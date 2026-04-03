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Tell Us How Much You Drink in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:27 AM CDT on April 3, 2026

Devin Nelson for Unsplash
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Some personal news, as they say: This past Wednesday, April 1, was my 28th sobriety birthday.

I won't go into too many details about why I got sober. It was for the same boring reasons that everyone else does: I drank too much, once I started drinking I couldn't stop, etc. It was a great decision for me, and I'm always happy to talk to anyone considering it themselves.

One side effect of having gone so long without a drink, and yet spending so much time in bars for professional reasons, is that I often forget how much the people around me are drinking. Factor in that most of my friends my age (in their 50s) don't drink much themselves anymore, and it's amazing just how little I think about alcohol.

But I know you folks are out there getting smashed, or at least a lil tipsy. So for this week's Open Thread, let me pry a little. How much do you drink? How often do you drink? Has that changed with age? I'm not here to judge you, just curious.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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