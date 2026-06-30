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It’s Almost Independence Day and It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 30-July 6

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

1:44 PM CDT on June 30, 2026

Bad Bad Hats, Nur-D

|Photos provided
1Comments

Good news—I went outside today and the air was not an oppressive, dense blanket of humidity. Maybe this holiday weekend will be enjoyable?

River ShookPhoto provided

Tuesday, June 30

Star-Spangled Takeover @ Abi's

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Spencer Douglas with Brunch and Milk @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

Kodj @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Strictly R&B: Raymond & Brown Concert Afterparty @ Cabooze

Haley Reinhart @ Dakota

Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble @ Dock & Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Lili Horizon @ Father Hennepin Park

Cure for Paranoia, Riley & The Urban Revival, Sadie Gustafson-Zook @ Fine Line

Bright Young Things, Of The Orchard, Anni xo, Spiderlily @ Green Room

HEYARLO @ Indeed Brewing

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Jazz Central

TeawhYB @ Minnehaha Bandstand

199SOMETHIN’ feat. Orikal Uno + DJ Greenery @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

River Shook, Andrew Sa @ Parkway Theater

Duck Bomb, Iodine, Public Service Announcement @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

June Conspiracy Series feat. Sawtooth Witch, M.A.Y. @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Pop Wagner @ 331 Club

Sophia Brand, Nina Luna, Aly Dyg @ Underground Music

Die Sexual, Melody Zenith, Magenta Vice, Dedicated Enemy @ Uptown VFW

Chris Brown & Usher @ U.S. Bank Stadium

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Aeris and the Piggies (Residency) @ White Squirrel

MaulPhoto provided

Wednesday, July 1

Sophia Brand/David Singley @ Acadia

Over Under, Syncline, Waking Hours @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

Effy + Kwey Present: Off Wax (feat. Tailor Briann) @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Tony Sammis @ Carbone’s

Em and the Gems @ Como Park Conservatory

Andy LaCasse @ Crooners

Mindi Abair @ Dakota

Mississippi River Brass Band @ Dock & Paddle

Tin Can Telephone @ Driftwood Char Bar

Miss Shannon presents Charmin Michelle Swing Combo @ Eagles 34

TopOppGen, Aziedoesntexist @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neil Dimmick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Cabin Fever @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Linnea’s Garden, Goo Goo Mucks, the 99ers @ Mortimer’s

Larry McDonough Quintet @ Parkway Theater

Tre Spiritus, OVRFWRD @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Todd Albright @ 331 Club

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Late Night TV, Witness Trips, Third Date @ White Squirrel

MAUL, Gored Embrace, Hacked2Bits @ Zhora Darling

Sonido Gallo NegroPhoto provided

Thursday, July 2

Hot Fruit @ Acadia

David Huckfelt’s Mystery Lights @ Animales

Uptown Cover-Up @ Aster Cafe

Abinnet Berhanu's Ahndenet አንድነት feat. Genet Abate with Amanuel Tsegaye of Tizita Sounds @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Sonido Gallo Negro, Rudy De Anda @ Cedar Cultural Center

Buddy Holly: Oh Boy @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Crooners

Eric Roberson @ Dakota

Charlie Parr & MIkkel Beckman @ Dock & Paddle

The Development, DJ Kool Hanz @ Driftwood Char Bar

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Wale & Smino @ Fillmore

Record Night @ Fulton Taproom

Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute @ First Avenue

Alex Warren @ Grand Casino Arena

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Prairie Potluck Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Dirty Lowdown Fools, Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Tootsie Roll @ Mortimer’s

If Eye May, John Kerns, the Sandies @ Pilllar Forum

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ Schooner Tavern

Ken Pomeroy, Ramsey Thornton @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

TH3 @ White Squirrel

Solorah the EssenceInstagram

Friday, July 3

Velvet Ghoul @ Acadia

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Animales

Mortusha’s Manic Mashup: Our Cuntry Edition @ The Arthouse

Marvelous @ Aster Cafe

Bryan Nichols Trio @ Berlin

Feleke Hailu with his daughter Rediet @ Berlin

Obi Original @ Berlin

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Apple Valley High R&B Band @ Crooners

  • Ladies of Soul Vol. 4 @ DakotaKenny “Babyface” Edmonds was the greatest R&B auteur of the ’90s, and on the soundtrack to Waiting to Exhale, he most fully conveyed his vision of female pop. You get Whitney Houston with the most understated vocals of her career, Brandy keeping it light for the teens, Aretha Franklin keeping in step with the time, and then Mary J. Blige burning it all down. Solorah the Essence, Ashley Commodore, and Monique Blakey will handle vocal duties for this tribute, backed by a band including guitarist Deevo, Tommy Barbarella on keyboards, and a rhythm section of Tony Axtell and RAWTWHYLAH. You are gon’ cry at this one.—Keith Harris

Ham Shannon, Close to Toast, Garden Glow @ Day Block Brewing

Crush Scene @ Dock & Paddle

The Lungs, Joe Stelmacher Band, Michael & Marty @ Driftwood Char Bar

Molly Maher @ Dual Citizen

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Katia & the Upswing @ Eagles 34

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso @ Fillmore

DJ SHA + SIAH + FATZ @ Gidi

The Shackletons, Mystee, Killed by Kiwis @ Green Room

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Heckler, Gawm @ The Loft

R-Factor @ Mainstreet Bar

Disco Weekend @ Metronome Brewery

Tjärnblom @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Ray Covington @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Jangueo feat. Ivy Queen @ Myth Live

  • Taste of Minnesota @ Nicollet MallWhen Taste of Minnesota rose from the grave in 2023, the free downtown Minneapolis fest brought big (if older) names like Third Eye Blind and by Big Boi, followed by Martina McBride and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis ('24), and, last year, Ludacris and Joan Jett ('25). This year, depending on your level of cynicism, things are getting more local (nice!) and/or cheaper to book (boo!) with an all-Minnesota lineup featuring synth-poppers Poliça, punk vets Dillinger Four, and indie-folkers Bad Bad Hats on Friday, and, on Saturday, hip-hop standouts Brother Ali, Ant, Dessa, Nur-D, and Sophia Eris, plus rockers Gully Boys. You know the drill for the rest of the fest: fleets of food trucks, dance and aerialist performances, fireworks on the Fourth, and, almost certainly, a speech from the mayor about how back downtown truly is.—Jay Boller

Drowning in Blood, Parasite, Bare Knuckle Brawl, Major Malfunction @ Pilllar Forum

B4 @ Schooner Tavern

Terrapin Stallion @ 7th St Entry

House Proud with Ladymonix @ Sociable Cider Werks

Phantom Fields, Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Jeff Larson Band @ 331 Club

Yachtley Crew @ Treasure Island

Cole Diamond (EP Release), Cowboy Thoughts, Lone Rock Bride, Turn Turn Turn @ Turf Club

CALAVROSA, Jaded, THR333, Welby June @ Underground Music

HOLLA BACK! Early 2000s Dance Party with Nano Byte @ Uptown VFW

Paul Harper @ Volstead’s

Meghan Kreidler, CB, Sophie Hiroko @ White Squirrel

Nectarous, Fine Dials, Love Scar @ White Squirrel

Graveripper @ Zhora Darling

Davina and the VagabondsPhoto provided

Saturday, July 4

Prizzy 24 @ Acadia

Fourth of July Cookout @ Animales

Saturday Night Live: Ballers & Baddies @ Bazemnt

Jumpsuit with blissxp, Mommy Long Legs, and Abel @ Black Hart

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

St. Anthony Park Community Band @ Dock & Paddle

Open Mic @ Dock & Paddle

Como Pops Ensemble @ Dock & Paddle

Jackson Hoch @ Driftwood Char Bar

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Dusty's

DJ Faaji X DJ ENL @ Gidi

Reventon @ Green Room

Kill Safari, Kill The Noise, Bro Safari @ The Loft

Disco Weekend @ Metronome Brewery

Megastellar Open Mic Night @ Midway Saloon

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Brunch Karaoke @ Mortimers

Critter Nova & the Snake Chaser Super Show @ Pilllar Forum

American Mayhem @ Schooner Tavern

Tramps Like Us @ 331 Club

SUPER DOPE 4th of July House Party @ Uptown VFW

Harry Scott Trio @ Volstead’s

The Whiskey Charmers, Aeris Ewing @ White Squirrel

Loki's Folly @ White Squirrel

The StaboteursPhoto provided

Sunday, July 5

Omnira, Mommy Sez No, Possum Willie @ Acadia

Boozewater @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Start Today, the Sissy Boys, Heartland, Sleeper Cell, Skewed @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Django Reinhardt: Final Songs of 1953 with the Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown @ Crooners

Natania & Ticket to Brazil @ Dakota

Buster Phelan @ Dock & Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

  • Revellion Fest @ Flying VYou might be asking yourself: What the hell is Flying V’s? Well, well, well—looks like somebody isn’t a Racket completist. If you were, you’d already know about the newish straight-edge/hardcore/nonprofit music venue, which recently relocated from northeast Minneapolis to Robbinsdale. Revellion Fest serves as a great opportunity to check the place out, with a killer slate of bands (the Staboteurs, Couch Potato Massacre, Bonefire, Mr. Rogers & the Make Believe Friends, the Ramone: A One Man Tribute, and Nemesissy) joining a comedian (Kimberly Ashlynne), PhD speaker (Cat Jenning), local vendors, and food trucks. “This is all about community-building, about reconnecting with the kind of art that’s a beacon of hope to marginalized people," Revellion Fest organizer Chris Gilde says via press release. “It’s time to feel our feelings, express what we think, and get involved in rebuilding the world we want to actually live in.” You’ve got your noble punk marching orders: It’s time to rock.—Jay Boller

The New Standards @ Hewing Hotel

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Michael Monroe @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge with Maggie Rose @ Ledge Amphitheater

Man Down @ Midway Saloon

Sunday Scaries @ Mortimers

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Emmett Doyle @ 331 Club

Joe Nicola, the Get-Up Mondays @ White Squirrel

Chickaboom, Troglodyte, Cap'n Al @ White Squirrel

Calla McDermott w. Mouthful & Your Favorite Crybaby @ White Squirrel

Bob DylanPhoto provided

Monday, July 6

GRÄSP @ Acadia

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Joe Cruz: Sounds of Santana @ Dakota

Brooklyn Park Community Band @ Dock & Paddle

L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse

Suburbica @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Welt, Linkletter, Toll Booth @ Memory Lanes

Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Minnesota Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

  • Bob Dylan @ Mystic Lake AmphitheaterWhat’s left to say about Bob Dylan? Not to totally abdicate my blurbly duties here, but go read books by Greil Marcus or Elijah Wald if you’re seeking profound and/or revealing insights into our greatest living musician, who happens to be from Hibbing, Minnesota. What I can tell you is that the robust community of online Dylan-heads firmly believes that Bob is locked into a nice career groove these days, and having witnessed last year’s Mankato stop of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour with my dad, I gotta agree. As always, don’t expect chitchat or much (if any) guitar playing; instead drink in an 85-year-old master at work, an artist reinterpreting his peerless catalog through the lens of loungey jazz to accommodate his current capabilities. And if Bob happens to eschew ‘60s hits in favor of the new stuff? It’s alright, ma: His most recent album, 2020’s Rough & Rowdy Ways, is among his 10 best.—Jay Boller

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Jacob Cloutier, Lexie Modica @ White Squirrel

Metal Mondays @ White Squirrel

Fuchsia, Marvelous, & Helioscene @ Zhora Darling

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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