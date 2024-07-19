Let’s Talk About Where You Get Your News in This Week’s Open Thread

If you spend too much time online like I do, you wade through complaints about "the media" every day—some justified, some spurious, some just the cries of desperation you can't help but make when you can't decide if the people in charge of the world are malevolent or incompetent or both.

We've talked plenty around here about the ways capital and big tech have gutted the news industry. In addition, large corporate media is shirking its social responsibilities these days. We all have our tipping points, that moment when we just groan aloud and ask what the fuck we're doing here. For me, it was the subject header from a New York Times email the other day: "Rating the R.N.C.'s first night, on a scale of 0 to 10." Journalism!

But I'm not here to court gripes about the Times or the Strib (both of which I still read) or any other big media fish. (And I swear, this is not some cheap way of asking you to say nice things about Racket!) Instead, I'm just gonna ask: Where are you getting your news (local, national, or global) these days?

Or feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.