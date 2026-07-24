Tell Us All Your Thoughts on Fish in This Week’s Open Thread

Fish!

Yes, those scaly, edible denizens of the deep. That's our topic for this week's Open Thread, inspired by Jay's feature this week on the fishability of Lake Superior.

Do you have a favorite fish? A least favorite? Do you like to eat 'em? (It's OK, as the poet said, 'cause they don't have any feelings.) Do you have pet fish? Are you something of a fisherperson yourself? Do you have any favorite fish anecdotes? Anything and everything you have to say about fish, we want to hear it!

I lack the patience for fishing myself, and aside from a few childhood experiences catching sunnies, I've rarely given it a shot. Sadly, most of the fish I consume are breaded and deep fried and during Lent.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Take us out, Taj!