Opinion

Let’s Fix the Twin Cities on This Friday’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:31 AM CDT on June 21, 2024

I try to keep it light around here—after all, the Open Thread is just a chance to chat on a Friday. But this week I'm going all in and asking you to engineer a better future for our cities.

So let's be problem-solvers this week. My question: What small (or not so small!) thing would you change to improve Minneapolis and/or St. Paul? The issue you set out to solve can be as minor or as major as you feel like taking on, and your solution can be as realistic or as practical as you like—from modest benches to, please god no, unproven hyperloops. (Our own Jay Boller took a wild stab at saving downtown Minneapolis back in February, sparking quite the comment-section conversation.)

Or, of course, you can ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

