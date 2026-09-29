Let’s Jump Into October With Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sep. 29–Oct. 5

The weekends do not seem to be slowing down as autumn overtakes us—if anything, it's like people are trying to cram as much activity in before winter comes as they can.

Denzel Curry Photo provided

Tuesday, September 29

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Whiskey Ginger, Josiah Shipp, Lucky Crayfish, Aeris and the Piggies @ Amsterdam

Doug Collins & the Receptionists @ Animales

SNL Presents Flags of the East @ Bazemnt

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Artemas @ Fillmore

Accordo @ Icehouse

Two Sundays Big Band @ Jazz Central

Taylor Chase @ Mortimer’s

Knocked Loose & Denzel Curry @ Myth Live—Not only is Myth still open for business, but the club even books the occasional live show. And this particular show should be exceptionally live—both Kentucky hardcore unit Knocked Loose and Florida rapper Curry tear it up on stage. The latter's latest EP with producer Kenneth Blume (aka Kenny Beats), ii, distills his strengths into nine tracks adding up to 24 minutes. Look for lead track "Gone Fishing" on my 2026 playlist if I ever get a few spare minutes to add to it again. Not only is Myth still open for business, but the club even books the occasional live show. And this particular show should be exceptionally live—both Kentucky hardcore unit Knocked Loose and Florida rapper Curry tear it up on stage. The latter's latest EP with producer Kenneth Blume (aka Kenny Beats), ii, distills his strengths into nine tracks adding up to 24 minutes. Look for lead track "Gone Fishing" on my 2026 playlist if I ever get a few spare minutes to add to it again.

Irish Trad “Blue Moon” Session @ Padraigs

Bayonne, Bad Snacks @ 7th St Entry

September Conspiracy Series feat. Dan Tanz & the Wildfire @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Pop Wagner @ 331 Club

King 810, Guerilla Warfare @ Turf Club

Sorry Ghost @ Underground Music

Dying Fetus, Sanguisugabogg @ Uptown Theater

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Neptune IV. Rightful Heirs. the Cheater Brothers @ White Squirrel

Quicksand, Girlfriend on the Moon, Baldosa @ Zhora Darling

Vieux Farka Touré Photo provided

Wednesday, September 30

MASSICKURTHADON100 @ Acadia

Novagrex, Zophia Dadlez, Dr. Faustus @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

10 Years of 22, a Million @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Common Man @ Carbone’s

Sangjaru @ Cedar Cultural Center

Minnesota Guitar All-Star Summit @ Crooners

Mick Sterling + Cate Fierro @ Crooners

Leslie Vincent + GATL (feat. Kellie Reichert) @ Crooners

Vieux Farka Touré @ Dakota—The son of the late, great Malian not-quite-bluesman Ali Farka Touré has inherited the family business, and just like his papa, he's a born collaborator. His most recent recording, with Texas globalists Khruangbin in 2022, is called Ali, a tribute to you-know-who. The son of the late, great Malian not-quite-bluesman Ali Farka Touré has inherited the family business, and just like his papa, he's a born collaborator. His most recent recording, with Texas globalists Khruangbin in 2022, is called Ali, a tribute to you-know-who.

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents @ Eagles 34

Domi & JD Beck @ Fillmore

Jervis Campbell with Nathan Colberg @ Fine Line

Mico, Will Linley @ First Avenue

Jackson Marshall @ Green Room

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Dan Popp & the Beer Holders, Yeah Doggos, Nephilim @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Baby Mahi Presents: Drain Bramage Residency @ Mortimer’s

Bryson Tiller @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sarah Bareilles @ Orpheum Theatre

Sunny War @ Parkway Theater

Nikki Lemire @ Peavey Plaza

Rich Mattson & the Northstars, the Hobbled, Sidewalk Diamonds @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Cain Culto, Xina @ 7th St Entry—An evangelical Kentuckian of Colombian and Nicaraguan descent, Andrew Estevan Padilla changed his name to Cain Culto after coming out as gay. As you might expect from that mini-bio, there's a lot going on in this fella's music. "I’m like if a hillbilly hick/Was a big booty bitch/Wearing a lil’ femme fit/With witchy ass shit," he boasts on his 2025 single An evangelical Kentuckian of Colombian and Nicaraguan descent, Andrew Estevan Padilla changed his name to Cain Culto after coming out as gay. As you might expect from that mini-bio, there's a lot going on in this fella's music. "I’m like if a hillbilly hick/Was a big booty bitch/Wearing a lil’ femme fit/With witchy ass shit," he boasts on his 2025 single "KFC Santeria," which is included on his first full-length, Culto, out just last week. And let's not forget that he released perhaps the greatest anti-ICE anthem, "¡Basta Ya!"

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Bill Finke and Pete Meyer @ 331 Club

Ian McConnell @ Underground Music

Citizen @ Varsity Theater

Better Mistakes, Day Old Donuts @ White Squirrel

DJ Buster Baxter @ White Squirrel

Rachel Bochner @ Zhora Darling

DJ Shadow Photo provided

Thursday, October 1

Crankdat Preparty @ Abi’s

King Mala @ Amsterdam

Mississippi Hot Club @ Aster Cafe

Max Johnk + Allweather @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Ina-Yukka @ Crooners

Kaatwalk (Album Release) @ Crooners

Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez @ Dakota

Jim Walsh and the Dog Day Cicadas @ Driftwood Char Bar

Amanda Standalone @ Dubliner Pub

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Alana Springsteen, Erin Kinsey @ Fine Line

They Might Be Giants @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Jon Sullivan, Jezebel Sweet, Fern Spores @ Hook and Ladder

Voulouse, Jake Manzi, CB @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

DJ Shadow, DJ D Sharp @ Palace Theatre—Back again, who is he? Just your favorite DJ savior. Yes, Endtroducing… came out 30 years ago, raising the eternal question: Did you have to be there? Alas, that’s not for me to answer, ‘cause I was there, and it did not take a lot of critical acumen on my part to hear this Cali cratedigger’s debut full-length as the instant classic that so many of us did. Obsessively layering vocal snippets, breakbeats, and prog samples from records both obscure and everyday, Josh Davis created a work so multifaceted you could build a whole career by following just one of its streams, yet it was inimitable as well. (I mean, who’d want to put in all that work, for starters?) It really was, to haul out a critical cliché, “a journey,” and Shadow’s never topped it (though The Private Press is a worthy runner-up, and let me put in a good word for 2023’s Action Adventure). Rest assured, even if you know the album backward and forward, he’ll tinker with it until it somehow sounds even more like itself.—Keith Harris Back again, who is he? Just your favorite DJ savior. Yes, Endtroducing… came out 30 years ago, raising the eternal question: Did you have to be there? Alas, that’s not for me to answer, ‘cause I was there, and it did not take a lot of critical acumen on my part to hear this Cali cratedigger’s debut full-length as the instant classic that so many of us did. Obsessively layering vocal snippets, breakbeats, and prog samples from records both obscure and everyday, Josh Davis created a work so multifaceted you could build a whole career by following just one of its streams, yet it was inimitable as well. (I mean, who’d want to put in all that work, for starters?) It really was, to haul out a critical cliché, “a journey,” and Shadow’s never topped it (though The Private Press is a worthy runner-up, and let me put in a good word for 2023’s Action Adventure). Rest assured, even if you know the album backward and forward, he’ll tinker with it until it somehow sounds even more like itself.

Tab Benoit, Ghalia Volt @ Pantages Theatre

Live From Laurel Canyon @ Parkway Theater

Adam Paddock, Infrared @ Pilllar Forum

Crowd Pleaser Thursdays @ Red Sea

Mary Strand & the Garage, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern

Owen Riegling, Payton Smith @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Kyle Gordon @ Turf Club

Terror @ Underground Music

Ripe @ Varsity Theater

Ashtyn Barbaree @ White Squirrel

Taiyamo Denku, Fernando Mendoza @ White Squirrel

Piss with Style, Druthers, Knife Emoji, Threads Electric @ Zhora Darling

Ben Noble Photo provided

Friday, October 2

Last Resort @ Acadia

Edgehill, Trophy Wife @ Amsterdam

Dan Israel @ Animales

Crankdat, YDG, Cyclops, Austeria @ Armory

Frankie Torres @ Aster Cafe

Mike Conrad Trio @ Berlin

Paul Hecht’s Pyrography @ Berlin

Drinkwine With Friends Band @ Blues Saloon

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

3 Year Party with Lady Heat @ Cloudland—Three years of rock shows in Longfellow—now that's something to dance about. And the DJ collective Lady Heat (Christy Costello, Chris Dorn, Emily Nay Nay, and Danielle Morris) are here to supply the soundtrack. Three years of rock shows in Longfellow—now that's something to dance about. And the DJ collective Lady Heat (Christy Costello, Chris Dorn, Emily Nay Nay, and Danielle Morris) are here to supply the soundtrack.

The Cars Tribute: Candy-OH! @ Crooners

Jazz Standard Deviants: Barbara Piper and Larry McDonough @ Crooners

The Ronny Loew Band @ Crooners

Curtis Salgado @ Dakota

Mary Rancone and Last Chance @ Driftwood Char Bar

Arbor Moon @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Pingapalooza @ Eagles 34

Nothingness @ 56 Brewing

SOS: The Recession Pop Party @ Fine Line

They Might Be Giants @ First Avenue

Mamma Mania — The American Tribute to ABBA @ Fitzgerald Theater

MoneyGangEmpire @ Flying V

Big Tunzy x Cedriic @ Gidi Bar

Hurrey and Waite @ Ginkgo Coffee

Midway Music and Arts Fest @ Hamline Midway Neighborhood—The timing here is perfect: As Hamline Midway is drastically overhauled (for the better, let’s hope), the neighborhood’s cultural fixtures would like to remind you that the place already has plenty to offer. Pat “Doc” Dougherty, who knows what they’re doing when it comes to DIY, is organizing the musical aspect of this festival. Venues participating include the Turf Club, Ginkgo Coffeehouse, and Sundin Hall at Hamline U, and among the artists scheduled to perform at the moment (the list is still growing) are Nur-D, Martin Devaney, Ditch Pigeon, Keep for Cheap, 26 Bats!, as well as Doc’s own Sawtooth Witch. Maybe I’ll just camp out at the Midway Motel all weekend.—Keith Harris —The timing here is perfect: As Hamline Midway is drastically overhauled (for the better, let’s hope), the neighborhood’s cultural fixtures would like to remind you that the place already has plenty to offer. Pat “Doc” Dougherty, who knows what they’re doing when it comes to DIY, is organizing the musical aspect of this festival. Venues participating include the Turf Club, Ginkgo Coffeehouse, and Sundin Hall at Hamline U, and among the artists scheduled to perform at the moment (the list is still growing) are Nur-D, Martin Devaney, Ditch Pigeon, Keep for Cheap, 26 Bats!, as well as Doc’s own Sawtooth Witch. Maybe I’ll just camp out at the Midway Motel all weekend.

The Inspector Cluzo @ Hook and Ladder

Ben Noble (Album Release), Conzemius, the Weeping Covenant @ Icehouse

Bryan Murray @ Jazz Central

Mr. Niceguy and Friends @ The Loft

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Mainstreet Bar

Lux Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Moony @ Underground Music

Harlow (Album Release) with Horse Tornado, Ava Levy @ Mortimer's

Justin Moore @ Mystic Lake Casino

Edgardo Nunez @ Myth Live

Art Beagle’s Backup Band @ Padraigs

Mon Rovîa, Sydney Rose, Sarah Julia @ Palace Theatre

Edith Marquez @ Pantages Theatre

Your Last Breath, Sonic Sea Turtles, Flowers for Guilt, Shot Down @ Pilllar Forum

Jellyjacket, Dive Bar Orchestra @ Schooner Tavern

Cardinal Bloom, Holdfast @ 7th St Entry

Cleveland Brown @ Sociable Cider Werks

All the Pretty Horses, Virgin Whores, Loss Leader, Count Spookula @ Surly Brewing

Scottie Miller & Cierra Alise Hill @ 318 Cafe

Mind Out of Time, Big Salt @ 331 Club

Automatic, Donzii @ Turf Club

Kijana @ Underground Music

Akaash Singh @ Uptown Theater

Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats @ Varsity Theater

A Bling History, Paper Beast @ White Squirrel

Girdle of Judith w. Robyn Jamner & The Soft Skills, 1947 @ White Squirrel

Sexton of Gotterdammerung, Daguerreotypes, Tom Mobry @ White Squirrel

Genre Fluid with Shannon Blowtorch & Greenery @ Zhora Darling

Bright Eyes Photo provided

Saturday, October 3

Bars Over Bars Showcase @ Acadia

DJ Brian Engel @ Animales

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales

Of the Trees, Eazybaked, Kursa, Alicia Kiah @ Armory

Raegan Boehmer @ Aster Cafe

Green Line (Album Release) @ Berlin

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Halloween Takeover @ Cabooze

Dan Israel @ Carbone’s

André Cymone @ Capri—Another centennial! For the opening night of Capri 100, a yearlong celebration of the North Side theater’s landmark birthday, Prince’s childhood friend and early collaborator André Cymone returns to showcase The Resurrection of Funk, his first album in nearly a decade. Recorded by Cymone as a one-man band, it’s a real party, owing as much to George Clinton as his own famous pal (that snare wallop in particular is very P-Funk) and powered by popping, wide-ranging bass lines. This opportunity to catch the homecoming of an often undersung co-architect of the Minneapolis Sound should slam live. No, scratch that—it will slam live.—Keith Harris Another centennial! For the opening night of Capri 100, a yearlong celebration of the North Side theater’s landmark birthday, Prince’s childhood friend and early collaborator André Cymone returns to showcase The Resurrection of Funk, his first album in nearly a decade. Recorded by Cymone as a one-man band, it’s a real party, owing as much to George Clinton as his own famous pal (that snare wallop in particular is very P-Funk) and powered by popping, wide-ranging bass lines. This opportunity to catch the homecoming of an often undersung co-architect of the Minneapolis Sound should slam live. No, scratch that—it will slam live.

IAMJOY, Anna Houston, Maddie Thies @ Cedar Cultural Center

Girl in a Coma, Spit Takes, Surly Grrrly @ Cloudland

Our House: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young @ Crooners

Steeling Dan @ Crooners

Paris Chansons @ Dakota

Christina Henson @ Driftwood Char Bar

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

Aaron Kerr @ Eagles 34

Stephen Day, Brother Elsey @ Fine Line

Bright Eyes, Lullaby for the Working Class @ First Avenue—When we last hyped a Bright Eyes show, last year’s Palace Theatre gig, the blurb expressed concern over the general health of bandleader Conor Oberst following erratic video clips and tour cancellations. If we’re to believe —Jay Boller When we last hyped a Bright Eyes show, last year’s Palace Theatre gig, the blurb expressed concern over the general health of bandleader Conor Oberst following erratic video clips and tour cancellations. If we’re to believe his recent appearance on the Popcast podcast, the 46-year-old songwriting great “came back from the brink” and is in a much better place today. Creatively, the Omaha native’s flexing new muscles, having just announced his directorial debut, Invention 13, a forthcoming short film featuring his very famous Better Community Oblivion Center bandmate, Phoebe Bridgers. (Revisit Keith’s glowing review of Bridgers’s St. Paul arena concert here .) With Oberst happy and healthy, contemporary Bright Eyes shows feature generous fan-forward setlists and a reliably shit-kicking band—we’re glad the man’s locked in again.

They Might Be Giants @ Fitzgerald Theater

Sons of Bliss @ Flying V

Cary Morin Duo @ Ginkgo Coffee

Wub Club feat. Shanghai Doom, Detre, Akashah @ Green Room

Flavor Crystals, Honeymoon Madness, the Get Together @ Hook and Ladder

The Droppers @ Icehouse

Jackson Churchill @ Jazz Central

Ledgetober Flannel Fest @ Ledge Amphitheater

Stoned Level @ The Loft

Bobby Jensen and the Dead Cowboys @ Mainstreet Bar

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Tìm Lại Bầu Trời @ Mystic Lake Casino

Dave’s Manual @ Padraigs

Mastodon, Deafheaven, Alcest @ Palace Theatre



The Cactus Blossoms, Thomas Sticha @ Parkway Theater

2026 DJ Dance Ride Finale @ Perennial Cycle

Lost Island Society, the Prizefighters, Amateur @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Love Spells, Orca @ 7th St Entry

Lagwagon, Samiam, Whores, Sludgeworth, Baby Tyler, Bongzilla, the Pubic Missile Crisis, Wilbur @ Surly Brewing

Michael Shynes @ 318 Cafe

Lords of the Universe, Socktopus, Wooly Mack @ 331 Club

Opal in Sky @ Underground Music

Hot Flash Heat Wave @ Underground Music

Haute & Freddy @ Varsity Theater

East Lake Jazz @ White Squirrel

Always Tired @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week with Freddy Fresh, Nola Rave, Noel Jean, & DJ Blue Funk @ Zhora Darling

Doja Cat Photo provided

Sunday, October 4

Scale EP/Libra Birthday Bash @ Acadia

Zolita, Pig’s Milk @ Amsterdam

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

W.I.T.C.H., American Cream Band, Van Glow Light Show @ Cedar Cultural Center

Radioactivity, Visual Learner, Cheap Glue @ Cloudland

Billy McLaughlin, Nathan Wilson @ Crooners

Jim Bierma and Nancy Bierma @ Crooners

Inatnas Orchestra: The Music of Asuka Kakitani and JC Sanford @ Crooners

The Peterson Family Presents Luis Salinas @ Crooners

Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Parisota Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Circuit City @ Edna's Park—What if we told you that the prolific Alan Sparhawk (Low, Retribution Gospel Choir, Black-Eyed Snakes) had a new band? What if we told you that group includes the even more prolific Jeremy Ylvisaker (Alpha Consumer, Cloak Ox, Andrew Bird), Liz Draper (Low, Charlie Parr, Iris DeMent), and composer/drummer Tarek Abdelqader? What if we told you the press release teases this brand-new act as: “Heavy grooves through space. Findings of listening, practice and flow.” And what if we told you all of this is set to go down in —Jay Boller —What if we told you that the prolific Alan Sparhawk (Low, Retribution Gospel Choir, Black-Eyed Snakes) had a new band? What if we told you that group includes the even more prolific Jeremy Ylvisaker (Alpha Consumer, Cloak Ox, Andrew Bird), Liz Draper (Low, Charlie Parr, Iris DeMent), and composer/drummer Tarek Abdelqader? What if we told you the press release teases this brand-new act as: “Heavy grooves through space. Findings of listening, practice and flow.” And what if we told you all of this is set to go down in the parking lot next to the Wienery , all for free? I’d tell you what I told my dad in 1997 when I wanted to buy Myst for PC: Take me to Circuit City! Jordan Malcolm Hamilton, May Klug, and Jerry’s Burger Burger Bin are also performing at this delightfully ramshackle West Bank party.

Militarie Gun, Softcult, Shady Nasty, Dazy @ Fine Line

They Might Be Giants @ Fitzgerald Theater

The Eclectics, Triple Fiddle @ Ginkgo Coffee

Journey @ Grand Casino Arena

The Holdup @ Green Room

Davina & the Vagabonds @ Hewing Hotel

Refute @ Flying V

Open Mic @ Flying V

The Cactus Blossoms, Hilary Thavis, Doug Otto @ Parkway Theater

Refute, Infllict, Small Animal Hospital, Kitty Baby @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Kennedy Ryan @ 7th St Entry

Doja Cat @ Target Center

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Marc Churchill @ 318 Cafe

Brass Messengers, Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Dream Syndicate @ Turf Club

Lorraine-Dietrich @ Underground Music

Boy Harsher @ Varsity Theater

Chuck Wagon @ White Squirrel

Rebecca Lake Fritz, Deep Pool @ White Squirrel

Sparrowhawk, Dead on Board, Coworker, Cattlesnake @ White Squirrel

Cheekface Photo provided

Monday, October 5

Troy Richardson @ Acadia

AJJ, Greet Death @ Cedar Cultural Center

Nichole Carey @ Crooners

Rufus Wainwright @ Dakota

The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub

Cheekface, Apes of the State @ Fine Line

Light Inside Everyone @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Ouija Macc @ Underground Music

Kelela @ Varsity Theater—Even Kelela has gone shoegaze? So said some people upon sampling the R&B singer's latest, New Avatar, but, you know, some people say a lot of things. Still, her newer tracks are laced with more guitar than previously, as she integrates the rock (indie and otherwise) of her early musical forays into the electronic R&B she's known for. Also, she had some perceptive and funny responses for Even Kelela has gone shoegaze? So said some people upon sampling the R&B singer's latest, New Avatar, but, you know, some people say a lot of things. Still, her newer tracks are laced with more guitar than previously, as she integrates the rock (indie and otherwise) of her early musical forays into the electronic R&B she's known for. Also, she had some perceptive and funny responses for Pitchfork's 5-10-15-20 feature.

David Hinske, David Stoddard @ White Squirrel

Metal Mondays @ White Squirrel