MN Street Style: Hunt & Gather in Minneapolis

Have you ever seen anyone with a really cool outfit at a bar, a park, a social event—heck, the Trader Joe’s checkout line—and wanted to ask where it’s from, why they chose their look, and how they arrived at their personal style? Well, welcome to MN Street Style, a recurring new fashion column at Racket where we ask just that, showing you what the people of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond are wearing in real time.

Here's the gist: I go to a local event or hotspot to find stylish people, interview them about their outfit, fashion inspirations, favorite places to shop, and sartorial philosophies. Expect subjects who run the gamut, from those rocking looks straight from the runway folks who avoid trends like their life depends on it. This is the place fashion gatekeeping comes to die.

For my first column, I attended south Minneapolis vintage/antique shop Hunt & Gather’s spring sale and spoke to three individuals who shared their fashion secrets, sartorial opinions, and individual style processes.

Makenzi Johnson

Anthony Montes

Tony grew up listening to American country music in Chihuahua, Mexico. His mother introduced him to the genre, even though she didn’t understand the language. Like a true cowboy, Tony’s style essentials include his hat, boots, and a bandana or two tucked in the back pocket of his jeans—inspired by his heritage and the hours he spent listening to country music.

How would you describe your personal style?

Ok, OK, OK, it’s a mesh between the Mexican cowboy from Northern Mexico and the American cowboy. It’s just a mesh of all of that. I like the way it resonates with my roots.

Where do you find fashion inspiration to dress in this mesh of Mexican and American cowboy?

I try to bring back the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s cowboy because it reminds me of my dad and uncle. Like this shirt I’ve got on just reminds me of the ’90s.

I like to dress up, even if it’s just a regular Tuesday. Where I’m from, it’s not really dressing up, it’s more staying true to the culture. But, here, everyone is always like, “Why are you so dressed up?” Down where I’m from, everybody kind of just looks like this.

Where do you shop to achieve this style?

I shop everywhere. Anywhere I can get a vintage piece, like here [at Hunt & Gather]. Sometimes you get lucky at Goodwill. I don’t do so much “new.” I mean, if I’m looking for a nice pair of boots or a hat I go new, but vintage is just more representative of the ’80s and ’90s.

Makenzi Johnson

What are the staples in your wardrobe?

I won’t leave my house without my bandana in my back pocket. I like to carry my knife with me and a little bag. My accessories on my hands, my rings. But my main things are my hat and boots. I won’t leave my house without my hat or my boots.

Do you ever try to combine the typical southern, cowboy aesthetic with a Midwest aesthetic when styling an outfit?

You know what, I have taken a little bit from here and a little bit from there. I was raised more traditionally, but Mexicans are kind of cookie cutter with their style: You can kind of tell which part of Mexico they’re from based on their look. I really like to just incorporate what I like. You don’t see a lot of camo where I’m from, but I have incorporated that in my style. And I like when others see my style and note that they like it, too. It’s fun to give and take.

You wake up in the morning and have no idea what to wear. What’s your formula for putting an outfit together?

I’ve got to have a hat, boots, and jeans, Levi or Wrangler. If I’m just putting something together and the weather is nice, it’ll be a tank top, some jeans, a belt, and my boots and hat. I do like a lot of accessories, too. I used to wear like three or four chains at a time, but I’ve toned it down to one.

Makenzi Johnson

Jill Palmquist

Jill (right), is a creative director for the Life Time athletic club in Edina who finds style inspiration from her world travels. Not one to pay too close attention to trends, she’s been simply trying to have fun with the items already in her closet.

What are you wearing now?

I’m wearing a black raincoat that I got at Liberty in London. I thought I was a very sleek panther, but someone recently asked, “Are you wearing a trash bag?” OK, it looks like a Hefty, but I think it’s pretty great. I just feel sleek.

Where do you find inspiration when picking an outfit for the day?

Lately I’ve just been trying to have more fun, you know what I mean? I take things I love and put it all together. I don’t really care what the trends are, but I like to find things in different places and bring them home; true artifacts from my travels that I can wear.

Is there a certain piece you gravitate towards the most in your closet?

My blue velvet jacket from Nordstrom.

Where do you shop for clothes?

Oh, I love that Liberty in London. I love Hunt & Gather and MartinPatrick3 in Minneapolis. I like Salvation Army and Arc’s Value Village. I love doing an Arc jacket with shoes from MartinPatrick.

You said you’re a traveler. In your opinion, what city or country has the best fashion in the world?

Anywhere in Europe, that’s where it’s at. I like New York, too. Minneapolis has really got it going on, though.

If you don’t care for trends, what trends do you wish you’d see less of?

I have a 23-year-old daughter, so I’m super happy that the ripped jeans trend is going away. Honest to god, why do we have 30 pairs of ripped jeans?

Kirki Schultz

Kirki (left) works as a freelance prop, set, and wardrobe stylist. Some of her bigger clients are Target, Shutterfly, and 3M. Her soft, denim jumpsuit and Adidas Sambas are an example of her everyday stylistic approach while an ascot and stacks of rings add flare to her weekend looks.

How would you describe your personal style?

That’s tricky because I have to think about comfort and being on the floor, bending over. So I don’t dress very cute for work. I’m a little more pulled back at work. I love a little flair. I love [dressing] monochromatic during the week…I have that kind of uniform down: black, white, gray, denim. But on the weekends, I definitely pull in more color and like to have more fun with a bolder pattern.

Because you feel your daily work week outfits are more “pulled back,” do you rely on accessories to add a personal touch of style?

I do. Absolutely. My rings are my big statements and I typically always do a cuff bracelet on one hand and my watch with a bit of a stack on the other. I’ll switch out my stack but will always have at least one cuff on my wrist. It’s just brainless and so easy.

What are your favorite places to shop for clothes?

I do a lot of J. Crew, Nordstrom. I feel like I am kind of all over the place, but not a whole lot online. I’ll maybe do Revolve, because they just have all of the brands there.

Accessories?

I love vintage, but I am taller and not your typical smaller size that a lot of the vintage clothes are in so that gets a little bit tricky. So, vintage wise, I usually do jewelry.

What’s your approach to shopping for your wardrobe?

I’m really a tactile girl so I need to feel, I’m a little bit of smoke and mirrors. I’ll do a more expensive sweater but then a cheap pair of trousers to go with it. Shoes are trickier, I do spend money on my shoes, but usually on sale. I pride myself on never paying full price for anything, which means for sure Nordstrom Rack, right?

Do you pull style inspiration from anyone or anything?

I really don’t; what I like is what I like. I don’t follow trends, I’m too old to follow trends—just forget about it! It’s funny because my daughters are 21 and 23, and they both live in New York, so we have a lot of fun vintage shopping there. I get a lot of inspiration from them. If I ask “What do you think of this?” and if they say “It’s too old lady!” or whatever… I feel like they keep me dressing a little bit younger.

Even though you don’t follow trends, is there a trend you wish you’d see more of now?

The whole ’70s era should come back. I would totally thrive in it. I think [that era] was easy along with being really sexy, and kind of effortless. Nothing was too contrived, nothing was too thought out. It was just easy but still sexy and cool and pulled together.