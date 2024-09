Outlaws, Wizards, and More in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 3-9

Wes Leavins's full-voiced yearning is the supposed attraction here. If your soul thrills to the sound of Orbison without the doom or Morrissey without the wit—and I'm bending over as far backwards to be generous as my aged lumbar will allow—then maybe these naive romantics who think style died before they were born (and have the haircuts to prove it) are the arch retro janglers of your sepia-toned reveries. Not that Leavins and his pals are bright enough to conceptualize any of that. Instead you get banalities like "If everything was as it seemed/Memories would feel like dreams" and lies like "I wanna die in your four-car garage," which might actually be forgivable if not for the rhyme "send in the entourage." It's not often that a hyped new band is as annoying as its name, so... congrats on that, I guess,