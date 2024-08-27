Skip to Content
Music

Let’s Wrap August Up With Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

2:26 PM CDT on August 27, 2024

Photos provided|

T-Pain, Dead Prez

See ya on the other side of Labor Day!

Tuesday, August 27

Byte Night @ Acadia

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Mick Jenkins @ Dakota

Pete Whiteman @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Problem Solvent @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

League Two (August Residency) with Easeupkid, Lasalle, D'lakes @ Green Room

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Squid City Singers @ Loring Park

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess with DJ Hot Topic Fanclub, Dmitry Killstorm @ Mortimer's

Zachary Scot Johnson @ Peavey Plaza

The Human Fund, Kyrie Nova and the Defiant, Gridlock @ Pilllar Forum

IOSIS/Data Birth/I Once Knew a Ghost/Sunken Moon @ Red Sea

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

PopROCKS @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

The War & Treaty @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

L.A. Buckner with BIG HOMiE @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Adam Kiesling @ 331 Club

August Conspiracy Series featuring Ruby Blu & Debbie Briggs @ 331 Club

Dead Reckoning @ Underground Music Venue

Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre, King Goro, Rad Enhancer @ White Rock Lounge

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Charlie Parr @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, August 28

Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia

Boettcher Hecht Quartet @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Martini Rosso & the Daily Norm @ Can Can Wonderland

Andy McClure @ The Commons

The Fairlanes @ Crooners

Kyle Eastwood @ Dakota

Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34

Southside Aces @ Eagles 34

Bug Hunter and the Narcissist Cookbook @ Granada

Rice (Album Release) @ Icehouse

John Penny and His Virtual Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Brass Messengers @ Loring Park

The Ineffable Residency of Josh & Ivy @ Mortimer's

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer's

Bark Point Band, Gated Community, Eldest Daughter @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Joshua Quimby with Mason Via @ 7th St Entry

Jon Pardi with Dillon Carmichael @ State Fair Grandstand

Doolin' @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

Marky Ramone @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

Corey Medina & Brothers @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Breaker's Paradise @ Terminal Bar

OMA + Shing02 @ Turf Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Alexander Craig @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

DUB + SPACE @ Trichrome Lounge

Paralot, Peech, and Self Titled @ Underground Music Venue

Spaced, Gnaw, Identity Crisis, Psylo, Slut Intent @ White Rock Lounge

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Beastface with Phase Meridian, TFA, & Fatality @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, August 29

Dead by 50 @ Acadia

Luke Peterson Trio @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland

Ditchbird @ The Commons

The Brian Grivna Quartet @ Crooners

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Stanley Clarke Band @ Dakota

In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Tribute @ Day Block Brewing

DxLr @ The Commons

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Money Bones, Sammie Jean, Crush Scene @ Eagles 34

Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Robert Wilkinson + Dan Israel with DJ Fathertime @ Hook and Ladder

Soul Tight Committe @ Hook and Ladder

DJ Yasmeenah @ Loring Park

Dan Rodriguez with Becky Kapell and Lonesome Dan Kase @ Mears Park

Neon Sons @ Metronome

Band of Praise @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Last Shot at Redemption @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Orchid Club + Shrimp Olympics + Civil Decline + Mishi Mega @ Mortimer's

DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer's

Curtis & Loretta @ Peavey Plaza

Josh Tarp & The Still, Pageant Dress, Ben Garrett @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, Fever Pitch @ Schooner Tavern

The Dead Century and Elizabeth Moen with Maygen & The Birdwatcher @ 7th St Entry

Mötley Crüe with White Reaper @ State Fair Grandstand

Abinnet Berhanu's Ahndenet (Unity) featuring Genet Abate @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

Marky Ramone @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

First Avenue Goes to the Fair @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Keep for Cheap @ Surly Brewing

Stephanie Was, tiny traces @ 331 Club

King 810 with The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Extortionist, and Reaping Asmodeia @ Turf Club

In Lieu, Whippets & Friends @ Underground Music Venue

Phantom Fields (Record Release) with Jeff Larson @ White Squirrel

Friday, August 30

Big Wiz @ Acadia

Anthony Gomes @ Amsterdam

Danger Pins @ Aster Cafe

Christopher Olson & Chris Bates @ Berlin

Joe Policastro Trio @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

  • Dead Prez @ CaboozeAn underpublicized show featuring a terrific veteran hip-hop act? The Cabooze is BACK. Seriously, though, great to see more shows on their calendar.

Muun Bato, Doom Gong, Larry Wish @ Cloudland

It's De-Lovely: The Life and Songs of Cole Porter @ Crooners

The Winwood Sessions/The Songs of Steve Winwood @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Stanley Clarke Band @ Dakota

Lamp Noise, Squirm, YUHH, 1947 @ Eagles 34

Cattlesnake, Rick McLean Band, Sigcell, Superheater @ Eagles 34

Meghan Kreidler, Hawthorne Oaks, Breanne Marie @ 50th & France

The Gaslight Anthem @ Fillmore

Peter Cat Recording Co. @ First Avenue

ICØNS, TB JT, Siracha Sugar, Ace Polis, Eye Valley @ The Garage

Andy Hanson @ Ginkgo Coffeehouse

​BNXN with Kingsmen @ Green Room

Pegboy with Loss Leader + DJ Dan Lansing @ Hook and Ladder

Ian George @ Icehouse

Christian Swenson @ Jazz Central

Luke LeBlanc Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Artifakts x K+Lab @ The Loft

Not Your Baby with Snakeworld, Selfish Teammate @ Metronome

The West Metro Big Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Ray Covington @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess @ Mortimer's

Rose McGlennon @ Padraigs

Blur Curve, The Red Lovely, Trash Catties, Jezebel Sweet, and Scarlett Tangerines @ Palmer's

Of Two Lions & Friends @ Papa Legba

Ice Climber, Nothing But Joy, Hot Bagels @ Pilllar Forum

Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern

Apes of the State with Pine & Fire and Ciemme @ 7th St Entry

Matchbox Twenty with Beauty School Dropout @ State Fair Grandstand

International Reggae All Stars @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

Moon Taxi @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

First Avenue Goes to the Fair @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

anni xo, Greentop, Vinny Franco @ 331 Club

Father Paranoia, Headshrink, Mach Fox, Gehenna Saga @ Terminal Bar

Purple Funk Metropolis, Dylan Salfer and Lighter Co. @ Turf Club

HIDE, Mirrored Fatality @ Underground Music Venue

Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Nervosa, Lich King, Hatriot, Violence Condo @ White Rock Lounge

American Cream, Lords Of The Universe, Wooden @ White Squirrel

Unstable Shapes with Battery Eyes, TV for Dogs, & Porch Knights @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, August 31

Sassafrass @ Acadia

Becky Schlegel @ Aster Cafe

Charlie Bruber/Jack Barrett @ Berlin

Andrew Schwandt Trio @ Berlin

R Factor @ Bunkers

  • Iron Lung with Physique, Destruct, Deadform, Surrogates, and Shatter.@ Cedar Cultural CenterThis past July, we chatted with folks from Extreme Noise Records—the indispensable Minneapolis punk-rock record shop—about its months-long series of 30th anniversary concerts. "With these shows, the emphasis is on all ages and bringing all the different generations of the punk scene together as much as possible," ENR volunteer Phil Schwarz told us. Tonight, venerable Seattle powerviolence duo Iron Lung will ring in the birthday in deafening fashion. Since 1999, Jon Kortland and Jensen Ward have developed a live reputation as absolute ass-kickers, and they'll be joined at the Cedar by Physique (Olympia, Washington), Destruct (Richmond, Virginia), Deadform (Oakland, California), and local hardcore act Surrogates. Long live Extreme Noise!—Jay Boller

Kepi Ghoulie, Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Dingus @ Cloudland

The Double Down Daredevils @ Crooners

Ethan Iverson Trio with Anthony Cox and Kevin Washington @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Emo Daycare (EP Release) with the Minor Setbacks and Littleton @ Day Block Brewing

Becky Kapell with Jake La Botz @ Dusty's

Jesus Son, Wolf Baby Cup, Article 1 @ Eagles 34

MOMZILLA, Burrow, Sonic Sea Turtles, Mystery Meat @ Eagles 34

Jeff Henze @ Gambit Brewing

Country Rock vs. Hip Hop Night @ The Garage

Internet Kids 4 - Hyperpop Dance Party with Pinkii, Cecilia Gault, Melissa Brooks @ Green Room

Glitterati with Dave Mehling @ Icehouse

Oliverse x Just a Gent @ The Loft

Whitney Houston Tribute @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Crimes Against Ravers feat. Byzarra + DJ Muppet Slut + DJ Luziafuchsia + Gremlexa @ Mortimer's

Kid Dakota @ Padraigs Brewing

Bacchanal De Virgo! with Christy Costello, Baby Tyler, The Extraterrestreals, Observant, JUMBOS, Visual Learner, Covergirl Hot 100, and Hasps @ Palmer's

Re'Unique @ Papa Legba Lounge

Emma Jeanne, Delicate Friend, and The Briefly Gorgeous @ Pilllar Forum

Komprezzor: Machines Live @ Red Sea

Crooked Dice @ Schooner Tavern

Friendly Fire ft. Sarah White, EL NIÑO INDIGO, Real Girl, and Mommy Long Legs @ 7th St Entry

Stephen Sanchez with Madi Diaz @ State Fair Grandstand

International Reggae All Stars @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

Moon Taxi @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

Mae Simpson @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

DJ Boring @ Studio B

Jamie Johnson, NOSLO @ Terminal Bar

Mean Magic, Tiny Traces The 99ers @ 331 Club

Hiahli, Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, Kiernan, and Faith Boblett @ Turf Club

DecaDance @ Uptown VFW

The Buttertones @ Varsity Theater

Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen, Samantha Grimes @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Dystopian Dispatch @ White Squirrel

DIIE, SYFN, Orthe, & North Innsbruck @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, September 1

Merrill Miller @ Acadia

Comatose with Somber Season, Cannabis Kiss, & Kvsket @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

  • Andrew Broder & PEOPLE (feat. Lonefront & Effygasm) @ BerlinDoes anyone in the Twin Cities music community have better taste than Andrew Broder? Sure, his projects are often great, but he's just as vital as a catalyst, bringing together unexpected collaborators, and this monthlong Berlin residency will showcase that gift. Most unexpected collaborator of all? Sports/music writer Britt Robson, who will talk hoops with Broder and then make his debut as a DJ on Sept. 22.

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

Last Chance for Love @ Can Can Wonderland

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Mediterranean Sundance with the Trioamigos @ Crooners

Vic Volare @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Nikki Hill Band @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Timmy's Organism @ Eagles 34

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Bethany Larson & The Bee's Knees with The Muatas @ Icehouse

Sesay @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Jolly Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

YEARLY DEPARTED + MINOR MISCHIEF + COVERGIRL HOT 100 @ Mortimer's

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

charlieonnafriday with Vwillz @ 7th St Entry

Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals @ State Fair Grandstand

Grupo Esplendor Norteño @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

Semisonic @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

The Brothers Allmanac @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Martin Devaney @ White Squirrel

Project Twinkle with Rachel G. @ White Squirrel

Sola Angor, Datura Dread, Onlytime @ Zhora Darling

Monday, September 2

Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia

Unleash the Archers @ Amsterdam

Lung, Noun, Zora @ Cloudland

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Socaholix @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

BATO BATO @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Potluck Tribute Band Party @ Palmer's

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

The Pentagram String Band with Jaw Knee Vee and The Right Here @ 7th St Entry

Kidz Bop Live 2024 @ State Fair Grandstand

Grupo Esplendor Norteño @ State Fair—International Bazaar Stage

Semisonic @ State Fair—Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage

The Brothers Allmanac @ State Fair—Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Ice Horse @ 331 Club

Pop Wagner's Tavern Trio @ 331 Club

Overdressed Duo @ Water Works

Lure of Lilith with The Violet Press @ White Squirrel

Lord Jeremy Presents: Wedding Brawlers with CHUB @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

