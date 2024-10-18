Take Your Pick: In This Week’s Open Thread You Can Talk About Fall OR Autumn

Since it is finally feeling fall-like and/or autumnal out there, it seems only appropriate that we should talk about the change in seasons.

Fall! Love it? Hate it? Indifferent to it? Does it make you notice the passage of time in a way the other seasons don't, as you mourn summer and anticipate winter? Is there anything special you do this time of year? Have you noticed how quickly the leaves changed this year?

If your fall/autumn bible happens to be the DNR's indispensable fall color map, you should know the Twin Cities region is hitting peak color this weekend—not a drill, leaf-peepers!

Or, as I always say, you can ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.