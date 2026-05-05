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May The Fifth Be With You! It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 5–11

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

4:24 PM CDT on May 5, 2026

Hamish Smith, Mdou Moctar

|Photos provided

Good news, everyone—music still exists. Just like it did last week.

FaetoothPhoto provided

Tuesday, May 5

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

The Greyboy Allstars @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

First Tuesdays! with Demitrious Rallis & Brian "Snowman" Powers @ Carbone’s

Pascuala Ilabaca y Fauna @ Cedar Cultural Center 

The Beatles Reimagined @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

August Burns Red, the Amity Affliction @ Fillmore

Sugarcoat, Safety Knife, Jensen Lake, Joshua David @ Green Room

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Old Time Music Workshop & Jam @ Padraigs

Faetooth, Latter, bosses @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

MayConspiracy Series featuring Willow Waters and the Earthtones, Kevin Gamble Quartet @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with David Huckfelt @ 331 Club

Taylor Austin Dye @ Turf Club

Lords of Acid @ Varsity

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Aestis (Residency), the Morning Kings, Dashed @ White Squirrel

Mac DeMarcoPhoto provided

Wednesday, May 6

Voodoo Bird Family @ Acadia

Great River School Digs the ’70s @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Félicia Atkinson with Liz Draper @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Mike Munson @ Carbone’s

Garnet Rogers with Carol Montag @ Cedar Cultural Center

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club @ Crooners

Nicholas David @ Dakota

Poudre Canyon Band, Distress Tolerance, Dumb ‘n’ Evil, Hurtquake @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

The Moss, Gatlin @ Fine Line

Mac DeMarco, Mock Media @ First Avenue

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Floryence, Stock Market Cinema, Adam Blackwood @ Green Room

Friends In Real Life, Mr. Michael Motorcycle, shugE, Pine & Fire @ Hook and Ladder

Moe Reen with Michael Gay & Sadie Gustafson-Zook @ Icehouse

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Robyn Jamner & the Soft Skills, Mikey Marget x SpectacleCase, One Big Quilt @ Pilllar Forum

King Custom & the Cruisers @ Schooner Tavern

Sluice, Hiding Places @ 7th St Entry

All 12 Inches @ Terminal Bar

Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Half Baked @ 331 Club

MATTE BLVCK @ Turf Club

Wrenfield, Nice and Blue, Isssy, Hercure @ Underground Music

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

HUNNY BEAR, Sonic Bloom, J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters @ White Squirrel

Tim Casey & the Martyrs, Velahsa, the Favorite Things @ Zhora Darling

Orquesta Tipica KingfieldPhoto provided

Thursday, May 7

Legends Showcase @ Abi’s

Kickoff to Rock Melon Summer @ Amsterdam

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales

The Daily Norm, Jeff Ray @ Aster Cafe

Beech Montana @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

That Handsome Devil, Human Zoo @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jenny Klukken @ Crooners

Aliah Sheffield @ Crooners

Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ Crooners

Martin Zellar @ Dakota

The Stonecutters, Life Support @ Driftwood Char Bar

Pop Wagner @ Dubliner Pub

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Barns Courtney @ Fine Line

La Dispute, From Indian Lakes, Flooding @ First Avenue

Marc Broussard, Sway Wild @ Fitzgerald Theater

Record Night @ Fulton

Blodwar, Pain Portal, Psychodelic, Inaforethought @ Hook and Ladder

Between Howls with Socktopus and the Confused @ Icehouse

Roseville Area High School Jazz Band @ Metronome Brewery

Lowdown Dirty Fools, Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Twin CIties Tango Music Showcase @ Parkway

My Blvk Hippie, Sunday Cruise, Keep for Cheap @ Pilllar Forum

The Drums of Navarone @ Schooner Tavern

Never Ending Fall with J Solomon and Devvy Dub @ 7th St Entry

Monica Livorsi & Cassandra Morgan @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Shadow Hex @ 331 Club

Gatecreeper, Eternal, Dying Remains, Another Enemy @ Turf Club

GMO, JusQ, nu nova, Stxrgxd, o.c nick, Morrow 2.0 @ Underground Music

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

Piss with Style, Ben Vogel, JWAC @ White Squirrel

Jenny Don't and the SpursPhoto provided

Friday, May 8

Tainted Canyon, the Locals, Bottlerocket @ Acadia

Amerikan Junk, Linus, Atomic Lights @ Amsterdam

Big Lake @ Animales

The New Entangled Particles @ Aster Cafe

Frequency Friday: Cinco de Mayo @ Bazemnt

Shane Cox Trio @ Berlin

Hamish Smith Quartet @ Berlin

Jen-E @ Berlin

No Limits - The B Sides @ Blues Saloon

Johnny Holm Band,  DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker’s

American Chamber Music @ Capri

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, Cowboy Thoughts @ Cedar Cultural Center

Little Fevers, Letters, Glurge @ Cloudland

Marvelous @ Crooners

Michael Jackson Family Revue with R Factor @ Crooners

A Look Bacharach with RetroFizz and Friends @ Crooners

Heyarlo! @ Crooners

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers @ Dakota

Blue Lake, Em & the Gems @ Driftwood Char Bar

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

2 Ghosts, We Are the Willows @ Eagles 34

American Cream Band @ Eagles 34

Astronomy Town @ 56 Brewing

INTERNET KIDS⏤Hyperpop Dance Party @ Fine Line

Alan Doyle, Bandits on the Run @ Fitzgerald Theater

Beer Choir @ Fulton

Peg Myers @ Ginkgo Coffee

Promiscuous: A 2000s Club Bangers Throwbacks Party @ Green Room

Cornell ’77 Turns 49 @ Hook and Ladder

Kindohm, Heckadecimal, Deep Glens, Abyyy, and Whole Earth @ Icehouse

Thoughtcast @ Jazz Central

Drink 182 @ Mainstreet Bar

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Jo Dee Messina @ Mystic Lake

Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle @ Orchestra Hall

The COLLABOARATORY with Tay Ngiri and Anya Menk @ Pilllar Forum

ADULT., HIDE, The Treasury @ 7th St Entry

Everett Smithson @ Schooner Tavern

SVDDEN DEATH, the Resistance, Phiso @ Skyway Theatre

Tri Polar Disorder/Few Decades Ago @ Terminal Bar

Wayne Grimsrud & Friends @ 318 Cafe

J-mo On The Beat, DeTrell Melodies, the Sol Tribe @ 331 Club

Foghat, Nazareth @ Treasure Island

Cut Worms, Tchotchke @ Turf Club

Marina City, Self Titled, Golden Satellite @ Underground Music

MachineDrum @ Uptown VFW

Friday Night Live, Grunge Unplugged @ Utepils

Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead’s

Semi Infamous, Sam Soderholm @ White Squirrel

Briefcase, Loki’s Folly, Farfaraway @ White Squirrel

Rissa Garcia, Nola Rave, Allen Hz, Mike Pifer, D.J.A.D.D. @ Zhora Darling

Spit TakesPhoto provided

Saturday, May 9

Jaylectrix, Obsidian @ Abi’s

Ghost Wagon @ Acadia

The Melismatics, High On Stress (Album Release), Pullstring (Single Release) @ Amsterdam

Molly Maher @ Animales

Adam & Ava Levy @ Animales

Yungblud @ Armory

The Scarlet Goodbye @ Aster Cafe

Bouquets for Mom @ Basement

Saturday Night Vibez: Y2K Throwback @ Bazemnt

Bryan Nichols/Dan Carpel/Jay Epstein @ Berlin

Hamish Smith Quartet @ Berlin

Swag @ Bunker’s

DOLO’S BIG 2000s Day Party & Barbeque @ Cabooze

Carnival of the Animals @ Capri

Mark Francis @ Carbone’s

Eli Winter Trio, Luke Schneider, Jonah Hatten @ Cedar Cultural Center

Spit Takes (Album Release), Scrunchies, Doll Chaser @ Cloudland

Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

A Tribute to Jazz Rock Fusion @ Crooners

Mom & Me: A Little Bit Silly, A Whole Lotta Love @ Crooners

American Roots Revue @ Dakota

Liminality, Velvet Ghoul, Victimless Progress @ Day Block Brewing

Kit Kildahl and Blue Earth, the Ostrom Brothers @ Driftwood Char Bar

Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub

The Union Suits, Little Fevers @ Dusty’s

Harlow @ Eagles 34

Sidewalk Diamonds @ Eagles 34

  • Mdou Moctar @ Fine LineThe Niger-based Moctar is by far the most successful practitioner of the West African style that we’ve all agreed to call Tuareg desert blues for the sake of convenience, and local audiences have had plenty of opportunities to watch him shred with his band. Tonight, however, he’ll be solo, though that doesn’t necessarily mean acoustic. Even on his most recent release, Tears of Injustice, a quieter reimagining of the songs on his previous album, Funeral for Justice, he didn’t set aside his electric entirely. Judging from early tour reports, there’ll be plenty of volume. And while I suspect a rhythm section will be missed, Moctar is a solid enough performer to make up some of the difference. 

Wage War, Nevertel, Orthodox @ First Avenue

Murder Curious, Virgo, The Staboteurs @ Flying V

The Silent Treatment, the Dirty Pretty @ Gambit Brewing

DUSSE X ENL @ Gidi

Candlelight: 90s Unplugged @ Granada

Candlelight: Tribute to Tool @ Granada

Sleepyheads Early Indie Dance Party @ Green Room

KP Presents BAYROOM: Pre-EDC Party @ Green Room

GRRRL SCOUT Presents Mature Content @ Icehouse

Paul Silbergleit Trio (Album Release) @ Jazz Central

Agony in the Living Room, Bright Young Things, Rigby @ Klash Coffee

Kaivon @ The Loft

Bobby Jensen & the Dead Cowboys @ Mainstreet Bar

Switchyard, Luke Warm and the Cool Hands @ Memory Lanes

SlovCzech @ Metronome Brewery

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ MPLS @ Modist Brewing

Ja Rule @ Mystic Lake

Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle @ Orchestra Hall

Spring Festival @ Orchestra Hall

Art Dept. @ Padraigs

PK Mayo @ Schooner Tavern

New Dad, Freak Slug @ 7th St Entry

Giving Voice Chorus @ Sundin Music Hall

Greentop, side,door @ Terminal Bar

Chris Trapper, Pete Muller @ 318 Cafe

Baby Mahi and the Sitters, Fairooz Nazifa and Dost Toast, Pelicant @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Gear Daddies, Belfast Cowboys @ Treasure Island

J. Roddy Walston, Beemer @ Turf Club

Grand Demise of Civilization, Sunless, Ulkum @ Underground Music

Sci-Fi Night @ Underground Music

Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Tarek Abedelqader Quartet @ Volstead’s

The Get Up Mondays, Frannie Crego @ White Squirrel

Giant Valley String Band, Earnest Money @ White Squirrel

Sweet Heat, Nathan Walker, Thomas Richey @ White Squirrel

LUNGS, SHRIVE, Body, Fairer Sands @ Zhora Darling

Afghan WhigsPhoto provided

Sunday, May 10

N3RD4KING @ Acadia

Rêvefleur, Gauze, Spiderlily @ Amsterdam

The Smokin’ Session @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Kenny Reichert’s Letters From the Road: Moldovest @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Rachel Holder and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Mama’s Boys: A Mother’s Day Special: C Willi Myles & Fred Steele @ Crooners

Mother’s Day Cabaret with Erin Schwab, Jay Fuchs and Sophie Todaro @ Crooners

Women Who Cook @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Crown of Clover @ Dubliner Pub

Robb Henry Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Maye, Ambar Lucid, judith @ Fine Line

Sophie Hiroko, Quintin Fernandez, Ladyslipper, One Big Quilt @ Green Room

Flamenco en la primavera @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Cabaret with Jen Burleigh-Bentz and Jen Maren @ Metronome Brewery

Disco Kings and the V Gees @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Spring Festival @ Orchestra Hall

Anthony Shore & His All-Star Band’s Tribute to Elvis @ Parkway

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Foxtide, Hallpass @ 7th St Entry

Ann Reed, Joan Griffith @ 318 Cafe 

Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Daniel Romano's Outfit, Uni Boys @ Turf Club

  • The Afghan Whigs, Mercury Rev @ VarsityWith Greg Dulli and his Cincinnati crew celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band, I gotta wonder if any guitar-toting youngsters have recently fallen for the Whigs’ venomous 1993 classic Gentlemen? It’s a galvanizing, unpleasant document, with guitarist Rick McCollum locked into the spot where alt-rock meets hard funk as Dulli explores the nastier side of his sexualized, manipulative, maybe even abusive persona. Coming from Dulli, “Ladies let me tell you about myself/I got a dick for a brain/And my brain/Is gonna sell my ass to you” is both a promise and threat. Always a fan of modern R&B—he used to sneak TLC covers into his set back when that was pretty adventurous—Dulli got even funkier on the follow-up called, erm, Black Love, before label politics fucked the band over. Oh also, he knows Minneapolis enough that he once changed a lyric at First Ave from “Fountain and Fairfax” to “Hennepin and Colfax.”—Keith Harris

Cap’n Al, Chickaboom & Troglodyte, Ballroom Surfers @ White Squirrel

Cal Pflum @ White Squirrel

Open Jam @ White Squirrel

Brad MehldauPhoto provided

Monday, May 11

Brad Mehldau Trio @ Dakota

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Fakemink @ Fillmore

L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse

Dogpile, Lake Davi, Lone Rock Bride @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Sue Foley, Rory Block, & Cindy Cashdollar @ Parkway 

First Out, Hairless Twin, Jammaz @ Pilllar Forum

Red Rum Club, Joan of Profile @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

JWAC, CLOG @ 331 Club

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

MLLT, Landfill Harmonik @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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