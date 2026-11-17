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From Increased Fraud Penalties to Banning Cell Phones in Schools, Here Are Amy Klobuchar's Campaign Promises

"Amy Klobuchar has a long list of campaign promises," reads the headline on this MPR News story from Dana Ferguson, and she's not kidding. There are 140+ "deliverables" listed in that piece, which Ferguson has handily broken up into categories like healthcare, housing, public safety, and ag/rural. There is, of course, a whole section dedicated to fraud prevention.

Those promises from the incoming governor vary vastly in ambition and scope, with everything from "launch a waterfowl recovery effort" to "ban cell phones and limit screen time in K-12 schools with exceptions for emergencies and medical needs" to "make Minnesota a leader in sustainable aviation fuel industry" on the list. Some things seem like we really should be doing them already ("require front-end screening before grants or contracts are awarded"), some seem difficult to achieve ("not raise taxes and aim to bring down some taxes"), and some might help Racket specifically ("create a tax credit for small businesses to help them cover their workers’ health insurance").

Not sure how useful the checkmark function is—is every constituent supposed to be keeping track?—but it's a neat bit of UX nonetheless, and it'll be interesting to see how quickly Klobes starts ticking boxes come 2027. Perhaps we can start tracking her achievements in some sorts of... Klobuchart.

All Square Is All Done—for Now

Back in 2019, I wrote a cover story for City Pages that began like this:

Picture a place that offers nearly every service a person needs after prison. It provides full-time work and a living wage, things that can be almost impossible to find once you have a criminal record. It hosts classes in personal and professional development, on everything from making a budget to civil rights to social media marketing. Staff members are on hand to help you get ready for the future, whether that means applying for school or formulating a business plan, and there are regular check-ins and group discussions about restorative justice. It even has mental health and wellness services onsite, available free of charge. Were you picturing a tiny south Minneapolis grilled cheese shop?

I have a soft spot for All Square, the Minnehaha Avenue restaurant that hires folks who have previously been incarcerated. So I was bummed to see that the restaurant will close "in its current form" on December 20, according to an Instagram post.

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The good news? The nonprofit's services and programming aren't going anywhere—just the grilled cheeses. It sounds like All Square could even continue as a restaurant; the post hints at a potential "culinary relaunch" in the spring or summer of 2027.

"[T]here have been significant challenges for small businesses, nonprofits, and restaurants over the last few years," the farewell post explains. "All Square is all of those things, and we have certainly felt the changing climate."

Now Open in Hymie's Space: A "Living Room" for the Neighborhood

The old Hymie's building at 3820 E. Lake St. in Minneapolis has been empty since the record store closed in summer 2025 after a 37-year run. But a new tenant just moved in: Rainy Day Collective is "part indoor playground, part event space, part concert venue, part coworking space, and part film production studio," according to neighborhood newsletter Longfellow Whatever.

RDC is a nonprofit helmed by local moms Emily Wagner, Emily Fitzgerald, and Heather Rich. (Do you think they're millennials?) Wagner started hosting open mics in her living room, and as they got bigger, it got the Emilys thinking about opening a more permanent, offsite establishment where neighbors could throw events, entertain the kids, and do, well, whatever else they felt like! RDC is part social club and part venue, with events like karaoke nights and film screenings plus play equipment and craft supplies families can use during "open studio" hours.

The founders admit that the whole thing is kind of all over the place, but it sounds fun. If you think so too, you can head to their website to learn a little more about becoming a member or renting the space.

Where's the Damn Snow?

We don't need to tell you, a person who presumably has skin and nerve endings, that this November has been exceedingly warm. And that means, among other concerning climate change-related things: no snow.

In a normal year, the first snowflakes typically fall sometime in October or even September. But it's November 17, and we haven't seen so much as a flake. As Axios Twin Cities reports, we could set a record this year for the latest first snowfall trace; currently, that late date is November 21, and with highs in the high 50s and even low 60s over the next several days, it looks like it'll be a while yet before we get any of the white stuff.

Not the types of records you want to be setting. In related news...