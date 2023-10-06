Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Half-off subscriptions:
Opinion

Let’s All Wish Taco Mike a Happy Birthday on This Week’s Open Thread

It's your weekly chance to talk about whatever you want here at Racket

9:20 AM CDT on October 6, 2023

The Nix Company/Robinson Recalde via Unsplash|

A very special rebus for a very special reader.

13Comments
Join the Discussion

One of the most rewarding aspects of running Racket has been watching a friendly, supportive comments section develop below our stories. You all have been on the internet long enough to know what a rarity that is. And on Friday's open threads, you've started interacting with each other in a way that's a real pleasure to witness.

A key figure in making that happen isn't a Racket staffer at all, and you know just who I mean. For months, we at Racket guessed (incorrectly!) at Taco Mike's true identity. "Who is this guy who leaves a genuinely thoughtful comment on every story?" we wondered. He turned out to be someone we hadn't known, though we all eventually met him in person. Don't worry, we won't dox him here.

Today is a special day: Taco Mike's birthday. And so, we invite you to wish the top commenter in my heart and yours all the best. And also to talk about whatever else you want.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Sports

Death to MN Sports Pessimism: A Bold Twins Postseason Prediction

The snakebitten, hangdog demeanor of local sports fans has gotten old. This October? LFG.

October 6, 2023
Events

Freeloader Friday: 97 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Oktoberfests! Free movies! Vintage pop-ups! Possibly the last Open Streets ever?

October 6, 2023
Sports

‘We Take Full Credit’: Eccentric Buddies Say ‘Vibe’ Contraption Broke Twins Playoff Curse

Their vibe-transmitting orb invention has moved from Stilheart to Fulton this season, always in service of delivering Twins victories via the mystical.

October 5, 2023
See all posts