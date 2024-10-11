Skip to Content
RacketCast, Ep. 3: Meet St. Paul’s TikTok-Famous Teacher feat. Mandi Jung (@sabocat)

As recently seen on John Oliver's 'Last Week Tonight.'

8:13 AM CDT on October 11, 2024

5Comments

Depending on who ask, St. Paul educator/social media star Mandi Jung is either "the fun teacher" who cares deeply for her middle school students (that's according to HBO's John Oliver). Or she's the "anti-capitalist teacher [who] promotes anarchy" (that's according to Fox News).

We absolutely loved chatting with Jung, who regularly shares her funny and heartfelt insights into education, politics, and culture with her 158K TikTok followers.

"I'm like the queen of freak teacher TikTok," Jung says with her infectious laugh.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Music, Pocket Casts, etc. Wanna advertise on the pod? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our music!

