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Let’s Talk Bread in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:28 AM CDT on May 1, 2026

The lead wiki image for ‘bread,’ in case you were wondering.

|Wikimedia Commons
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Hello there, Open Threaders. Jay here on prompt duty, giving Keith a mental breather this gorgeous Friday morning.

This month's Atlantic cover story comes from the great Caity Weaver, who I'll finally forgive for once referring to Minnesota as "a Pepsi state." In it, Weaver endeavors to find America's best free bread, and her cross-country journey is a pure delight to read; my wife overheard multiple IRL LOLs from me as I devoured the print version from the couch. (For the local-angle-curious crowd: Weaver didn't visit our beautiful Pepsi state, but Cheddar Bay Biscuits, available at all 10 Minnesota Red Lobster locations, come up throughout the story.)

Rather than ask you about the best free local bread, I'll open the field up to the best local bread in general, even if you have to pay for it. Off the top of my head? I really enjoyed the gratis bread at Murray's last summer, although I had just biked 20+ miles, rendering me ravenous. In terms of bread you gotta buy, it's tough to beat the popovers at Creekside Supper Club—that honey butter!

And while I'm rambling here: Bread wasn't the only free-food talker this week. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who'd like to be your next Minnesota senator, joined just 12 other House Dems in voting against a measure that'd allow SNAP recipients to purchase rotisserie chickens. Honestly, disqualifyingly heinous stuff, Ang. (The hot chicken bill passed by a 384-35 vote, because, c'mon man.)

But we're not here to talk about politics—we're here to talk bread. Or, as always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Take us out, freshly NYT-minted 30 greatest living American songwriter awardee Young Thug!

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