Pub

Lochtune @ Dubliner Pub

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Juan Carlos @ Eagles 34

Fetty Wap @ Fillmore

Michigander, Wildermiss @ Fine Line

Porch Light, Mother Soki, Mike Kota, Lana Leone @ First Avenue— may be indie, and may rock, but they’re not exactly indie rock. Recorded out at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Hush is their first full-length, and it builds off the foundations of their 2025 debut, Navy Blue: not exactly heavy but hard-edged and foursquare, with singer Jackie Uhas rising in tandem with the two-guitar attack of Zac Fogarty and Kyle Siemon rather than dueling with them. Porch Light are just coming off a U.S. tour, and this is their first Minnesota show since the album’s September release. A slate of great local openers—fellow Picked to Clickers Mother Soki (who releases their own album this week, Act 2) and Mike Kota, as well as rising mood-rockers Lana Leone—are worth getting to the club early for. Porch Light will also perform a live set at —Keith Harris Last year’s Picked to Click winners may be indie, and may rock, but they’re not exactly indie rock. Recorded out at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Hush is their first full-length, and it builds off the foundations of their 2025 debut, Navy Blue: not exactly heavy but hard-edged and foursquare, with singer Jackie Uhas rising in tandem with the two-guitar attack of Zac Fogarty and Kyle Siemon rather than dueling with them. Porch Light are just coming off a U.S. tour, and this is their first Minnesota show since the album’s September release. A slate of great local openers—fellow Picked to Clickers Mother Soki (who releases their own album this week, Act 2) and Mike Kota, as well as rising mood-rockers Lana Leone—are worth getting to the club early for. Porch Light will also perform a live set at Electric Fetus on Thursday

Don’t Tell Ma, the Saboteurs, Cretin Ave Hop @ Gambit Brewing

Gidipolis @ Gidi

90s Hip Hop on Strings @ Granada

Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Granada

R&B Fest @ Green Room

Songs of Leadbelly @ Hook and Ladder

Follow the Firefly (Album Release), Matt Wilson @ Hook and Ladder

Take That Back feat. Joan Hutton @ Jazz Central

Mashbit @ The Loft

Gasolina Party @ The Lyric

Wicked Garden @ Mainstreet Bar

Beer Choir @ Metronome Brewery

The Roxxy Hall Band @ Metronome Brewery

The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s

Beartooth @ Myth Live

Andrew Bird @ Orchestra Hall

Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra @ O’Shaughnessy

Matt Yetter @ Padraigs

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band (Album Release) with Yazmin and Beat Zero @ Parkway Theater

Agony in the Living Room, easeupkid, Milk @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Jady, Stephen Stanley @ 7th St Entry

The Jayhawks, Kathleen Edwards @ State Theatre

NOLA Rave, Hot Buttered Boogie @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

Noslo Fever Field @ 331 Cafe

Erik Koskinen Band, Nieves del Norte @ Turf Club

Shaun Cassidy @ Uptown Theater

Russian Circles @ Varsity Theater

Leslie Vincent @ Volstead’s

Freezerburn, Low Town Cowpunks & Ron Tracy, Niko, Al Bea @ White Squirrel

Coax From Chuckanut, Slaphazard @ White Squirrel

The Dirty Pretty, the Hazy Daze, Letters @ White Squirrel

Wanderer, Druids, Eudaemon, Cache @ Zhora Darling

Matt Hansen Photo provided

Sunday, November 22

Sabaton, Pop Evil, Wings of Steel @ Armory

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Room3 Collective feat. Kevin Gamble @ Berlin

MNBS RTM Benefit @ Blues Saloon

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Main Event Sundays @ Cabooze

Alla Boura @ Cedar Cultural Center

Bryan Nichols & Zacc Harris @ Crooners

Lee Roy Parnell, Goldphine @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Dehl Gallagher Band @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Lori Dokken @ Dubliner Pub

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Mountain Grass Unit @ Fine Line

Trampled by Turtles @ First Avenue

Andrea GIbson’s Love Letter from the Afterlife @ Fitzgerald Theater

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra @ Landmark Center

Patti Cudd, Jeff Johnson, and Maura Bosch @ Metronome Brewery

JBB & Friends @ Metronome Brewery

Friends in Recovery Music Festival @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Slay Bells Ring @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

The Kilans, Carver Jones @ 7th St Entry

Last Chance, Gabriela Sweet @ 331 Cafe

The Mainliners, the Nu-Villes @ Turf Club

Matt Hansen @ Varsity Theater

Rondo Community Music Series @ Walker West

The Last Minute Jug Band plays Mother McCree’s Uptown Jug Champions with Kickafoot Stringband, Pete Meyer & Bill Finke Blues Duo @ White Squirrel

Tapestry Road, Zoe Says Go @ White Squirrel

Underoath Photo provided

Monday, November 23

Only Every Monday @ Acadia



Underoath, August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn @ Armory

Ben Dunnill @ Crooners

Irish Christmas in America @ Dakota

Midland @ Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Argentine Tango @ Indeed Brewing

Luke Callen & Friends @ Memory Lanes

Free Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Hurtquake, Admiral Fox, Dollhaus @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mondays @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers, HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Devil Master, BAAZLVAAT, Jail, Glorious Descent @ Turf Club

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Sylvia May & the Maydays @ White Squirrel