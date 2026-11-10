Life Is Long and So Is Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 10-16

How are those shorter days/seasonal depressive spells treatin' ya? At least we still got music.
Tuesday, November 10
- Eiko Ishibashi, Kenneth Gregory @ Berlin—In town to perform her score for Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Gift at the Walker (last Saturday, and I missed it, like an idiot), Ishibashi is sticking around to perform her dreamy yet substantial compositions at Berlin. Duluth pianist Kenneth Gregory opens.—Keith Harris
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Great Lake Swimmers @ Cedar Cultural Center
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys presents Alexander James @ First Avenue
Bad Weather, Sylvia May & the Maydays, Ben Vogel, Weed Smoking Girlfriend @ Green Room
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Popup! With Sam Woodman @ Mortimer’s
Motionless in White, Dayseeker, the Devil Wears Prada, Dark Divine @ Target Center
Mary in the Junkyard, Letty Parker @ 7th St Entry
Live Music Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
November Conspiracy Series feat. Cold Sweat, Colin Campbell & Friends @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club
Ali Gray & the DL4 Present: A Tribute to the Queens of Country Music (1950s-1990s) @ White Squirrel
Elour, Boudain Blanc @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 11
Patrick Wolf, Hollow Ever @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
John Carroll Kirby, Stevie @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Other Country Ensemble, Ait Ait @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Dead Gowns, Sleeper’s Bell, Nat Harvie @ Cloudland
John Scofield's Electrospective @ Dakota
Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon Presents Bad Companions @ Eagles 34
Michelle Branch, Josie Edwards @ First Avenue
Dev Lemons, Venus and the Flytraps @ Green Room
- Harriet Tubman and Georgia Anne Muldrow @ Icehouse—The jazz-rock trio Harriet Tubman doesn’t make it into the studio that often, with their last record as a group the remarkable The Terror End of Beauty in 2018. Soul vocalist Muldrow, on the other hand, has dropped five albums since then. They meld exquisitely on their 2026 album together, Electrical Field of Love, which doesn’t so much range between genres as glance off them as it goes about its melodic, textural, rhythmic, and lyrical explorations. Muldrow’s voice occasionally explores pure vocal sounds rather than words, and is as much a part of the gestalt either way—this is a no band + singer album. Guitarist Brandon Ross, bassist (who currently splits his time between Minneapolis and Brooklyn), and drummer J.T. Lewis all play off Muldrow, as vocalist and keyboardist, just as she responds to them. This is Tubman’s first local show since they played Icehouse in 2022. P.S. I finally cracked Gibbs’s book How Black Music Took Over the World, and I’m ready to be challenged.—Keith Harris
Smiling Cowboys, Em & the Gems @ Minnesota Music Cafe
One Big Quilt (Album Release), Isssy, Flora Moon, Eli Orion, By Will Alone @ Mortimer’s
Distress Tolerance, Shanon, Mystery Meat @ Pilllar Forum
Customers Band, the Cockroachers @ Schooner Tavern
Pretty Sick, Computerwife @ 7th St Entry
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox @ State Theatre
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Liquor Pigs @ 331 Club
Fruition, Gardener @ Turf Club
Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents: Landslide: Epic Fleetwood Mac Singalong @ Varsity Theater
Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 12
Honky Tonk Night feat. Cole Diamond @ Animales
Allison Mahal, Whitney Fenimore @ Aster Cafe
Crates: Boleros Valses Mas by Frankie Reyes @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Gill Weather, Eldest Daughter, Meghan Kreidler @ Cedar Cultural Center
Erica West & Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners
Closer to Indigo—A Tribute to the Indigo Girls @ Crooners
Steve Clarke’s Cabaret of Jazz @ Crooners
John Scofield's Electrospective @ Dakota
The Walkin’ Loons @ Driftwood Char Bar
Mary Cutrufello @ Dubliner Pub
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Hovvdy, Christian Lee Hutson @ Fine Line
Low Cut Connie, Fantastic Cat, DJ Kava @ First Avenue
Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Rising Voices feat. Odd1out, Empthy, Obsidian James @ Hook and Ladder
Alejandro Urzagaste Quintet @ Jazz Central
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
32nd Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewery
Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Madds Buckley @ Parkway Theater
Friend, Refute, Mary Jam @ Pilllar Forum
Edie Rae Band, the Driftless Area @ Schooner Tavern
Tyler Ballgame, Evan Blix @ 7th St Entry
Said Kelly, Bousayha @ 331 Club
Gabriel Douglas Music @ Underground Music
Bessie Snow Presents: Appètit, a Burlesque Review @ Volstead’s
Physics, Knife Emoji, Jupiter Johnson @ White Squirrel
Ham Shannon, Admiral Fox, Joe Bartel, Critterthing @ Zhora Darling
Friday, November 13
Improvement Movement, Jalen Reyes @ Amsterdam
Funk Friday feat. Big Fat Money @ Animales
Russell Dickerson, George Birge, Blake Proehl @ Armory
Lumen Antiqua Presents: Coven—Songs of Moonlight and Survival @ The Arthouse
Billy Johnson, Kate Snyder, Luke Ericksen @ Aster Cafe
Medicinal Jazz Band @ Bear Cave
Alyssa Algood Quartet @ Berlin
J-Mo and the J-Lighters @ Blues Saloon
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Boardwalk
Too Big Burlesque @ Cedar Cultural Center
River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon @ Crooners
- AKPL- Aby Wolf/Kavyesh Kaviraj/Pete James Johnson/Laurels String Quartet @ Crooners—A fun project here, as Aby Wolf's often are. Maybe even, dare we say... a supergroup. Wolf will be performing her material with pianist Kaviraj and drummer Johnson, who have also worked up some intriguing arrangements for the Laurels.—Keith Harris
Jazicality, 4+More, Kelz @ Day Block Brewing
You Enjoy Yourself @ Day Block Brewing
Mill City Machine @ Driftwood Char Bar
Northerly Gales @ Dubliner Pub
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Quarter Moon and Friends @ Eagles 34
Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
- Humbird, Bad Posture Club @ Fine Line—Siri Undlin is my kind of depressed person. Listen to the lyrics of Morning When It Comes and you can tell that the singer-songwriter who either fronts or is Humbird (one can never be sure of such things) wrote and recorded her/their latest album while emerging from some dark times. Yet her homespun pluck is undiminished, thanks in part to capable country-folk support from musicians based in Eau Claire, where Undlin now lives full time. Racket last caught up with Undlin three or four vibe shifts ago, in 2021, when she was showcasing her latest album, the pandemic-born Still Life.—Keith Harris
Julia Jacklin, Jordan Patterson @ First Avenue
Ecphasis, Nile Flows Red, Sons of Bliss, Timberiver, Mishipeshu @ Flying V
Mi Casa Party Presents Chalant @ Green Room
Andra Suchy with the Long Honeymoon and Mary K and the Realistix @ Hook and Ladder
Jasper Lepak (Album Release) @ Icehouse
Reckless at Tiffany’s @ Mainstreet Bar
Snatch, Refute, Red Lovely, Getting Worse @ Memory Lanes
Mill City Jazz Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Miss Q, Cam (Klubstoopid), Technodoll (Body High) @ Mortimer’s
Josh Turner, Will Jones @ Mystic Lake Casino
Vänskä, Chen, and Nielsen @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO Zachary Cohen Premieres Deak’s Bass Concerto @ Ordway
Amythyst Kiah, Buffalo Nichols @ Parkway Theater
Punk 3x3 with Jonii Vee, Small Town Sindrome, Loop Th3ory @ Pilllar Forum
Capital Suns, the Gated Community @ Schooner Tavern
Francis of Delirium, clovers daughter @ 7th St Entry
Slow Potion, Canadian Rifle, Visual Learner, Ghtwire @ Terminal Bar
The Suburbs, the Rodents @ Turf Club
Mustard Plug, Devon Kay & the Solutions, Space Monkey Mafia @ Uptown VFW
Boots ‘N Beats: A Night of Country & EDM @ Varsity Theater
Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead’s
Chris Davies & the Afterparty @ White Squirrel
Dead on Board @ White Squirrel
Perro Mundo, Sociedad Salvaje, Laugh Track, P.O.A. @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, November 14
Mni Sota Mystery Box: An Afterdark Night of First Nations Talent @ Amsterdam
Sons of Gloria, Blood Volume @ Barely Brothers
Dismantlists (Album Release), PRGRPHS @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Doug Collins & the Receptionists @ Carbone’s
Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes with Thomas Sticha @ Cedar Cultural Center
The 241s, the Chair, Jeffrey Robert Larson and the Kings of Neon, Eli Bentley @ Cloudland
Jiselle McCollam & Joe Twohy @ Crooners
Buckls, Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch, and Economic Headwinds @ Day Block Brewing
The Great Northern, the Comebacks @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub
Pelicant, Grand Lilac, the Symptones @ Dusty’s
Sammie Jean Cohen @ 56 Brewing
Almost Monday, Feel Trip. @ Fine Line
Kitchen Dwellers, Dogs in a Pile @ First Avenue
Mr. Rogers and Friends @ Gambit Brewing
Shortleggd x Kei/Faaji x Lakeooo @ Gidi
Post Animal, Brother Kenzie @ Green Room
Clover and the Bee @ High Hat
The Brokedown Dollys @ Icehouse
Toivo, Adam Harder Nussbaum, Adam Linz @ Jazz Central
Chan, Cristian Baca @ The Lyric
Jackson Churchill @ Metronome Brewery
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Alter Bridge @ Mystic Lake Casino
65th Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop
Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall
Vänskä, Chen, and Nielsen @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO: Zachary Cohen Premieres Deak’s Bass Concerto @ Ordway
Hot Club Mania Quartet @ Padraigs
The Fab Four: Tribute to the Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night @ Pantages Theatre
Ana Gasteyer @ Parkway Theater
Disaster Kid, bird dog, Anna Devine @ Pilllar Forum
Trailer Trash @ Schooner Tavern
Lucy (Cooper B. Handy), Gods Wisdom @ 7th St Entry
Echo Signal, the Dead Electrics, wolfbabycup @ 331 Club
The Suburbs, the Rodents @ Turf Club
Keenan TreVon @ Underground Music
Fox Stevenson & Mystery Skulls @ Varsity Theater
Scott Hefte, Boots & Needles, Aaron James @ White Squirrel
Ciao Bello, Fumbler @ White Squirrel
Supportive Parents, Public Missile Crisis, Powerdam, TV for Dogs, Wilbur @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, November 15
Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe
An Evening with Duo Andalus @ Cedar Cultural Center
Lila Ammons with the Stablemates @ Crooners
Jim Bierma and Nancy Bierma @ Crooners
The Hit Songs of Neil Diamond and Paul Simon @ Crooners
Charles Lloyd Quartet @ Dakota
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Hurricane Wisdom @ First Avenue
Tell Me Lies—A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Fitzgerald Theater
- Amerigrass ’26 @ Hook and Ladder—Maygen and the Birdwatcher are back once more with an expertly curated selection of Minnesota roots music. Along for the ride this year: Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Ross Thorn, and Emmy Woods.—Keith Harris
Golden Satellite, Killed By Kiwis, JuiceNeck @ Hook and Ladder
Rachel Ries Residency: Saint Grandma's Garage @ Icehouse
Nolan Manci-Saxon @ Metronome Brewery
Everclear, American Hi-Fi @ Mystic Lake Casino
65th Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop
Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall
- Gaelyn Lea and Friends @ Ordway—Duluth experimental folk violinist and disability activist Gaelynn Lea assembled this event, billed as “a celebration of Disability Culture.” Two of Lea’s disabled friends, storyteller Kevin Kling (a frequent MPR commentator) and Gabriel Rodreick (better known under his performing name of Freaque), will perform short sets and then discuss disability with one another. To cap off the evening, Lea herself will play and read from the memoir that gives the evening its title.—Keith Harris
Ana Gasteyer @ Parkway Theater
93feetofsmoke, Meezy, Polearm, Fats'e @ Pilllar Forum
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Eleven Degenerates, Switchyard, Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club
Ha Ha Tonka, Triple Fiddle @ Turf Club
MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Tim Timmons + Sam Wesley @ Target Center
Mystery Meat @ Underground Music
International Treasures, Wren + Wilde @ White Squirrel
Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel
Porcelain, Zastava, In Lieu @ Zhora Darling
Monday, November 16
Club Day Monday Cabaret @ Crooners
Mia Dorr’s Evolution of the Diva: Dolly Parton @ Crooners
Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub
Ethan Regan, Lily Kershaw @ First Avenue
Argentine Tango @ Indeed Brewing
Doric, Drey D.K. @ Memory Lanes
Free Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Sick Eagle, Spaceport @ Pilllar Forum
Open Mic Mondays @ Sociable Cider Werks
Roe Family Singers, Wren + Wilde @ 331 Club
Black Stone Cherry @ Underground Music
Shelly Lynne & the Boys, Michael Sherwood, Sodalites @ White Squirrel