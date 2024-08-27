Let’s Wrap August Up With Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

See ya on the other side of Labor Day!
Tuesday, August 27
International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Problem Solvent @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park
League Two (August Residency) with Easeupkid, Lasalle, D'lakes @ Green Room
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Squid City Singers @ Loring Park
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pop Punk Princess with DJ Hot Topic Fanclub, Dmitry Killstorm @ Mortimer's
Zachary Scot Johnson @ Peavey Plaza
The Human Fund, Kyrie Nova and the Defiant, Gridlock @ Pilllar Forum
IOSIS/Data Birth/I Once Knew a Ghost/Sunken Moon @ Red Sea
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
- Ludacris & T-Pain @ State Fair Grandstand—Will this be the funnest show at the Grandstand? Almost certainly.
PopROCKS @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage
The War & Treaty @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
L.A. Buckner with BIG HOMiE @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: Adam Kiesling @ 331 Club
August Conspiracy Series featuring Ruby Blu & Debbie Briggs @ 331 Club
Dead Reckoning @ Underground Music Venue
Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre, King Goro, Rad Enhancer @ White Rock Lounge
Wednesday, August 28
Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia
Boettcher Hecht Quartet @ Berlin
Martini Rosso & the Daily Norm @ Can Can Wonderland
Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34
Bug Hunter and the Narcissist Cookbook @ Granada
Rice (Album Release) @ Icehouse
John Penny and His Virtual Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Brass Messengers @ Loring Park
The Ineffable Residency of Josh & Ivy @ Mortimer's
The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer's
Bark Point Band, Gated Community, Eldest Daughter @ Pilllar Forum
Joshua Quimby with Mason Via @ 7th St Entry
Jon Pardi with Dillon Carmichael @ State Fair Grandstand
Doolin' @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage
Marky Ramone @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
Corey Medina & Brothers @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
Breaker's Paradise @ Terminal Bar
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Alexander Craig @ 331 Club
DUB + SPACE @ Trichrome Lounge
Paralot, Peech, and Self Titled @ Underground Music Venue
Spaced, Gnaw, Identity Crisis, Psylo, Slut Intent @ White Rock Lounge
Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Beastface with Phase Meridian, TFA, & Fatality @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, August 29
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's
Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland
The Brian Grivna Quartet @ Crooners
Liberace & Liza: A Tribute @ Crooners
In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Tribute @ Day Block Brewing
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Money Bones, Sammie Jean, Crush Scene @ Eagles 34
Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Robert Wilkinson + Dan Israel with DJ Fathertime @ Hook and Ladder
Soul Tight Committe @ Hook and Ladder
Dan Rodriguez with Becky Kapell and Lonesome Dan Kase @ Mears Park
Band of Praise @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Last Shot at Redemption @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Orchid Club + Shrimp Olympics + Civil Decline + Mishi Mega @ Mortimer's
DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer's
Curtis & Loretta @ Peavey Plaza
Josh Tarp & The Still, Pageant Dress, Ben Garrett @ Pilllar Forum
Scott Allen & the List, Fever Pitch @ Schooner Tavern
The Dead Century and Elizabeth Moen with Maygen & The Birdwatcher @ 7th St Entry
Mötley Crüe with White Reaper @ State Fair Grandstand
Abinnet Berhanu's Ahndenet (Unity) featuring Genet Abate @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage
Marky Ramone @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
First Avenue Goes to the Fair @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
Keep for Cheap @ Surly Brewing
Stephanie Was, tiny traces @ 331 Club
King 810 with The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Extortionist, and Reaping Asmodeia @ Turf Club
In Lieu, Whippets & Friends @ Underground Music Venue
Phantom Fields (Record Release) with Jeff Larson @ White Squirrel
Friday, August 30
Christopher Olson & Chris Bates @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers
- Dead Prez @ Cabooze—An underpublicized show featuring a terrific veteran hip-hop act? The Cabooze is BACK. Seriously, though, great to see more shows on their calendar.
Muun Bato, Doom Gong, Larry Wish @ Cloudland
It's De-Lovely: The Life and Songs of Cole Porter @ Crooners
The Winwood Sessions/The Songs of Steve Winwood @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Lamp Noise, Squirm, YUHH, 1947 @ Eagles 34
Cattlesnake, Rick McLean Band, Sigcell, Superheater @ Eagles 34
Meghan Kreidler, Hawthorne Oaks, Breanne Marie @ 50th & France
The Gaslight Anthem @ Fillmore
Peter Cat Recording Co. @ First Avenue
ICØNS, TB JT, Siracha Sugar, Ace Polis, Eye Valley @ The Garage
Andy Hanson @ Ginkgo Coffeehouse
BNXN with Kingsmen @ Green Room
Pegboy with Loss Leader + DJ Dan Lansing @ Hook and Ladder
Christian Swenson @ Jazz Central
Luke LeBlanc Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Not Your Baby with Snakeworld, Selfish Teammate @ Metronome
The West Metro Big Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Ray Covington @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Blur Curve, The Red Lovely, Trash Catties, Jezebel Sweet, and Scarlett Tangerines @ Palmer's
Of Two Lions & Friends @ Papa Legba
Ice Climber, Nothing But Joy, Hot Bagels @ Pilllar Forum
Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern
Apes of the State with Pine & Fire and Ciemme @ 7th St Entry
Matchbox Twenty with Beauty School Dropout @ State Fair Grandstand
International Reggae All Stars @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage
Moon Taxi @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
First Avenue Goes to the Fair @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
anni xo, Greentop, Vinny Franco @ 331 Club
Father Paranoia, Headshrink, Mach Fox, Gehenna Saga @ Terminal Bar
Purple Funk Metropolis, Dylan Salfer and Lighter Co. @ Turf Club
HIDE, Mirrored Fatality @ Underground Music Venue
Nervosa, Lich King, Hatriot, Violence Condo @ White Rock Lounge
American Cream, Lords Of The Universe, Wooden @ White Squirrel
Unstable Shapes with Battery Eyes, TV for Dogs, & Porch Knights @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, August 31
Charlie Bruber/Jack Barrett @ Berlin
- Iron Lung with Physique, Destruct, Deadform, Surrogates, and Shatter.@ Cedar Cultural Center—This past July, we chatted with folks from Extreme Noise Records—the indispensable Minneapolis punk-rock record shop—about its months-long series of 30th anniversary concerts. "With these shows, the emphasis is on all ages and bringing all the different generations of the punk scene together as much as possible," ENR volunteer Phil Schwarz told us. Tonight, venerable Seattle powerviolence duo Iron Lung will ring in the birthday in deafening fashion. Since 1999, Jon Kortland and Jensen Ward have developed a live reputation as absolute ass-kickers, and they'll be joined at the Cedar by Physique (Olympia, Washington), Destruct (Richmond, Virginia), Deadform (Oakland, California), and local hardcore act Surrogates. Long live Extreme Noise!—Jay Boller
Kepi Ghoulie, Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Dingus @ Cloudland
The Double Down Daredevils @ Crooners
Ethan Iverson Trio with Anthony Cox and Kevin Washington @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota
Emo Daycare (EP Release) with the Minor Setbacks and Littleton @ Day Block Brewing
Becky Kapell with Jake La Botz @ Dusty's
Jesus Son, Wolf Baby Cup, Article 1 @ Eagles 34
MOMZILLA, Burrow, Sonic Sea Turtles, Mystery Meat @ Eagles 34
Country Rock vs. Hip Hop Night @ The Garage
Internet Kids 4 - Hyperpop Dance Party with Pinkii, Cecilia Gault, Melissa Brooks @ Green Room
Glitterati with Dave Mehling @ Icehouse
Oliverse x Just a Gent @ The Loft
Whitney Houston Tribute @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Crimes Against Ravers feat. Byzarra + DJ Muppet Slut + DJ Luziafuchsia + Gremlexa @ Mortimer's
Bacchanal De Virgo! with Christy Costello, Baby Tyler, The Extraterrestreals, Observant, JUMBOS, Visual Learner, Covergirl Hot 100, and Hasps @ Palmer's
Emma Jeanne, Delicate Friend, and The Briefly Gorgeous @ Pilllar Forum
Komprezzor: Machines Live @ Red Sea
Crooked Dice @ Schooner Tavern
Friendly Fire ft. Sarah White, EL NIÑO INDIGO, Real Girl, and Mommy Long Legs @ 7th St Entry
Stephen Sanchez with Madi Diaz @ State Fair Grandstand
International Reggae All Stars @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage
Moon Taxi @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
Mae Simpson @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
Jamie Johnson, NOSLO @ Terminal Bar
Mean Magic, Tiny Traces The 99ers @ 331 Club
Hiahli, Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, Kiernan, and Faith Boblett @ Turf Club
The Buttertones @ Varsity Theater
Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen, Samantha Grimes @ White Squirrel
Dystopian Dispatch @ White Squirrel
DIIE, SYFN, Orthe, & North Innsbruck @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, September 1
Comatose with Somber Season, Cannabis Kiss, & Kvsket @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
- Andrew Broder & PEOPLE (feat. Lonefront & Effygasm) @ Berlin—Does anyone in the Twin Cities music community have better taste than Andrew Broder? Sure, his projects are often great, but he's just as vital as a catalyst, bringing together unexpected collaborators, and this monthlong Berlin residency will showcase that gift. Most unexpected collaborator of all? Sports/music writer Britt Robson, who will talk hoops with Broder and then make his debut as a DJ on Sept. 22.
Last Chance for Love @ Can Can Wonderland
Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Mediterranean Sundance with the Trioamigos @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Bethany Larson & The Bee's Knees with The Muatas @ Icehouse
Sesay @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Jolly Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
YEARLY DEPARTED + MINOR MISCHIEF + COVERGIRL HOT 100 @ Mortimer's
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's
charlieonnafriday with Vwillz @ 7th St Entry
Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals @ State Fair Grandstand
Grupo Esplendor Norteño @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage
Semisonic @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
The Brothers Allmanac @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
Martin Devaney @ White Squirrel
Project Twinkle with Rachel G. @ White Squirrel
Sola Angor, Datura Dread, Onlytime @ Zhora Darling
Monday, September 2
Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia
Unleash the Archers @ Amsterdam
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Socaholix @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
BATO BATO @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Potluck Tribute Band Party @ Palmer's
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
The Pentagram String Band with Jaw Knee Vee and The Right Here @ 7th St Entry
Kidz Bop Live 2024 @ State Fair Grandstand
Grupo Esplendor Norteño @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage
Semisonic @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
The Brothers Allmanac @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
Pop Wagner's Tavern Trio @ 331 Club
Lure of Lilith with The Violet Press @ White Squirrel
Lord Jeremy Presents: Wedding Brawlers with CHUB @ White Squirrel