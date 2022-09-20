Skip to contents
Try Racket for 99¢

Try Racket for a Buck

Get one month of Racket membership for 99¢. Cancel within 30 days and you won't pay a dime more.
ACT TODAY!
Food & Drink

Kyatchi, Q Fanatic Call it Quits

But *which* Kyatchi and Q Fanatic have closed? You'll have to read the following 265-word blog post to find out.

11:17 AM CDT on Sep 20, 2022
the red kyatchi sign outside of the st. paul location
Instagram: @kyatchi
Em Cassel
2Comments
Join the Discussion

Each month, in preparation for the Racket Restaurant Roundup, I keep a running doc going with info on openings, closings, and coming-soon-ings in the Twin Cities. And some months are like this September, where we get halfway through the thing and it’s like, wow! No significant closings so far! The restaurant industry really has rebounded!

…and then we have a week like this one, where a bunch of places head to Restaurant Heaven in short succession: Mama’s Pizza, Misfit Coffee, and the two in the alliterative headline we have here today.

Kyatchi, the sushi and hot dog spot that opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014 and expanded to Lowertown three years later, announced late last week that it was closing that St. Paul location, effective immediately.

“It is with great sadness that we have closed our St. Paul location permanently due to underperforming sales,” a message on the Kyatchi website reads. “Our Minneapolis location is still going strong and we encourage you to make a reservation at Mpls Kyatchi.”

More devastatingly, as Southwest Voices reported yesterday, Q-Fanatic BBQ has closed its Minneapolis location at 60th and Nicollet, citing staffing issues. A sign posted in the window notes that the Minneapolis closure is permanent, though the Champlin location is “open and recovering.”

So on the plus side, you can still visit each of these establishments, though 38th and Nicollet isn’t terribly convenient for Lowertown residents, nor is Champlin for folks in south Minneapolis. But hey, driving 30 minutes for a Yakisoba Dog seems kind of reasonable when you think about it.

Read More:

Em Cassel

Em Cassel (she/they) is a cyclist, a metalcore apologist, and a co-owner and editor of Racket.

Have a Tip?

Give us the scoop!

Contact Us

More From Racket

Cops are Watching Construction Workers Do Their Job

News
1Comment
Jessica Armbruster
,
Em Cassel
, and
Jay Boller
4:06 PM CDT

Hardee’s GM on Lindell FBI Raid: ‘I Know For a Fact It Didn’t Happen’

News
12Comments
Jay Boller
1:26 PM CDT
Try Racket for 99¢

Try Racket for a Buck

Get one month of Racket membership for 99¢. Cancel within 30 days and you won't pay a dime more.
ACT TODAY!

Can a Concert Calendar Be TOO Complete?: September 20-26

Music
3Comments
Keith Harris
1:25 PM CDT

Kyatchi, Q Fanatic Call it Quits

Food & Drink
2Comments
Em Cassel
11:17 AM CDT

See more stories