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Music

Life Is Long and So Is Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 10-16

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

11:51 AM CST on November 10, 2026

Georgia Anne Muldrow; Humbird

|Photo provided; Kendall Rock

How are those shorter days/seasonal depressive spells treatin' ya? At least we still got music.

Eiko IshibashiPhoto provided

Tuesday, November 10

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

  • Eiko Ishibashi, Kenneth Gregory @ BerlinIn town to perform her score for Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Gift at the Walker (last Saturday, and I missed it, like an idiot), Ishibashi is sticking around to perform her dreamy yet substantial compositions at Berlin. Duluth pianist Kenneth Gregory opens.—Keith Harris

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Capri Big Band @ Capri

Great Lake Swimmers @ Cedar Cultural Center

Alison Brown @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys presents Alexander James @ First Avenue

Bad Weather, Sylvia May & the Maydays, Ben Vogel, Weed Smoking Girlfriend @ Green Room

Calvin Caron @ Indeed Brewing

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Popup! With Sam Woodman @ Mortimer’s

James Ehnes @ Ordway

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Flingo @ Pilllar Forum

Motionless in White, Dayseeker, the Devil Wears Prada, Dark Divine @ Target Center

Mary in the Junkyard, Letty Parker @ 7th St Entry

Live Music Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

November Conspiracy Series feat. Cold Sweat, Colin Campbell & Friends @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

Rittz @ Underground Music

Sueco @ Varsity Theater

Ali Gray & the DL4 Present: A Tribute to the Queens of Country Music (1950s-1990s) @ White Squirrel

Elour, Boudain Blanc @ White Squirrel

Dead GownsPhoto provided

Wednesday, November 11

The Como Quartet @ Acadia

Patrick Wolf, Hollow Ever @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

John Carroll Kirby, Stevie @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Other Country Ensemble, Ait Ait @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Matt Yetter @ Carbone’s

Dead Gowns, Sleeper’s Bell, Nat Harvie @ Cloudland

Adam Daniels @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

John Scofield's Electrospective @ Dakota

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Michelle Branch, Josie Edwards @ First Avenue

Dev Lemons, Venus and the Flytraps @ Green Room

Sqwerv @ Hook and Ladder

  • Harriet Tubman and Georgia Anne Muldrow @ IcehouseThe jazz-rock trio Harriet Tubman doesn’t make it into the studio that often, with their last record as a group the remarkable The Terror End of Beauty in 2018. Soul vocalist Muldrow, on the other hand, has dropped five albums since then. They meld exquisitely on their 2026 album together, Electrical Field of Love, which doesn’t so much range between genres as glance off them as it goes about its melodic, textural, rhythmic, and lyrical explorations. Muldrow’s voice occasionally explores pure vocal sounds rather than words, and is as much a part of the gestalt either way—this is a no band + singer album. Guitarist Brandon Ross, bassist (who currently splits his time between Minneapolis and Brooklyn), and drummer J.T. Lewis all play off Muldrow, as vocalist and keyboardist, just as she responds to them. This is Tubman’s first local show since they played Icehouse in 2022. P.S. I finally cracked Gibbs’s book How Black Music Took Over the World, and I’m ready to be challenged.—Keith Harris

Smiling Cowboys, Em & the Gems @ Minnesota Music Cafe

One Big Quilt (Album Release), Isssy, Flora Moon, Eli Orion, By Will Alone @ Mortimer’s

James Ehnes @ Ordway

Steve Boltz @ Parkway Theater

Distress Tolerance, Shanon, Mystery Meat @ Pilllar Forum

Customers Band, the Cockroachers @ Schooner Tavern

Pretty Sick, Computerwife @ 7th St Entry

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox @ State Theatre

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Liquor Pigs @ 331 Club

Fruition, Gardener @ Turf Club

Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents: Landslide: Epic Fleetwood Mac Singalong @ Varsity Theater

Molly Maher @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Madds BuckleyPhoto provided

Thursday, November 12

ECEDM Takeover @ Abi’s

Architecture Band @ Acadia

Honky Tonk Night feat. Cole Diamond @ Animales

Allison Mahal, Whitney Fenimore @ Aster Cafe

Son de Cuerdas @ Berlin

Crates: Boleros Valses Mas by Frankie Reyes @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Gill Weather, Eldest Daughter, Meghan Kreidler @ Cedar Cultural Center

Erica West & Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners

Closer to Indigo—A Tribute to the Indigo Girls @ Crooners

Steve Clarke’s Cabaret of Jazz @ Crooners

John Scofield's Electrospective @ Dakota

The Walkin’ Loons @ Driftwood Char Bar

Jake La Botz @ Dubliner Pub

Mary Cutrufello @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Clara La San @ Fillmore

Hovvdy, Christian Lee Hutson @ Fine Line

Low Cut Connie, Fantastic Cat, DJ Kava @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Jennifer Grim @ High Hat

Rising Voices feat. Odd1out, Empthy, Obsidian James @ Hook and Ladder

Alejandro Urzagaste Quintet @ Jazz Central

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

32nd Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewery

DJ McShellen @ Mia

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Splitscreen @ Mortimer’s

Madds Buckley @ Parkway Theater

Friend, Refute, Mary Jam @ Pilllar Forum

Edie Rae Band, the Driftless Area @ Schooner Tavern

Tyler Ballgame, Evan Blix @ 7th St Entry

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

Said Kelly, Bousayha @ 331 Club

Tired Eyes @ Turf Club

Gabriel Douglas Music @ Underground Music

Daily Bread @ Uptown Theater

Hunxho @ Varsity Theater

Bessie Snow Presents: Appètit, a Burlesque Review @ Volstead’s

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Physics, Knife Emoji, Jupiter Johnson @ White Squirrel

Ham Shannon, Admiral Fox, Joe Bartel, Critterthing @ Zhora Darling

Aby WolfPhoto provided

Friday, November 13

Silent Disco @ Acadia

Improvement Movement, Jalen Reyes @ Amsterdam

Funk Friday feat. Big Fat Money @ Animales

Russell Dickerson, George Birge, Blake Proehl @ Armory

Lumen Antiqua Presents: Coven—Songs of Moonlight and Survival @ The Arthouse

Billy Johnson, Kate Snyder, Luke Ericksen @ Aster Cafe

Medicinal Jazz Band @ Bear Cave

Jason Fabus @ Berlin

Alyssa Algood Quartet @ Berlin

Jen-E @ Berlin

J-Mo and the J-Lighters @ Blues Saloon

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Boardwalk

Belfast Cowboys @ Bunker’s

Too Big Burlesque @ Cedar Cultural Center

River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon @ Crooners

Lucinda Williams @ Dakota

Jazicality, 4+More, Kelz @ Day Block Brewing

You Enjoy Yourself @ Day Block Brewing

Mill City Machine @ Driftwood Char Bar

Northerly Gales @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Quarter Moon and Friends @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Tree, PWS, KVNT @ Eagles 34

  • Humbird, Bad Posture Club @ Fine LineSiri Undlin is my kind of depressed person. Listen to the lyrics of Morning When It Comes and you can tell that the singer-songwriter who either fronts or is Humbird (one can never be sure of such things) wrote and recorded her/their latest album while emerging from some dark times. Yet her homespun pluck is undiminished, thanks in part to capable country-folk support from musicians based in Eau Claire, where Undlin now lives full time. Racket last caught up with Undlin three or four vibe shifts ago, in 2021, when she was showcasing her latest album, the pandemic-born Still Life.Keith Harris

Julia Jacklin, Jordan Patterson @ First Avenue

Ecphasis, Nile Flows Red, Sons of Bliss, Timberiver, Mishipeshu @ Flying V

DJ Sha x Akong @ Gidi

Joan @ Ginkgo Coffee

Mi Casa Party Presents Chalant @ Green Room

Quarteto Carioca @ High Hat

Rue Nouveau @ Hook and Ladder

Andra Suchy with the Long Honeymoon and Mary K and the Realistix @ Hook and Ladder

Jasper Lepak (Album Release) @ Icehouse

Grabbitz @ The Loft

Reckless at Tiffany’s @ Mainstreet Bar

Snatch, Refute, Red Lovely, Getting Worse @ Memory Lanes

Mill City Jazz Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

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The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Miss Q, Cam (Klubstoopid), Technodoll (Body High) @ Mortimer’s

Josh Turner, Will Jones @ Mystic Lake Casino 

El Fantasma @ Myth Live

Vänskä, Chen, and Nielsen @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO Zachary Cohen Premieres Deak’s Bass Concerto @ Ordway 

Amythyst Kiah, Buffalo Nichols @ Parkway Theater

Punk 3x3 with Jonii Vee, Small Town Sindrome, Loop Th3ory @ Pilllar Forum

Capital Suns, the Gated Community @ Schooner Tavern

Francis of Delirium, clovers daughter @ 7th St Entry

Live & Loud @ Studio B

Slow Potion, Canadian Rifle, Visual Learner, Ghtwire @ Terminal Bar

Waterstreet @ 318 Cafe

Stringdingers @ 331 Club

The Suburbs, the Rodents @ Turf Club

Mustard Plug, Devon Kay & the Solutions, Space Monkey Mafia @ Uptown VFW

Boots ‘N Beats: A Night of Country & EDM @ Varsity Theater

Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead’s

Chris Davies & the Afterparty @ White Squirrel

Dead on Board @ White Squirrel

Perro Mundo, Sociedad Salvaje, Laugh Track, P.O.A. @ Zhora Darling

Chicago FarmerPhoto provided

Saturday, November 14

Open Mic @ Acadia

Mni Sota Mystery Box: An Afterdark Night of First Nations Talent @ Amsterdam 

Drew Peterson @ Animales

Mae & the Guys @ Aster Cafe

Sons of Gloria, Blood Volume @ Barely Brothers

Kenny Reichert 5tet @ Berlin

Jackson Peters Trio @ Berlin

Good for Gary @ Boardwalk

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Dismantlists (Album Release), PRGRPHS @ Bryant Lake Bowl

42 Dugg @ Cabooze

Doug Collins & the Receptionists @ Carbone’s

Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes with Thomas Sticha @ Cedar Cultural Center

The 241s, the Chair, Jeffrey Robert Larson and the Kings of Neon, Eli Bentley @ Cloudland

Jiselle McCollam & Joe Twohy @ Crooners

Leslie Vincent @ Crooners

Diego Figuereido @ Crooners

Lucinda Williams @ Dakota

Buckls, Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch, and Economic Headwinds @ Day Block Brewing

The Great Northern, the Comebacks @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub

Pelicant, Grand Lilac, the Symptones @ Dusty’s

Jesse Pederson @ Eagles 34

Morpheus @ Eagles 34

Sammie Jean Cohen @ 56 Brewing

Almost Monday, Feel Trip. @ Fine Line

Kitchen Dwellers, Dogs in a Pile @ First Avenue

Mill City Deep @ Flying V

Mr. Rogers and Friends @ Gambit Brewing

Shortleggd x Kei/Faaji x Lakeooo @ Gidi

Chuck Suchy @ Ginkgo Coffee

Bed by Ten @ Green Room

Post Animal, Brother Kenzie @ Green Room

Clover and the Bee @ High Hat

The Brokedown Dollys @ Icehouse

Toivo, Adam Harder Nussbaum, Adam Linz @ Jazz Central

Kloud @ The Loft

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Chan, Cristian Baca @ The Lyric

Rhino @ Mainstreet Bar

Jackson Churchill @ Metronome Brewery

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

PV$$Y CNTRL @ Mortimer’s

Alter Bridge @ Mystic Lake Casino

65th Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop

Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall

Vänskä, Chen, and Nielsen @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Zachary Cohen Premieres Deak’s Bass Concerto @ Ordway 

Hot Club Mania Quartet @ Padraigs

Indie Rock Den @ Padraigs

The Fab Four: Tribute to the Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night @ Pantages Theatre

Ana Gasteyer @ Parkway Theater

Disaster Kid, bird dog, Anna Devine @ Pilllar Forum

Ecstatic Music @ Red Sea

Trailer Trash @ Schooner Tavern

Lucy (Cooper B. Handy), Gods Wisdom @ 7th St Entry

Lost Evidence @ Terminal Bar

David Huckfelt @ 318 Cafe

Echo Signal, the Dead Electrics, wolfbabycup @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

The Suburbs, the Rodents @ Turf Club

Keenan TreVon @ Underground Music

Wookiefoot @ Uptown Theater

Fox Stevenson & Mystery Skulls @ Varsity Theater

Josh Gallagher @ Volstead’s

Strings Recital @ Walker West

Scott Hefte, Boots & Needles, Aaron James @ White Squirrel

Ciao Bello, Fumbler @ White Squirrel

Clog @ White Squirrel

Supportive Parents, Public Missile Crisis, Powerdam, TV for Dogs, Wilbur @ Zhora Darling

Maygen and the Birdwatcher Photo provided

Sunday, November 15

Vaultboy @ Amsterdam

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Marquis Hill @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

An Evening with Duo Andalus @ Cedar Cultural Center

Lila Ammons with the Stablemates @ Crooners

Jim Bierma and Nancy Bierma @ Crooners

The Hit Songs of Neil Diamond and Paul Simon @ Crooners

Charles Lloyd Quartet @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Phil Heywood @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Set Band @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Hurricane Wisdom @ First Avenue

Tell Me Lies—A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Fitzgerald Theater

Token, Clark D @ Green Room

  • Amerigrass ’26 @ Hook and LadderMaygen and the Birdwatcher are back once more with an expertly curated selection of Minnesota roots music. Along for the ride this year: Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Ross Thorn, and Emmy Woods.—Keith Harris

Golden Satellite, Killed By Kiwis, JuiceNeck @ Hook and Ladder

Rachel Ries Residency: Saint Grandma's Garage @ Icehouse

Nolan Manci-Saxon @ Metronome Brewery

Everclear, American Hi-Fi @ Mystic Lake Casino

65th Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop

Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall

  • Gaelyn Lea and Friends @ OrdwayDuluth experimental folk violinist and disability activist Gaelynn Lea assembled this event, billed as “a celebration of Disability Culture.” Two of Lea’s disabled friends, storyteller Kevin Kling (a frequent MPR commentator) and Gabriel Rodreick (better known under his performing name of Freaque), will perform short sets and then discuss disability with one another. To cap off the evening, Lea herself will play and read from the memoir that gives the evening its title.—Keith Harris 

Ana Gasteyer @ Parkway Theater

93feetofsmoke, Meezy, Polearm, Fats'e @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Eleven Degenerates, Switchyard, Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

Ha Ha Tonka, Triple Fiddle @ Turf Club

MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Tim Timmons + Sam Wesley @ Target Center

Mystery Meat @ Underground Music

International Treasures, Wren + Wilde @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Porcelain, Zastava, In Lieu @ Zhora Darling

Lucinda WilliamsPhoto provided

Monday, November 16

Cindi Scheffler @ Crooners

Club Day Monday Cabaret @ Crooners

Mia Dorr’s Evolution of the Diva: Dolly Parton @ Crooners

Lucinda Williams @ Dakota

Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub

Ethan Regan, Lily Kershaw @ First Avenue

Argentine Tango @ Indeed Brewing

Doric, Drey D.K. @ Memory Lanes

Free Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Sick Eagle, Spaceport @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mondays @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers, Wren + Wilde @ 331 Club

Black Stone Cherry @ Underground Music

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Shelly Lynne & the Boys, Michael Sherwood, Sodalites @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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