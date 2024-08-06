Skip to Content
Opinion

Let’s Talk About Tim Walz on This Very Special Tuesday Open Thread

You're gonna be talking about him all day anyway. Why not here?

9:17 AM CDT on August 6, 2024

Wikimedia Commons
85Comments

Racket listens to its readers! So when Bluesky user lizajae asked for Racket to "give us a bonus open thread to talk giddily about the Walz news" this morning, we were happy to comply.

After all, it's not every day that a presidential candidate choses a Minnesotan as running mate. (In fact, this is only the third such day ever.) Regular Racket readers may have seen this coming: Way back on July 3, well before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, we began thudding the Walz-as-VP-speculation drum.

So, you might very well be wasting your day gabbing about the guv, who was officially named as Kamala Harris's running mate one hour ago. Here's a (comfortable, troll-free) place to do it. I usually end these posts by inviting you to ignore the prompt and talk about whatever you want. And I guess you can do that. But I'm not sure anyone else will join you.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

