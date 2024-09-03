Outlaws, Wizards, and More in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 3-9

Busy week at Ye Olde Armory this week. Kehlani is my pick of the lot, but I'm Gizzard-curious as well. I'll pass on Trump fans Sexxy Red and Kodak Black though.

Tuesday, September 3

Byte Night @ Acadia

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Geese @ Armory

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Travis Anderson Trio @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Anti-Sapien, Perpetual Warfare, Maniacal Force @ Eagles 34

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grooves with DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer's

Sarah Morris @ Peavey Plaza

Taylor McCall with Luke Callen @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

September Conspiracy Series featuring Triple Fiddle @ 331 Club

Wednesday, September 4

Amy Leerae @ Acadia

Pleezer @ Amsterdam

Kehlani with FLO + Anycia @ Armory—Emerging from Oakland about a decade ago, Kehlani was an early practitioner of the “vibes first” school of R&B that has made stars of SZA and Summer Walker. But her open-ended melodies never stray too far from songcraft, with elements of neosoul traditionalism providing some good strong bones. As with most of her peers, Kehlani’s main topic is sex and love, and she’s learned a little something about that subject over the years, enduring relationships with Kyrie Irving and Y.G. This year she followed up her fourth album, Crash, anchored by the club hit “After Hours,” with the mixtape, While We Wait 2. Kehlani has also been outspoken about the Israeli decimation of Gaza—and about how silent other performers as or more famous than her have been on the topic. Emerging from Oakland about a decade ago, Kehlani was an early practitioner of the “vibes first” school of R&B that has made stars of SZA and Summer Walker. But her open-ended melodies never stray too far from songcraft, with elements of neosoul traditionalism providing some good strong bones. As with most of her peers, Kehlani’s main topic is sex and love, and she’s learned a little something about that subject over the years, enduring relationships with Kyrie Irving and Y.G. This year she followed up her fourth album, Crash, anchored by the club hit “After Hours,” with the mixtape, While We Wait 2. Kehlani has also been outspoken about the Israeli decimation of Gaza—and about how silent other performers as or more famous than her have been on the topic.

Patrick Adkins Trio @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Foley Amundson, ASKSERPANT, and Sunken Wood Infinity @ Can Can Wonderland

Gershwin! With Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra feat. Jennifer Grimm @ Dakota

Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34

Mississippi Hot Club @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

After Hours After Care @ Green Room

Smiling Cowboys Band Open Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Elour & Mortiholics (September Residency) @ Mortimer's

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's

Poppa John & the Poppetts @ Schooner Tavern

Poolboy (Album Release) with Yellow Ostrich, Harlow and Val Son @ 7th St Entry

Breaker's Paradise @ Terminal Bar

Alain Johannes with The Imaginaries @ Turf Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Brian Blake @ 331 Club

Sir Lucius @ Underground Music Venue

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Hunny Bear with The Ancient Waves & EFMI @ White Squirrel

Weezer with the Flaming Lips @ Xcel Energy Center

Thursday, September 5

Opal Entertainment @ Acadia

The Riffin' Trio @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

The Tannahill Weavers @ Cedar Cultural Center

It Takes Two Baby with Ginger Commodore @ Crooners

A Smorgasbord of Folk Favorites with My Favorite Folk @ Crooners

BREAD - Everything I Own with Wayne Anthony @ Crooners

The Hits of Larry Carlton @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

BC Collective @ Eagles 34

The Suicide Machines with HEY-SMITH, Kill Lincoln, and BAD OPERATION @ Fine Line

Natalie Fideler & ELOUR @ Hook and Ladder

David Wax Museum @ Icehouse

Leigh Kammen Emerging Masters Night @ Jazz Central

Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Minnie Blanco @ Mortimer's

DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer's

Mr. 500 @ Papa Legba Lounge

Katy Vernon @ Peavey Plaza

The Customers, Mind out of Time @ Schooner Tavern

Mars Red Sky with Howling Giant @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

200 Stab Wounds with Balmora, Upon Stone and Stabbing @ Turf Club

32HEADSHOTS with Fate Defined, Entundra @ Uptown VFW

LUKDLX with Nyasia @ White Squirrel

Friday, September 6

Mizere Hold @ Acadia

Amanda Grace @ Aster Cafe

House Proud @ Beast Barbecue

Berhanu/Carpel/Goodroad @ Berlin

Prints @ Berlin

Jordon Johnston @ Bunkers

Ear Coffee's 7 Year Party with Bugsy, Kate Malanaphy, Malamiko, and Melenerpes @ Cedar Cultural Center—What is Ear Coffee? That depends when you ask. Over the past seven years, EC has been “a blog, a radio show, a podcast, live sessions, a newsletter, and more,” according to founders Aly Muilenburg and Joe Keyport. But in each incarnation, Ear Coffee has been a resource for the local music curious, introducing DIY artists to a broader audience. As you might expect, the Ear Coffee folks’ well-tuned ears have led them to assemble an excellent (if m-heavy) lineup for their birthday bash, featuring Bugsy, Kate Malanaphy, Malamiko, and Melenerpes—all names that will be familiar to Ear Coffee fans (and to regular readers of What is Ear Coffee? That depends when you ask. Over the past seven years, EC has been “a blog, a radio show, a podcast, live sessions, a newsletter, and more,” according to founders Aly Muilenburg and Joe Keyport. But in each incarnation, Ear Coffee has been a resource for the local music curious, introducing DIY artists to a broader audience. As you might expect, the Ear Coffee folks’ well-tuned ears have led them to assemble an excellent (if m-heavy) lineup for their birthday bash, featuring Bugsy, Kate Malanaphy, Malamiko, and Melenerpes—all names that will be familiar to Ear Coffee fans (and to regular readers of Racket’s Playlists ).

The Silent Treatment, Sunken Planes, Field Hospitals @ Cloudland

Follow The Firefly: Chamber Pop to Drive Away the Darkness @ Crooners

Ben Sidran Presents "Rainmaker" @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Steeling Dan @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Dakota

About to Run: All in Phish/Tab/Trey @ Day Block Brewing

Funky Mystik, If Eye May @ Eagles 34

Katia & The Upswing @ Eagles 34

The Teardowns, FINICK @ 50th & France

Riot Ten @ Fillmore

JOSEPH with Becca Mancari @ First Avenue

Carrie Gerendasy @ Ginkgo Coffee

Terrell X, Socktopus, Photoyouth, One Egg Wonder @ Green Room

MN String Gathering @ Hook and Ladder

Peter Kogan @ Jazz Central

Benda, Focuss, Sora @ The Loft

Johnnie Brown @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess @ Mortimer's

Hannah Harris @ Padraigs

Jolly Groggers @ Padraigs

Couch Potato Massacre, Mary Jam, Dingus, Ray Gun Youth, Cheap Bouquet, and Toilet Rats @ Palmer's

Ms. Dorothy & the Sky's the Limit @ Papa Legba

Greazy Groove @ Schooner Tavern

Austin Williams with Monique Smaz @ 7th St Entry

Outlaw Festival with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Southern Avenue @ Somerset Amphitheater—Let’s start by making this extremely relatable to, oh, maybe 5% of our readership, including the author: Tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival—featuring Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue—presents a major Sophie’s choice for mega-fans of Dylan and the Green Bay Packers. On one hand, you’ve got the 83-year-old bard of Hibbing, whose current chapter of the Never Ending Tour (perhaps the last?!) is drawing rave reviews. Oh, and the great Willie, whose age of 91 means any show could be his last. On the other hand, you’ve got the Green Bay Packers opening their Super Bowl-gunning 2024 campaign in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles, which you’d really like to watch with your family. I’ve made my decision—telling two buddies I’m skipping out on Somerset in favor of the Pack—and I truly don’t know if it’s the right one. Here’s hoping Bob’s tour lives up to its name, but if this is the last localish stop, hard to imagine better conditions for it.—Jay Boller Let’s start by making this extremely relatable to, oh, maybe 5% of our readership, including the author: Tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival—featuring Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue—presents a major Sophie’s choice for mega-fans of Dylan and the Green Bay Packers. On one hand, you’ve got the 83-year-old bard of Hibbing, whose current chapter of the Never Ending Tour (perhaps the last?!) is drawing rave reviews. Oh, and the great Willie, whose age of 91 means any show could be his last. On the other hand, you’ve got the Green Bay Packers opening their Super Bowl-gunning 2024 campaign in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles, which you’d really like to watch with your family. I’ve made my decision—telling two buddies I’m skipping out on Somerset in favor of the Pack—and I truly don’t know if it’s the right one. Here’s hoping Bob’s tour lives up to its name, but if this is the last localish stop, hard to imagine better conditions for it.

Chad Erickson & the Untimely @ Studio B

Wish Wash, Zero Place, Modern Wildlife @ 331 Club

90 Proof Blues Collective, Paul Cerar, 1947 @ Terminal Bar

Ian McConnell with The Back Alley @ Turf Club

haute carl presents vinyl + vibes @ Uptown VFW

Juni, Betty & Hibah Hassan @ Utepils Brewing

Connor Wood @ Varsity

Praire Clamor with Microbes Mostly, Virginia's Basement @ White Squirrel

Saturday, September 7

80 Proof @ Acadia

Golden Garters @ Amsterdam

Sexxy Red with Kodak Black, Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and BlakeIANA @ Armory

The Maeflies @ Aster Cafe

Trish Hurd-Paczkowski & Graydon Peterson @ Berlin

Senseless Violets @ Berlin

DJ Wicked @ Berlin

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunkers

Strictly R&B: The Summer SZN Patio Finale @ Cabooze

Pullstring, Motherwind, John Forrest and the Model Citizens @ Can Can Wonderland

Ben Sidran Presents "Rainmaker" @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Kurt Elling with Joey Calderazzo @ Dakota

400 Fest @ Day Block Brewing

Cult Vibes, Big Chomp, Blood Cookie @ Dusty's

Tzatskees @ Eagles 34

The Meshes, whenthedustsettles, Interrupting Sophie @ Eagles 34

Snow tha Product @ Fillmore

Brigitte Calls Me Baby with League Two @ Fine Line— Wes Leavins's full-voiced yearning is the supposed attraction here. If your soul thrills to the sound of Orbison without the doom or Morrissey without the wit—and I'm bending over as far backwards to be generous as my aged lumbar will allow—then maybe these naive romantics who think style died before they were born (and have the haircuts to prove it) are the arch retro janglers of your sepia-toned reveries. Not that Leavins and his pals are bright enough to conceptualize any of that. Instead you get banalities like "If everything was as it seemed/Memories would feel like dreams" and lies like "I wanna die in your four-car garage," which might actually be forgivable if not for the rhyme "send in the entourage." It's not often that a hyped new band is as annoying as its name, so... congrats on that, I guess, Wes Leavins's full-voiced yearning is the supposed attraction here. If your soul thrills to the sound of Orbison without the doom or Morrissey without the wit—and I'm bending over as far backwards to be generous as my aged lumbar will allow—then maybe these naive romantics who think style died before they were born (and have the haircuts to prove it) are the arch retro janglers of your sepia-toned reveries. Not that Leavins and his pals are bright enough to conceptualize any of that. Instead you get banalities like "If everything was as it seemed/Memories would feel like dreams" and lies like "I wanna die in your four-car garage," which might actually be forgivable if not for the rhyme "send in the entourage." It's not often that a hyped new band is as annoying as its name, so... congrats on that, I guess,

Muscadine Bloodline with Lance Roark @ First Avenue

Barefoot & Sunshine @ Gambit Brewing

Afrobeats to the World @ Green Room

A Giant Dog, Bermuda Squares, Michael Gay and His Dang Band, TV for Dogs @ Grumpy's

Grrrl Scout: 90s Party @ Hook and Ladder

Joyann Parker Band @ Icehouse

Jeff Rinear @ Jazz Central

Ruvlo with Dennett @ The Loft

10th Annual Singer/Songwriter Summer Showcase @ Metronome Brewing

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Alexis Rose @ Modist Brewing

Chairman Chair & The Chairmen + Cat Tales + Bryn Battani @ Mortimer's

Say It Ain't Faux @ Padraigs Brewing

City Country Fest with Clare Doyle, Molly Brandt, Hilltop Pines, James Eugene Russel, Redwing Blackbird @ Palmer's

Re'Unique @ Papa Legba

13 Howell, the Heavy Sixers @ Schooner Tavern

LowDown Brass Band with Beneath Green and Autopilot @ 7th St Entry

DJ Boring @ Studio B

Switching Fields, Prey For Reign @ Terminal Bar

Jared McCloud (Album Release) @ 331 Club

Goatwhore with Vitriol and Necrofier @ Turf Club

Nurses Night Out @ Underground Music Cafe

Music Heals Us 2: Mary Bue, Venus DeMars, Larry Wish @ Uptown VFW

Venus DeMars & ATPH Present Der Blaue Engel feat. ATPH, Ice Climber + DJ Sci-Fi @ Uptown VFW

Mammoth Moth @ White Squirrel

Paperchain with Splash @ White Squirrel

Hellseher with Son/Boy, Witch Tree @ White Squirrel

Ultimate Fakebook, Rad Owl, & Linus @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, September 8

Seth Turman @ Acadia

Linus, Modern Day Wasteland, & Underground ‘Til Sundown @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Andrew Broder & PEOPLE (feat. Nona Invie & DJ Amy Pickett) @ Berlin—Does anyone in the Twin Cities music community have better taste than Andrew Broder? Sure, his projects are often great, but he's just as vital as a catalyst, bringing together unexpected collaborators, and this monthlong Berlin residency will showcase that gift. Most unexpected collaborator of all? Sports/music writer Britt Robson, who will talk hoops with Broder and then make his debut as a DJ on September 22. Does anyone in the Twin Cities music community have better taste than Andrew Broder? Sure, his projects are often great, but he's just as vital as a catalyst, bringing together unexpected collaborators, and this monthlong Berlin residency will showcase that gift. Most unexpected collaborator of all? Sports/music writer Britt Robson, who will talk hoops with Broder and then make his debut as a DJ on September 22.

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

Windfall & Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland

Duff Thompson, Steph Green, Lake Davi @ Cloudland

Rondo '56: Remembering St. Paul's Black Main Street @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Katia Cardenas & The Ladyrock Band @ Crooners

Willie Wisely & Tommy Barbarella Organ Combo @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

The Lox with Tony Moxberg @ First Avenue

The Suburbs, Bad Bad Hats, The Flamin' Ohs, MAKR EN ERIS, Landon Conrath, Laamar, The Secret Neighborhood @ Graze

Murphy Smith, Lasalle @ Green Room

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Alex Meffert Quartet @ Metronome

Jen BB & Friends Sing George Michael @ Metronome

The R Factor: Remembering Erick Ballard @ Minnesota Music Cafe

MC Homeless with DJ Halo + Coolzey + Moodie Black + Drug League + Butter Boys @ Mortimer's

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Dylan Hicks & Small Screens (Album Release) @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Morgan St. Jean with Ella Red @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods & the Pine City Ramblers @ 331 Club

Microbes Mostly @ Underground Music Venue

ARTMS @ Uptown Theater

Jeff Ray @ White Squirrel

ECHOBASS MPLS @ White Squirrel

Monday, September 9

Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia

Naturally 7 @ The Movies @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Shaboozey @ First Avenue—With a profile boost from Beyonce after he appeared on two Cowboy Carter tracks, this longtime Virginia country journeyman scored a No. 1 hit with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" this year, and his full-length, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, is pretty solid. But what's fascinating to me about Shaboozey (other than the fact that his stage name is adapted from his Nigerian surname, Chibueze) is that so many of his fans on YouTube are 1) over 60 and 2) want you to know that. "I am 80 and this song sets my cells and brains on fire," says @janestewart3902. Even better is this anecdote from @user-ng7gg9ti7g: "I'm a 77 year old Great gram, had surgery 6/4, this song was played when team was setting up, my fave song! Wish they'd played it again as it was ending when I arrived at OR ❤️." So don't be surprised if you see some senios at the club gettin' tipsy Monday night. With a profile boost from Beyonce after he appeared on two Cowboy Carter tracks, this longtime Virginia country journeyman scored a No. 1 hit with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" this year, and his full-length, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, is pretty solid. But what's fascinating to me about Shaboozey (other than the fact that his stage name is adapted from his Nigerian surname, Chibueze) is that so many of his fans on YouTube are 1) over 60 and 2) want you to know that. "I am 80 and this song sets my cells and brains on fire," says @janestewart3902. Even better is this anecdote from @user-ng7gg9ti7g: "I'm a 77 year old Great gram, had surgery 6/4, this song was played when team was setting up, my fave song! Wish they'd played it again as it was ending when I arrived at OR ❤️." So don't be surprised if you see some senios at the club gettin' tipsy Monday night.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings @ Fitzgerald Theater

September Mondays with Eli Awada @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Brothertiger with Plastik Boxes @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Lori Dokken, Emily Rubbelke, & Tristana Ward @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Lure of Lilith with The Violet Press @ White Squirrel

Almew with KYM, Alonzo @ White Squirrel