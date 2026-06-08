STP Pride, Chalkfest, Lake Street Mural Day: This Week’s Best Events

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Papa Mbye Photo provided

MONDAY 6.8

Welcome to Minneapolis

Green Room

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is holding its annual conference in Minneapolis this weekend, which is very cool but not especially geared toward the common folk like you and me. Much as I’d love to hear former DOJ officials discuss the fallout of legal action against Live Nation or Andrea Swensson interview Jimmy Jam and his father Cornbread Harris, most of the related events are priced for industry professionals. But for us lanyard-less masses, there’s this gathering of Brotherkenzie (aka Nathan Stocker of Hippo Campus), Sophia Eris, Papa Mbye (whose excellent new EP Jakaarlo I need to find time to write about at some point), Sophie Hiroko, Kinfu, Lars Pruitt (of Yam Haus), and Søren Burkum. It’s a lineup that will certainly give visitors an approximate sense of what the Twin Cities sound like right now. 18+. $17.99. 9 p.m. 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

TUESDAY 6.9

Shaping the Here with Jeff Chang and Aaron Johnson-Ortiz

Capri Theater

There will never be a definitive history of hip-hop, but Jeff Chang’s Can't Stop Won't Stop, which focuses on the music’s role in a cultural movement, is certainly among the histories anyone interested in getting the record straight should be familiar with. Since then, the journalist and cofounder of the Solesides label (the launching pad for DJ Shadow and Blackalicious) has written more broadly about race in the U.S. Tonight he will be reading from his latest book, Water Mirror Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America, which I have foolishly not yet read. He’ll also be in discussion with St. Paul-based muralist Aaron Johnson-Ortiz, the founder of (Neo)Muralismos de Méxicopoets. Local poets Nimo Farah and Kevin Yang will also read. Free. 7 p.m. 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 6.11

Titus Andronicus

Turf Club

Titus Andronicus frontman Patrick Stickles is no dummy. That’s evident in his lyrics, which slyly bound from winking self-awareness to existential profundity in the great David Berman tradition. It’s also present in his marketing of his own art; this tour is billed as “ONLY HITS” from the band’s 2008-2015 heyday, and the drummer from that era, Eric Harm, is back behind the kit. Stickles once warned an interviewer that if you ever find him embarking on a legacy-mining trek such as this one, low funds are the culprit. But here’s hoping the twinkly-eyed force behind +@ is at peace with his career. Sure, the last three albums aren’t really championed by fans. That doesn’t change the rock-history fact that Titus Andronicus had a helluva run with 2008’s The Airing of Grievances into 2010's The Monitor into 2012's Local Business and, finally, 2015's The Most Lamentable Tragedy. Most bands would kill for a discography featuring just one record that reaches those heights. We’re lucky to hear ‘em all played—loud and proud—at the Turf. Sparrowhawk opens. 21+. $26.31. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

'The Thrifty Traveler Podcast' Promo

FRIDAY 6.12

The Thrifty Traveler Podcast: Live!

Parkway Theater

Travel: It’s famously fun, but also notoriously expensive. Thus the value proposition of Thrifty Traveler, the locally based travel-deals publication that has thrust its executive editor, Kyle Potter, into the role of Minnesota’s go-to travel pundit. Along with co-host Gunnar Olson, Potter has turned those vacationing pointers into “one of the most popular and highest-rated travel podcasts in the country,” per promo material. Considering the boys booked a damn theater for this live record, which’ll feature trivia, a Q&A, and bits galore, we’ve got no reason to doubt the claim. Busy Friday evening, perhaps with travel? Subscribe to RacketCast to hear Potter and Olson on our podcast when the new ep drops Friday morning. 18+. $35/$40 at the door. 6 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Tempest

Various Locations

Last year, Classical Actors Ensemble kept it light with the raunchy (for its time) comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. This year they’re going darker with The Tempest, one of Shakespeare’s final works. You might know it as the one that gave us the (unfortunately timely) banger, "Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.” It’s one of the Bard’s more bonkers works, featuring a shipwreck (Shakespeare loved a shipwreck), a vengeful magician, an angry spirit creature, and a drunk butler and jester who team up with an enslaved islander in hopes of murdering their way to freedom (I know who I’m rooting for). This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. This week's schedule; showtimes are at 7 p.m.: Lake Harriet Rose Garden Fri., Lake of the Isles Sat., and Matthews Park Sun. Find times and other locations here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Northeast Vintage Block Party 2024 event photos by ENGLEOLSON

SATURDAY 6.13

Northeast Vintage Block Party

Moth Oddities

Seeking vintage wares? Look no further. This weekend’s block party has around 30 different vendors concentrated outside of Moth Oddities, offering all kinds of finds you’ll have to dig, shuffle, and scan for. The lineup includes familiar favorites like Olio Vintage, Rosella, Great Northern, and You Thrifty Bitch, but there will also be book sellers (Eat My Words), funky jewelry finders (McKinney Vintage), and lots of sellers of old glassware, vinyl, and cassettes. Area neighbors Gardens of Salonica will be serving up food and drink while DJ Jake Ryan spins tunes. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Fruity Fest

Sociable Cider Werks

Look, we read through a lot of event listings to put together Racket’s Event Horizon roundup each week, and rarely does one get a laugh out of us; most are straightforward descriptions of the what, when, and where. So a big shoutout to the person behind the writeup for Fruity Fest who, after encouraging attendees to “get your juiciest little outfit picked out,” writes: “Is it okay to be this loudly fa-gay-ty on META? I don't know, I don't care! The world is scary. Is it a recession indicator if half America's gays are looking like straight people again?? My love, don't closet your colors.” Words to live by!!! Fruity Fest is back for a second year with an art market featuring local makers (“many disabled and/or BIPOC, all realllly gay”), craftivities, a “gigantic” free clothing swap, a plant propagation station, and more. Free. 1–6 p.m. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

STP Pride Festival

Dual Citizen Brewing Company

The sheer number of Pride events around the Twin Cities this month is… well, it’s a point of pride. Far from just having the big shebang in Loring Park, there are lots of slightly smaller fests, like the fruity one above, and this one, taking place at Dual Citizen Brewing Co., with live music, live wrestling, food trucks, cultural performances, break dancing, and DJs among the weekend’s events. There’s also a youth and family music section, so bring the kids. Free. Noon to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. Also Sunday. —Em Cassel

Folks on last year's (obviously much colder) mural tour. Uche Iroegbu

Lake Street Mural Day

Midtown Global Market

The Twin Cities are mural cities, with new art popping up every day like flowers through the soil. Lake Street has some of the best in town, with works to be found on business facades, in alleyways, even on power boxes. In 2025, over 30 new murals were created as part of a “mural bonanza”—that’s on top of the 100 or so pieces in the area. This Saturday, Lake Street will be celebrating these artworks with special events and activities planned at various locations. Take an artist-led tour or make your way to various works and learn a little more about ‘em from their creators. End your explorations at Midtown Global Market, which will be hosting a music and arts fest this weekend with live performances, dance, cultural shows, and more during the day. Free. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; sign up for guided tours and find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom Day

Bethune Park

While Northside Juneteenth’s fest on West Broadway is taking a break this year, this park party is back for a day of community fun with music acts onstage, trolley rides and bounce houses for kids, local makers and vendors, and plenty of food. Meet Minnesota politicians and chat with local orgs doing cool things in the neighborhood. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. 900 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Chalkfest Maple Grove

Chalkfest

Main Street

For over a decade, Maple Grove has hosted this multi-day event inviting professional artists to create masterpieces on asphalt. The resulting works are wonders to behold, with optical illusions, incredibly detailed portraits, and surreal oddities; the website this year features a large-scale, hyperrealistic image of a cow chasing a banana underwater—take that, AI. Over the next two days you can watch artists create chalk art live on the streets and sidewalks. There will also be chances for you to create your own art, as well as a kids’ zone, food vendors, live music stages, and a markers’ mart. Artworks will also be on view on Monday. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Downtown Main Street, between Elm Creek Boulevard and Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

68th Annual Deutsche Tage

Germanic-American Institute

That’s right, you don’t have to wait until Oktoberfest to party it up German-style. This is one of the longest running cultural festivals in Minnesota, and it endures for good reason—enjoying a Kölsch on the lawn in the summer is just plain fun. During the next two days, you’ll be able to enjoy all kinds of tasty eats from local spots like Aki's Breadhaus, Black Forest Inn, Gerhard's Brats, and Nuttin’ Like It. There will be strudels, spätzle, cakes, and sausages. This is a big soccer year, so you’ll find live World Cup matches on the big screen both days, while less sporty entertainment includes live music (expect a lotta oompahs), a model train exhibit, free books, and local vendors. Free (adults 21+ can purchase a $10 wristband to buy alcohol). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 6.14

Rock the Cradle

Mia

While I’m raising my daughter to believe that rowdy rock ‘n’ roll has no place in our stately museums, I can’t fault any Racket readers with kids ages 2–10 for attending this annual 89.3 the Current-organized tot takeover of Mia. (Anyway, my kid’s 8 months old.) As always, youth-appropriate bands will play inside and outside of the museum, Current DJs will spin tunes, art and activities will be enjoyed, Children’s Theatre Company pros will entertain, dance troupes will do their thing, and yoga will also be in the mix. Come to think of it… maybe popular music and high art do belong together after all—thank you, Rock the Cradle, for liberating my mind! Free, registration encouraged. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Saype at work for “Beyond Walls.” Provided

ONGOING

“Beyond Walls”

Boom Island Park

Our parks have become some of the best places in the Twin Cities to see groundbreaking international artwork. Last year, St. Paul’s Raspberry Island hosted “Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island,” a show featuring 16 giant, multi-colored sculptures from Mexico City artists. This year, Boom Island in Minneapolis is a large-scale art piece, as Franco-Swiss artist Saype painted intertwined hands directly on the grass along the riverfront last week. Since 2019, he’s traveled to 22 different cities for his project, “Beyond Walls,” creating massive hands holding other massive hands in front of the pyramids in Cairo, the Eiffel Tower, near the Berlin Wall, and in the rubble of post-earthquake Istanbul. Minnesota’s resistance to Operation Metro Surge inspired him to come to the U.S. for an installation. He spent last week painting on the grass, using environmentally safe materials like ash, crushed rock, and bone. The piece is made to fade; depending on the weather you might have a week to a month to see it before it disappears. Free. 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; find more details here.—Jessica Armbruster

“Legacy: The Women of WARM”

Kickernick Gallery

Fifty years ago, a group of feminists came together in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis with the goal of creating a slideshow registry of Twin Cities women artists. Over the next 15 years WARM (Women’s Art Registry of Minnesota) morphed into a cooperatively run gallery—the largest women’s art collective in the country. After closing the space in 1991, WARM continued to show work around town and remained a resource for local women artists until fully shuttering in 2021. For the group’s 50th anniversary, Kickernick Gallery will host a show reflecting on and highlighting the 73 artists of WARM, its impact, and its place in local art history. 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through June 13—Jessica Armbruster

“Illusive Objects”

Goldstein Museum of Design

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines or for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

Movie Nights at the Green

North Loop Green

This summertime movie series, located on the grassy area near Target Field, is kicking off its 2026 season with last year’s smash (but also mega crash) hit Wicked: For Good. (Click here to see the full season lineup.) But why limit yourself to just one outdoor film series? The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has also dropped its list of 47 screenings that’ll go down all summer at parks around the city, beginning June 3 with Grease at the most half-baked park in town, the Commons. St. Paul also has free movies planned. Its schedule starts up in July. Check out all the itineraries as you wait for it to get dark enough for Glinda, Elphaba, and the gang. Free. 7 p.m. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Warmer weather means it’s putt-putt season in Minnesota. Yeah sure, you can play mini-golf year-round in the North Loop, but it’s just not as whimsical an experience when you drop a course into a dimly lit bar with a “hot young singles only” vibe. The Twin Cities’ only putt-putt in the sky is back at the Walker, featuring 10 quirky holes made by local artists. New this year is Indhaha Dayaxa–Eyes of the Moon by Ifrah Mansour, a Minneapolis-based Somali artist who you may have seen performing at the Minnesota State Fair, featured on TPT’s Minnesota Original, or exhibiting works at the Mia. Return holes this year include the hot dog one, the one where you race via color, the one with ping-pong paddles, and the pool-hall one. Bring sunscreen and enjoy those views of Loring Park, downtown Minneapolis, and the endless Hennepin-Lyndale traffic jam. $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; reserve a time and find more info here. Through October 4—Jessica Armbruster

FLUID Table Tennis Mondays

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Has Marty Supreme got you wanting to go pro in table tennis yourself? This could be your in. Minneapolis Cider Co. may be known for its pickleball courts, but that’s not the only paddle sport you can play here. On Mondays, Twin Cities Table Tennis takes over the cidery’s Haralson Room. Organizers promise a casual open play-format (nice and lowkey), but add that “games are recorded and tracked through our ratings database” (hmmmm, sounds a lot less lowkey…). Beginners through advanced players are welcome and, on the plus side, there’s no way you can make as many enemies as Marty did in such a short time. $10. 6-10 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel