Indie Veterans and Local Fests in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 7-13

Me, I will certainly be at Horse Lords this weekend. Still working out the rest of my calendar—a lot of choices to make!
Tuesday, July 7
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
Riffin Griffin @ Bryant Square Park
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
The Neighborhood Quartet @ Carbone’s
Summer Voices: A Night of Barbershop Quartets @ Dock & Paddle
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Northeast Community Band @ Father Hennepin Park
Katywentmissing, Get Me the Knife, In Search of Statues, A Martyr's Dilemma, Echos of Regret @ Flying V
Kansas Plates @ Indeed Brewing
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
The Celestial Being @ Loring Park
Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery
Matt Yetter @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Sarah Lee Guthrie @ Pantages Theatre
Novulent, Babyteeth @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
July Conspiracy Series feat. Paul Lawrence, Lucas K. @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Steve Brantseg @ 331 Club
Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel
Los Pinches Güeys, Magical Them, M.A.Y., Witch Syndicate @ White Squirrel
Lent, Hangouts, Larrikins @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, July 8
Corto.Alto, Cool Nel D @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
OCE’s World Music Night with James Holdman @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Wic Whitney @ Cedar Cultural Center
Salsa Del Soul @ Como Park Conservatory
Jim Bierma and Nancy Bierma @ Crooners
Saints of Swing Big Band @ Dock & Paddle
Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon Presents Bad Companions @ Eagles 34
Ziggy Marley, J Boog @ Fillmore
The Church @ Fitzgerald Theater
MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse
Vinyl Vibes with Liliput Records @ Indeed Brewing
Medalist Concert Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Old Time Music Workshop and Jam @ Padraigs
- Father John Misty, King Tuff @ Palace Theatre—Father John Misty could feel like a holdover from the more irony-soaked trenches of Obama-era indie sleaze. (History is proving unkind to that epoch of Pitchforkian artists, generally speaking.) But Joshua Tillman happens to be a great singer-songwriter, so aging gracefully hasn’t been an issue. While his 2022 LP, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, featured uneven yet compelling adventures in jazz, his latest, 2024’s Mahashmashana, bowled listeners over with Tillman’s S-tier, Loki-like lyrics riding an avalanche of adventurous arrangements. Critics heralded it not just as a return to form, but, simply, one of the best offerings in the Father John Misty discography. (Local connection: Alan Sparhawk of Low contributed guitars to the massive-sounding single “Screamland.”) In a rare 2025 interview, Tillman distilled his project down with the trenchant humor that bubbles throughout his songs: “My whole thing is a therapist’s nightmare. It’s this Bergman-esque psychodrama where this Father John Misty construct really has it out for this Josh Tillman guy who keeps writing increasingly more humiliating songs,” he told WNXP. “I must be convinced that there’s some kind of truth. We’ll see when the body of work is finished. We will see what was achieved.”—Jay Boller
The Jon Brumm Musical Experience, Swan Lyons, Tree @ Pilllar Forum
International Reggae All Stars @ Rice Park
Institutional Green, Edith Head @ Schooner Tavern
Anvil, Midnite Hellion @ 7th St Entry
Synastry @ Terminal Bar
IKON_HVVY, Ariesfriebomb, & hurtquake @ Underground Music
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Volstead’s
Attack Dog, Planer, Pyrrhic Victories, TV for Dogs @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Pop Wagner’s Honky Tonk Ranch @ 331 Club
Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel
Thursday, July 9
Piss With Style, Tumble Down Dick @ Acadia
North Star Nerdlesque Festival @ Amsterdam
Chris Castino, Joe Dunn @ Aster Cafe
Dream Crease, Nthnl, Sunpearl, Sunflower @ Berlin
Fabio do Nascimento with Muku @ Cedar Cultural Center
Dancing Queen: Tribute to Disco @ Crooners
BZ3 Organ Trio (Album Release) @ Dakota
Alec Collins, Fiddle and Flannels, Timmy Magdall @ Day Block Brewing
Robert Wilkinson @ Dubliner Pub
Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, Leon Majcen @ First Avenue
- Craig Finn and Patterson Hood @ Fitzgerald Theater—Two perfectly matched songwriters in an ideally intimate setting. Probably the most impressive moment of Finn’s quite impressive new set, Always Been, comes on the closing song, “Shamrock,” which notes the shift from SA to Speedway to show the passage of time—and the guy hasn’t even lived here in decades. Now that’s an eye for detail. If the strugglers on Hold Steady albums always hold out a hope for salvation that’s reflected in the sweep of the music, Finn’s solo albums center on quieter vignettes about similar down-and-outers set to the sympathetic accompaniment of a back-up band inspired by ’70s singer-songwriter rock. Like Finn, Hood is best known for his band output (the Drive-By Truckers) and works solo in a subtler, more miniature scale. His most recent album, 2025’s Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams, begins with a beauty queen dead in a hurricane and climaxes with the promised flight disaster. Lyrics like “Lithium and tranquilizers/Lithium and tranquilizers” and “I was sad before I’s born” establish a mood that not even Katie Crutchfield’s harmonies on one track or Wednesday’s clamor on another can lighten much. I mean, the one where Pat hooks up with Lydia Loveless while spinning Tattoo You is even more of a bummer than the one about suicide.—Keith Harris
First Out, Stranger, Foxby, Social Pariah, Milwaukee Deep @ Flying V
Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Singing Into Wilderness: A Benefit for the Boundary Waters @ Hook and Ladder
Hot Club Mania @ Hopkins Downtown Park
Victorio and the Bridges @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Ashley Dubose, Mae Simpson @ Mears Park
Blue Ox Trio @ Metronome Brewery
Bend in the River Big Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mommy Log Balls, Hurtquake, Special Guest @ Pilllar Forum
Edie Rae Band, Box 10 @ Schooner Tavern
Daphne Jane, Harlow, Lana Leone, Jojo Ventus Ninja @ 7th St Entry
Nathan Walker, the Makeouts, Dowser @ 331 Club
Felicity, Loki’s Folly @ Underground Music
Rocky Lee, GeekedGang @ Underground Music
Ben Stoeck & Macahila Hinnenkamp @ White Squirrel
Gradience, Heed the Warning, Buzz Box @ White Squirrel
Timisarocker, Dave’s Manual, SigTones, YES WE ARE @ Zhora Darling
Friday, July 10
Jeff Ray & the Stakes @ Animales
- Death Cab for Cutie, Jay Som @ Armory—Similar to non-local band the Hold Steady, Death Cab for Cutie continue to churn out middle-late-career albums that have no business being so good. With their latest, June’s I Built You a Tower, the Pacific Northwest indie heavyweights went literally indie, releasing the harder-rocking LP on Anti- instead of their longtime major label, Atlantic. It’s a divorce record, it’s a meditation-on-aging record, it’s Death Cab, now three records removed from the departure of multi-instrumentalist/producer Chris Walla, continuing to successfully experiment ever-so-slightly with their tried ‘n’ true sound. “You compartmentalize all these memories in these buildings so they’re not out in the street, yelling at you 24/7,” frontman Ben Gibbard tells The Line of Best Fit, explaining the new release’s titular metaphor and theme.—Jay Boller
Curtis Wayne Hunt with Morlie Hunt @ Aster Cafe
Eav Present Grauchi Live @ Bazement
Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Blues Saloon
Some Shitty Cover Band, DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk
Paper Beast @ Can Can Wonderland
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah @ Cedar Cultural Center
Malamiko, Willem Dafoe Fan Club, Plumstar @ Cloudland
Erin & Jay Perform Carole King and James Taylor @ Crooners
Heliocene (Single Release), Ray Gun Youth, Damn Phibian @ Day Block Brewing
Sylvia May & the Maydays @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
Cain & Co., Record Prophets @ Eagles 34
The Reckoning Crew, Lillies @ 50th & France
Girl So in Love–An Olivia Rodrigo Night @ Fine Line
Trader Joe's vs. Aldi Rave @ First Avenue
Bottle Rocket, Seraphim, Valerie, Espie @ Flying V
Anna Houston, Ally Meier, Pageant Dress @ Green Room
Minnesota Country Club Festival @ Harriet Island
MPLS Funk Fest @ Hook and Ladder
- Zacc Harris (Album Release) + Erik Koskinen @ Icehouse—An improvisor with a keen appreciation of melody, local jazz guitarist Harris's 2017 album American Reverie took in both "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" and Wilco’s “Jesus Etc.” Its new companion piece, American Reckoning, is an even more pointed historical survey, starting with “Amazing Grace” and closing with two Dylan numbers: "I Shall Be Released" and "Masters of War." Other highlights including a sprightly “House of the Rising Sun" and a noisy “Darlin’ Cory.”—Keith Harris
The Belfast Cowboys @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Trace Adkins, Exile @ Ledge Amphitheater
Spencer Becker Guitar Band (Album Release) @ Metronome Brewery
Ditch Pigeon @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Keyez Williams @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Silverteens (EP Release), Faith Boblett, d’Lakes @ Parkway Theater
Hunny Bear, Chroma, Knife Emoji @ Pilllar Forum
Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern
- Detroit @ 7th St Entry—The '90s "fleshrockers" return to celebrate the re-release of their 1996 debut full-length, Hugo's Ball. What does that even mean? You'll have to show up to find out.—Keith Harris
Dashed, Far Far Away, Peony Park, Short Timer @ Terminal Bar
SKÁLD with Áit Ait @ Turf Club
Gauze, Chemical-X, Hairless Twin, & Popsicklestick! @ Underground Music
- Art N' Pils @ Utepils Brewing—No way around it: Art and pills just go hand in hand. Oh, uh—excuse me, that’s art and pils. Sorry about that. The event formerly known as Artepils returns to Utepils this weekend with local artists, live music, and lots of beer. This year’s featured artist is St. Paul’s Michael Iver Jacobsen, and art vendors include Mystic Healing Stones, Wander Want, Two Birds Tie Dye, and Fi Diaz. On the music side? We’ve got Mr. Rogers and the Make Believe Friends headlining Friday night, the Orange Goodness and Shotgun Ragtime band on Saturday’s lineup, and on Sunday, She's Green celebrate the release of their new EP, Swallowtail.—Em Cassel
Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead’s
Mac Hoffman & Peter Lochner @ White Squirrel
Headlight, Owen Trelstad & The Occasionals, Fortunate Suns @ White Squirrel
High Speed Snowshoes, Conzemius, Nice and Blue, & Terravision @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, July 11
Hill of Crosses, Make Me Sick, Sweet Land @ Acadia
Odds of an Afterthought @ Amsterdam
Saturday Night Live; Playaz Club @ Bazemnt
Bomja: Golden Hours 002 @ Cabooze
The Music of Abba @ Can Can Wonderland
Dan Israel & Steve Brantseg @ Carbone’s
Skewed @ Caydence Records & Coffee
- Horse Lords, Sidi Ould Ahmed Zeydan @ Cedar Cultural Center—The jittery Baltimore experimentalists are back, and they’re no longer purely instrumental, as Nina Guo and Evelyn Saylor now contribute abstract vocal sounds to the mix. Adding a bass clarinetist and a trombonist on top of that may be the avant-garde equivalent of tossing a juggler a couple extra chainsaws, but I’m happy to report after several listens to Demand to Be Taken To Heaven Alive! that no one has been seriously harmed by this expansion. Opening is Sidi ould Ahmed Zeydan, the Eau Claire-based master of Mauritanian classical music, which he has adapted from traditional lute to microtonally fretted electric guitar.—Keith Harris
Fret Rattles, Vacant, the Cobra Jets @ Cloudland
The Dust of Suns Ensemble @ Crooners
The Music of the Beach Boys @ Crooners
Steeling Dan @ Crooners
Sounds of Blackness feat. Jamecia Bennett @ Dakota
Ambient Toad, Ell, Xlcr, Deep Fortune, Lubird @ Day Block Brewing
Manual Transmission @ Driftwood Char Bar
Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub
Doug Collins and the Receptionists, Paul Bergens @ Dusty’s
Rupert Angeleyes, Spaceport, More Milk @ Eagles 34
The Bouncing Souls, the Suicide Machines, Death By Stereo, the Drowns @ First Avenue
The Boot R&B, the Dirty Pretty, Hot Press @ Gambit Brewing
Candlelight Concert: A Tribute to Adele @ Granada
Candlelight Concert: ’90s Hip Hop With Strings @ Granada
Afrobeats to the World @ Green Room
Minnesota Country Club Festival @ Harriet Island
- W.T.F. Fest 2 @ Hook and Ladder—The fest's name stands for “women, trans, femmes,” all of which can be found in the bands on this excellent local bill: Scrunchies, Snakeworld, Mary Jam, Spit Takes, Doll Chaser, Momzilla, Critterthing, Ghosting Merit, and ET.—Keith Harris
Jeff Rosenstock, Good Luck, Anita Velveeta @ Indeed Brewing
Brandon Wozniak Trio @ Jazz Central
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Dirty Monkey, Chozen, Noetka @ The Loft
Derailleur, Access Otherwise @ Memory Lanes
Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ Metronome Brewery
MN Salsa Fiesta @ Mill City Museum
Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Dirty Heads and 311 @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
'90s Corridos Tour @ Myth Live
Alexander Natalie, Keep for Cheap, Lily Blue @ Pilllar Forum
Edie Rae Band, the Zillionaires @ Schooner Tavern
Pullstring (EP Release), the Dalmatian Club, Call Me Fritz, Syncline @ 7th St Entry
Sound Bath @ Sociable Cider Werks
Richard Kriehn, Mary Jane Alm, Brian C. Peters & Dale Haefner @ 318 Cafe
Tribute Night: Queens of the Stone Age, the Stooges, Primus @ Terminal Bar
Gabe Barnett presents the Dang Ol’ Tri’ole, Chris Cashin @ 331 Club
Voltage Controller @ 331 Club
Dylan & The Dead Tribute ft. China Rider and Mind Out of Time with Daisy Forester & Duncan MJ of OISTER BOY (Tom Petty Tribute) @ Turf Club
Getting Stabbed, Obsolete, Silva @ Underground Music
Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW
- Art N' Pils @ Utepils Brewing—see Friday's listings.
Reventon Rave with Cristian Baca @ Varsity Theater
Calvin Caron Quartet @ Volstead’s
Pet Rock Fest @ White Squirrel
Sunday, July 12
I Promised the World, Rosasharin, guilt. @ Amsterdam
The Smokin’ Section @ Animales
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Aida Shahghasemi feat. Kavyesh Kaviraj and Christopher Rochester @ Berlin
Dorothy Doring and Dale Alexander @ Crooners
Beasley’s Big Band @ Dock & Paddle
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Crown of Clover @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Xin, Hurt Quake, Pink Flag, Revefluer @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Paul Oakenfold and the Crystal Method with Liquid Todd @ First Avenue
Condition Critical, Annihilation Process, Begreavement, Violoence Condoned, Getting Stabbed @ Flying V
Deevo's 60th Birthday @ Green Room
Going to the Sun @ Hewing Hotel
Catrice Jackson @ Hook and Ladder
Wolfe/Dolde/Keen/Power @ Icehouse
Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse
Cantus @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Prairie Fire Choir @ Metronome Brewery
Jen Burleigh-Bentz @ Metronome Brewery
Jack Johnson @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Zaq Baker, the Over Unders, Nowhere Fast, Short Game @ Pilllar Forum
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Emmy Woods & Friends @ 331 Club
Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club
- Art N' Pils @ Utepils Brewing—see Friday's listings.
Wren + Wilde, Emily Havik @ White Squirrel
Grave Society, Chuckdead @ White Squirrel
Grady Drugg, Rock Melon, Dog Pile @ Zhora Darling
Monday, July 13
Ella Mai, AMA, Girlfriend @ Armory
Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze
Maryann Sullivan and Ted Godbout @ Crooners
Jennifers Rule the World @ Crooners
Our House: Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young @ Dakota
Fridley CIty Band @ Dock & Paddle
Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub
L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse
Eden Prairie Community Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Diane Selwyn and Friends @ Memory Lanes
Free Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Placeholder, Drift Pattern, Big Yikes @ Pilllar Forum
Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks
Wesley Church & the Fabulous Vanguards @ 331 Club
Thunderchief, Bare Knuckle Brawl, Pain Portal, Hairless Twin @ Underground Music
Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel