May The Fifth Be With You! It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 5–11

Good news, everyone—music still exists. Just like it did last week.
Tuesday, May 5
The Greyboy Allstars @ Amsterdam
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
First Tuesdays! with Demitrious Rallis & Brian "Snowman" Powers @ Carbone’s
Pascuala Ilabaca y Fauna @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Beatles Reimagined @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
August Burns Red, the Amity Affliction @ Fillmore
Sugarcoat, Safety Knife, Jensen Lake, Joshua David @ Green Room
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Old Time Music Workshop & Jam @ Padraigs
Faetooth, Latter, bosses @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
MayConspiracy Series featuring Willow Waters and the Earthtones, Kevin Gamble Quartet @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with David Huckfelt @ 331 Club
Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel
Aestis (Residency), the Morning Kings, Dashed @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, May 6
Great River School Digs the ’70s @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Félicia Atkinson with Liz Draper @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Garnet Rogers with Carol Montag @ Cedar Cultural Center
Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club @ Crooners
Poudre Canyon Band, Distress Tolerance, Dumb ‘n’ Evil, Hurtquake @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub
Mac DeMarco, Mock Media @ First Avenue
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Floryence, Stock Market Cinema, Adam Blackwood @ Green Room
Friends In Real Life, Mr. Michael Motorcycle, shugE, Pine & Fire @ Hook and Ladder
Moe Reen with Michael Gay & Sadie Gustafson-Zook @ Icehouse
Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Robyn Jamner & the Soft Skills, Mikey Marget x SpectacleCase, One Big Quilt @ Pilllar Forum
King Custom & the Cruisers @ Schooner Tavern
Sluice, Hiding Places @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe
Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Half Baked @ 331 Club
Wrenfield, Nice and Blue, Isssy, Hercure @ Underground Music
The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel
HUNNY BEAR, Sonic Bloom, J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters @ White Squirrel
Tim Casey & the Martyrs, Velahsa, the Favorite Things @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, May 7
Kickoff to Rock Melon Summer @ Amsterdam
David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales
The Daily Norm, Jeff Ray @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
That Handsome Devil, Human Zoo @ Cedar Cultural Center
Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ Crooners
The Stonecutters, Life Support @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
La Dispute, From Indian Lakes, Flooding @ First Avenue
Marc Broussard, Sway Wild @ Fitzgerald Theater
Blodwar, Pain Portal, Psychodelic, Inaforethought @ Hook and Ladder
Between Howls with Socktopus and the Confused @ Icehouse
Roseville Area High School Jazz Band @ Metronome Brewery
Lowdown Dirty Fools, Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Twin CIties Tango Music Showcase @ Parkway
My Blvk Hippie, Sunday Cruise, Keep for Cheap @ Pilllar Forum
The Drums of Navarone @ Schooner Tavern
Never Ending Fall with J Solomon and Devvy Dub @ 7th St Entry
Monica Livorsi & Cassandra Morgan @ 318 Cafe
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Gatecreeper, Eternal, Dying Remains, Another Enemy @ Turf Club
GMO, JusQ, nu nova, Stxrgxd, o.c nick, Morrow 2.0 @ Underground Music
Piss with Style, Ben Vogel, JWAC @ White Squirrel
Friday, May 8
Tainted Canyon, the Locals, Bottlerocket @ Acadia
Amerikan Junk, Linus, Atomic Lights @ Amsterdam
- Marilyn Manson, VOWWS @ Armory—Fuck this guy.
The New Entangled Particles @ Aster Cafe
Frequency Friday: Cinco de Mayo @ Bazemnt
No Limits - The B Sides @ Blues Saloon
Johnny Holm Band, DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk
70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker’s
American Chamber Music @ Capri
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, Cowboy Thoughts @ Cedar Cultural Center
Little Fevers, Letters, Glurge @ Cloudland
Michael Jackson Family Revue with R Factor @ Crooners
A Look Bacharach with RetroFizz and Friends @ Crooners
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers @ Dakota
Blue Lake, Em & the Gems @ Driftwood Char Bar
Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub
2 Ghosts, We Are the Willows @ Eagles 34
American Cream Band @ Eagles 34
INTERNET KIDS⏤Hyperpop Dance Party @ Fine Line
Alan Doyle, Bandits on the Run @ Fitzgerald Theater
Promiscuous: A 2000s Club Bangers Throwbacks Party @ Green Room
Cornell ’77 Turns 49 @ Hook and Ladder
Kindohm, Heckadecimal, Deep Glens, Abyyy, and Whole Earth @ Icehouse
Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle @ Orchestra Hall
The COLLABOARATORY with Tay Ngiri and Anya Menk @ Pilllar Forum
ADULT., HIDE, The Treasury @ 7th St Entry
Everett Smithson @ Schooner Tavern
SVDDEN DEATH, the Resistance, Phiso @ Skyway Theatre
Tri Polar Disorder/Few Decades Ago @ Terminal Bar
Wayne Grimsrud & Friends @ 318 Cafe
J-mo On The Beat, DeTrell Melodies, the Sol Tribe @ 331 Club
Foghat, Nazareth @ Treasure Island
Cut Worms, Tchotchke @ Turf Club
Marina City, Self Titled, Golden Satellite @ Underground Music
Friday Night Live, Grunge Unplugged @ Utepils
Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead’s
Semi Infamous, Sam Soderholm @ White Squirrel
Briefcase, Loki’s Folly, Farfaraway @ White Squirrel
Rissa Garcia, Nola Rave, Allen Hz, Mike Pifer, D.J.A.D.D. @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, May 9
The Melismatics, High On Stress (Album Release), Pullstring (Single Release) @ Amsterdam
The Scarlet Goodbye @ Aster Cafe
Saturday Night Vibez: Y2K Throwback @ Bazemnt
Bryan Nichols/Dan Carpel/Jay Epstein @ Berlin
DOLO’S BIG 2000s Day Party & Barbeque @ Cabooze
Carnival of the Animals @ Capri
Eli Winter Trio, Luke Schneider, Jonah Hatten @ Cedar Cultural Center
Spit Takes (Album Release), Scrunchies, Doll Chaser @ Cloudland
Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
A Tribute to Jazz Rock Fusion @ Crooners
Mom & Me: A Little Bit Silly, A Whole Lotta Love @ Crooners
Liminality, Velvet Ghoul, Victimless Progress @ Day Block Brewing
Kit Kildahl and Blue Earth, the Ostrom Brothers @ Driftwood Char Bar
Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub
The Union Suits, Little Fevers @ Dusty’s
- Mdou Moctar @ Fine Line—The Niger-based Moctar is by far the most successful practitioner of the West African style that we’ve all agreed to call Tuareg desert blues for the sake of convenience, and local audiences have had plenty of opportunities to watch him shred with his band. Tonight, however, he’ll be solo, though that doesn’t necessarily mean acoustic. Even on his most recent release, Tears of Injustice, a quieter reimagining of the songs on his previous album, Funeral for Justice, he didn’t set aside his electric entirely. Judging from early tour reports, there’ll be plenty of volume. And while I suspect a rhythm section will be missed, Moctar is a solid enough performer to make up some of the difference.
Wage War, Nevertel, Orthodox @ First Avenue
Murder Curious, Virgo, The Staboteurs @ Flying V
The Silent Treatment, the Dirty Pretty @ Gambit Brewing
Candlelight: 90s Unplugged @ Granada
Candlelight: Tribute to Tool @ Granada
Sleepyheads Early Indie Dance Party @ Green Room
KP Presents BAYROOM: Pre-EDC Party @ Green Room
GRRRL SCOUT Presents Mature Content @ Icehouse
Paul Silbergleit Trio (Album Release) @ Jazz Central
Agony in the Living Room, Bright Young Things, Rigby @ Klash Coffee
Bobby Jensen & the Dead Cowboys @ Mainstreet Bar
Switchyard, Luke Warm and the Cool Hands @ Memory Lanes
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle @ Orchestra Hall
Spring Festival @ Orchestra Hall
New Dad, Freak Slug @ 7th St Entry
Giving Voice Chorus @ Sundin Music Hall
Greentop, side,door @ Terminal Bar
Chris Trapper, Pete Muller @ 318 Cafe
Baby Mahi and the Sitters, Fairooz Nazifa and Dost Toast, Pelicant @ 331 Club
Gear Daddies, Belfast Cowboys @ Treasure Island
J. Roddy Walston, Beemer @ Turf Club
Grand Demise of Civilization, Sunless, Ulkum @ Underground Music
Sci-Fi Night @ Underground Music
Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW
Tarek Abedelqader Quartet @ Volstead’s
The Get Up Mondays, Frannie Crego @ White Squirrel
Giant Valley String Band, Earnest Money @ White Squirrel
Sweet Heat, Nathan Walker, Thomas Richey @ White Squirrel
LUNGS, SHRIVE, Body, Fairer Sands @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, May 10
Rêvefleur, Gauze, Spiderlily @ Amsterdam
The Smokin’ Session @ Animales
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Kenny Reichert’s Letters From the Road: Moldovest @ Berlin
Rachel Holder and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Mama’s Boys: A Mother’s Day Special: C Willi Myles & Fred Steele @ Crooners
Mother’s Day Cabaret with Erin Schwab, Jay Fuchs and Sophie Todaro @ Crooners
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Crown of Clover @ Dubliner Pub
Robb Henry Trio @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Maye, Ambar Lucid, judith @ Fine Line
Sophie Hiroko, Quintin Fernandez, Ladyslipper, One Big Quilt @ Green Room
Flamenco en la primavera @ Icehouse
Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse
Cabaret with Jen Burleigh-Bentz and Jen Maren @ Metronome Brewery
Disco Kings and the V Gees @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Spring Festival @ Orchestra Hall
Anthony Shore & His All-Star Band’s Tribute to Elvis @ Parkway
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Foxtide, Hallpass @ 7th St Entry
Ann Reed, Joan Griffith @ 318 Cafe
Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club
Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club
Daniel Romano's Outfit, Uni Boys @ Turf Club
- The Afghan Whigs, Mercury Rev @ Varsity—With Greg Dulli and his Cincinnati crew celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band, I gotta wonder if any guitar-toting youngsters have recently fallen for the Whigs’ venomous 1993 classic Gentlemen? It’s a galvanizing, unpleasant document, with guitarist Rick McCollum locked into the spot where alt-rock meets hard funk as Dulli explores the nastier side of his sexualized, manipulative, maybe even abusive persona. Coming from Dulli, “Ladies let me tell you about myself/I got a dick for a brain/And my brain/Is gonna sell my ass to you” is both a promise and threat. Always a fan of modern R&B—he used to sneak TLC covers into his set back when that was pretty adventurous—Dulli got even funkier on the follow-up called, erm, Black Love, before label politics fucked the band over. Oh also, he knows Minneapolis enough that he once changed a lyric at First Ave from “Fountain and Fairfax” to “Hennepin and Colfax.”—Keith Harris
Cap’n Al, Chickaboom & Troglodyte, Ballroom Surfers @ White Squirrel
Monday, May 11
Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse
Dogpile, Lake Davi, Lone Rock Bride @ Memory Lanes
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Sue Foley, Rory Block, & Cindy Cashdollar @ Parkway
First Out, Hairless Twin, Jammaz @ Pilllar Forum
Red Rum Club, Joan of Profile @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks
Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel