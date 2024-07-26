Let’s Talk About the Olympics on This Friday’s Open Thread

The Olympics begin today in Paris, I've been told. I am not Olympics-averse, but I just kinda lost track of things and I'm just catching up this morning. Did you know that breaking is now an Olympic sport? I didn't until like five minutes ago.

Anyway, for this week's Open Thread let's be like everyone else and chat about the Olympics. Are they your "thing"? What are you looking forward to? Do you have favorite memories of Olympics past? Favorite sports?

(Obligatory buzzkill note that the Olympics are a huge waste of money for the cities and countries that host them and have a long history of displacing poorer residents.)

Here's a little local music tie in: Remember when the band the Olympic Hopefuls got a cease and desist from the notoriously litigious IOC? We must protect current local band Shrimp Olympics at all costs!

Of course, you can ignore this prompt and just talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.