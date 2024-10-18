Skip to Content
Opinion

Take Your Pick: In This Week’s Open Thread You Can Talk About Fall OR Autumn

As we do every Friday we're handing Racket over to you, the readers.

8:58 AM CDT on October 18, 2024

Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash
18Comments

Since it is finally feeling fall-like and/or autumnal out there, it seems only appropriate that we should talk about the change in seasons.

Fall! Love it? Hate it? Indifferent to it? Does it make you notice the passage of time in a way the other seasons don't, as you mourn summer and anticipate winter? Is there anything special you do this time of year? Have you noticed how quickly the leaves changed this year?

If your fall/autumn bible happens to be the DNR's indispensable fall color map, you should know the Twin Cities region is hitting peak color this weekend—not a drill, leaf-peepers!

Or, as I always say, you can ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

