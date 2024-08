Let’s Wrap August Up With Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

This past July, we chatted with folks from Extreme Noise Records—the indispensable Minneapolis punk-rock record shop—about its months-long series of 30th anniversary concerts. "With these shows, the emphasis is on all ages and bringing all the different generations of the punk scene together as much as possible," ENR volunteer Phil Schwarz told us. Tonight, venerable Seattle powerviolence duo Iron Lung will ring in the birthday in deafening fashion. Since 1999, Jon Kortland and Jensen Ward have developed a live reputation as absolute ass-kickers, and they'll be joined at the Cedar by Physique (Olympia, Washington), Destruct (Richmond, Virginia), Deadform (Oakland, California), and local hardcore act Surrogates. Long live Extreme Noise!