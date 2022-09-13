Sad Dads, Rad Benefit Shows, and My Chemical Romance in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 13-20

Shhh, don’t tell anyone, but it looks like we’re midway through September, just about.

Tuesday, September 13

Odesza @ Armory

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

THREE: feat. Lori Dokken, Judi Vinar & Rachel Holder @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Jimmy Eat World, Charly Bliss @ First Avenue

An important part of your youth, Jimmy Eat World shoehorn approximations of emotional maturity into choruses anthemic enough they could feel like genuine insights. (Maybe less often than it might have seemed when you were 16, but who’s counting?) I have no such reservations about openers Charly Bliss, who burble with pop ingenuity, making good on the melodic promises of ’90s alt-rock that nu-metal and teenpop cut short.

Jaspar Lepak Duo + the OK Factor @ Icehouse

Perturbator + Health @ The Lyric

August Conspiracy Series featuring The Common Practice, Kinder Dosage, Roz @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

The Homeless Gospel Choir with Short Fictions and Parachutes @ Turf Club

Glaive @ Varsity Theater

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Kinda Fonda Wanda (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, September 14

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Deterioration @ Cabooze

John Craigie with Maya De Vitry @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ann Reed and Claudia Schmidt @ Crooners

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Louis Armstrong Night with Southside Aces @ Dakota

Candlelight: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole @ Granada

Benefit for Chris Bierden @ Icehouse

As we reported last week, Bierden—the bassist for Poliça, an integral part of several local musical projects, and a dynamic songwriter in his own right—recently had emergency surgery for a brain tumor. Medical care, as you know, ain’t cheap, and so, as he recovers and anticipates further treatment, the Cactus Blossoms, Sid Sriram, and Centrific (along with “special guests”) are throwing a little benefit on his behalf.

Mad Mojo Jett (Wednesday Residency) with Surly Grrly, the Side Effects, Tang and the Tabs @ Mortimer’s

Socaholix @ Northrop

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s

NOTD with Grey Zeigler @ 7th St Entry

The National with Indigo Sparke @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Matt Berninger remains dad rock’s greatest sad sack, his lyrics enacting the eternal battle between insight and self-pity that leads inevitably to a stalemate. The National have been largely mum since their 2019 album, I Am Easy to Find, which was like opening a window into their claustrophobic settings, with women guest vocalists completing the other halves of Berninger’s baritone monologues. Along with Berninger’s wife and writing partner, Carin Besser, they did find time to write the music for the Peter Dinklage vehicle Cyrano, which I guess is classier than a jukebox musical, if you’re keeping score. The band recently returned with “Weird Goodbyes,” a collaboration with Bon Iver.

KFAI House Party Presents Jimmi and the Band of Souls @ 331 Club

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Tonstartssbandht with Miradores del Sol @ Turf Club

The Sparks w/ The Del Viles & Francis Emil Johnson @ White Squirrel

Panic! At the Disco @ Xcel Energy Center

Thursday, September 15

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Joyce Lyons @ Crooners

Ruthie Foster @ Dakota

Them Dots, No Countries, Dangerbad @ Driftwood

Pi’erre Bourne @ Fillmore

Russian Circles with BirdHands @ Fine Line

Osees with Bronze @ First Avenue

Ninja Sex Party with Super Guitar Bros @ Fitzgerald Theater

Davy Knowles with the Claudettes @ Hook and Ladder

Ty Pow & The Holy North, Marv + Kaat, George Faber @ Icehouse

Fuzzy Math @ KJ’s Hideaway

A Night of Synthwave and Post-Punk @ Mortimer’s

Heilung @ Myth

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

13 Fridays, Mickyle James and Cold Casuals @ Palmer’s

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Justin Wayne Nelson (collapsing stars), Michael Sodnik, Nate Hanson, Quincy Voris @ 331 Club

Cole Diamond’s “Tropical Depression”: An Alan Jackson Tribute @ Uptown VFW

Pig’s Eye Records presents… Swallows and Craig Paquette @ White Squirrel

My Chemical Romance @ Xcel Energy Center

Congrats to Gerard Way and the boys for calling it quits before embarrassing themselves—no “Uma Thurman” or “High Hopes” in their closet, thank you very much. The reward for their good judgment is this reunion tour, met enthusiastically by fans who get to pay tribute to their weirder, younger selves in venues big enough to reveal that they were never as alone as they thought they were. And unlike their fans, MCR’s mix of glam, prog, goth, and punk hasn’t aged a bit.

Friday, September 16

Ginger Root with King Pari @ Amsterdam

Nick Hensley & The Love Songs For Angry Men + Laura Perkins @ Aster Cafe

Earth Wind & Fire Tribute @ Bunkers

Texas Hippie Coalition @ Cabooze

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue @ Canterbury Park

Lucibela with Douala Soul Collective @ Cedar Cultural Center

It Was a Very Good Year: With Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

The Mystery of Etta James with Kathleen Johnson @ Crooners

Ruthie Foster @ Dakota

DOJO/Returns, Jim Walsh (CD release), Doug Collins & the Receptionists @ Driftwood

Sinatra to Slayer Presents: Step On – Madchester/Shoegaze/Neo-Psychedelia/Britpop @ Dusty’s

William Elliott Whitmore with the Local Honeys @ Fine Line

Highly Suspect with Artikal Sound System @ First Avenue

David Harland @ Granada

Flamin’ Oh’s @ Hook and Ladder

J.E. Sunde + Under Violet @ Icehouse

Big Salt + the Swongos + Jung Yeller @ Icehouse

Foe with Dani Erin @ KJ’s Hideaway

Protohype @ The Loft

Rank Strangers, Pals, Trash Catties, Leslie @ Mortimer’s

I Prevail @ Myth

Rebel Queens with Fistful of Datas @ Palmer’s

DJ Nanobyte Presents Byte Nite @ Palmer’s

Mason Jennings @ Parkway

Gear Daddies @ 7th St Entry

Roanoke @ Studio B

Jeff Ray and the Stakes @ 331 Club

Daphne Jane with Rhino Shrine & Parachutes @ The Treasury

A Tribute to Shania Twain @ Turf Club

I love the way time turns pop upstarts into elements of a new country music tradition. In Shania’s heyday, the idea of a crew of mostly country- and folk-identified singer-songwriters toasting her at the Turf Club would have been sacrilegious. A quarter-century later, she’s just the latest in the long line of stars who modernized country music, with the great songbook to prove it. And so Faith Boblett, Jaedyn James, Jillian Rae, Laura Hugo, Leslie Vincent, Savannah Smith, and Siri Undlin will turn out to honor that heritage. As a little bonus, there’s not just a DJ set from Hold You Lady Tight Night, but line-dancing lessons.

Hipshaker MPLS: 20th Anniversary Party @ Uptown VFW

Kinder Dosage @ White Squirrel

Saturday, September 17

Alice Glass @ Amsterdam

Glass’s debut full-length, Prey//IV, is as grueling a listen as anyone familiar with the Crystal Castles’ member’s recent history might expect: When she left the group, she leveled allegations of rape and long-term abuse against bandmate Ethan Kath. The album is a harrowing survivor’s account set to a steady, danceable beat.

Cassandra Cole + Colin Bracewell @ Aster Cafe

Earth Wind & Fire @ Bunkers

Reed Brixx and Friends @ Cabooze

That Trip To France with Maria Jette and Friends @ Crooners

Sinatra! with Andrew Walesch Orchestra @ Crooners

Classic American Rockers @ Crooners

Julian Lage Trio @ Dakota

A former child prodigy who performed at the Grammys when he was just 12, Lage (now 34) has become one of the pre-eminent jazz guitarists of his generation. On his second album as a bandleader for Blue Note, View With a Room (out this Friday), he once more works with bassist Jorge Roeder and (local angle!) drummer Dave King, playing with an expressive fluidity no matter how many ingenious detours he takes.

The Dagnabits, The Reckoning Crew @ Driftwood

OM with Zombi @ Fine Line

Highly Suspect with Artikal Sound System @ First Avenue

MURF with The Soviet Machines, M.A.Y, & Honey @ The Garage

James Eugene Russell & Blair Krivaneck @ Icehouse

Zacc Harris Trio @ Icehouse

Space Monkey Mafia + Beneath Green @ Icehouse

Tommy Bentz Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Steve Kenny Quintet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Champagne Drift @ The Loft

The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s

Rock It For Ukraine! @ Palmer’s

With three mighty women up atop the bill—Monica LaPlante, Christy Costello, and Cindy Lawson— “it” will definitedly be rocked. The rest of the lineup ain’t too shabby neither: Murzik, Whiskey Rock and Roll Club, Mad Mojo Jett, The Unnamed, and Tiny Daggers. Proceeds go to the Protez Foundation, which provides free prosthetics to victims of the Russia-Ukraine War.

The Nitty Gritty with DJs Brian Engel and Blue Funk @ Palmer’s

Gear Daddies @ 7th St Entry

Gabriel and the Apocalypse @ Studio B

Porch Knights, Super Flasher @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 9, Lo Mismo, Outcidr, and 4LF @ 331 Club

Twin Citizen with the Soviet Machines, M.A.Y, & Honey @ The Treasury

Momma with waveform* @ Turf Club

Anthony Gomes @ Uptown VFW

Come As You Are: A ’90s Alternative Party @ Uptown VFW

Latino Alternativo with Virginia’s Basement, Ice Climber, Mira Mira Band & Comedy Night @ White Squirrel

Sunday, September 18

Thick with Skating Polly and Vial @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Balaklava Blues with Ukrainian Village Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

Speaking of Ukraine: Canadians Mark and Marichka Marczyk have a history of wild folk-electronic fusions, both as instigators of a “folk opera” and with the massive Balkan punk of the Lemon Bucket Orkestra. Their latest project combines brash Ukrainian folk melodies with modern electronic beats.

Lori Dokken Presents: Our Voices – Our Choices @ Crooners

The Sounds of New Orleans with the Southside Aces @ Crooners

The Legendary Johnny O’Neal @ Crooners

Sheridan Zuther @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Blackbear @ Fillmore

Destroy Boys with Softcult and bugsy @ Fine Line

Chet Faker with Adi Oasis @ First Avenue

Rum Punch Sundayz with Live Music and DJs @ Granada

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars @ Hook and Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

Hanging Hearts + Dosh @ Icehouse

Colores: A Service Industry Dance Night @ Icehouse

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Mike Younger with Annie Mack and the Ray Barnard Band @ Palmer’s

Flasher with Products, Pig in the City and Pleasure Cube @ 7th St Entry

Mars Red Sky @ Studio B

Dead Horses @ Turf Club

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, September 19

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Pick-a-Rib Three: The Music of The Benny Goodman @ Dakota

Mahalia with Ogi @ Fine Line

Brian Nichols’ Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse

Porridge Radio with Adam Gnade @ 7th St Entry

A spooky organ drone runs intermittently throughout this moody and exasperated Brighton band’s latest, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky, but it’s practically redundant: lead vocal droner Dana Margolin accomplishes the same effect with her singing. The fact that their catchiest chorus goes “I don’t wanna be loved,” over and over and over, suggests some room for emotional growth; similarly intoned refrains of “I don’t wanna go back,” “It stops the rot from spreading,” and “I associate you with good things” suggest they’re getting there.

Tenacious D with DJ Douggpound @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

spill tab with Boyish @ Turf Club

Golden Features @ Varsity

Sciurus Sequencia: Monday Night Jazz and Improvised Music Series @ White Squirrel