Opinion

Let’s Talk Neighborhoods on This Friday’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:31 AM CDT on May 31, 2024

Look how much bigger we made St. Paul here.

61Comments

Grim morning in these parts for many reasons, but for today's Open Thread prompt I thought we'd keep it basic: Where do you live?

Don't worry, we're not trying to dox you or stalk you (hmm, that's just what someone who was going to dox or stalk you would say). We're not even at work on some savvy survey of reader demographics. We're just curious, if you live in Minneapolis or St. Paul, what neighborhood you live in. Or, if you live outside the Twin Cities, what other town or city you call home.

A little dull? Maybe! But I'll be honest—for the first 10 years in lived in Minneapolis, I had no idea that neighborhoods had actual legal borders; I thought they were just sort of agreed upon by convention. But you get older, you join your neighborhood board (PPNA 2011-2013), and you start caring about this shit.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

