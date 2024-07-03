Let’s Discuss Your July 4th Plans on Today’s Open Thread

An Open Thread on a Wednesday? Has Racket no respect for norms and institutions?

There's a simple explanation, of course: We're taking the next two days off. We hope you're fortunate enough to do so as well.

There are lots of heavy, uncomfortable questions we could ask about this country whose independence we purportedly celebrate tomorrow. But instead, let's keep it simple and ask about your plans for the weekend.

Oh, and also: Does anyone actually enjoy fireworks?

Of course, you can ignore this prompt and just talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.