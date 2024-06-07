Hey New Subscribers! Introduce Yourselves in This Friday’s Open Thread. (Please.)

First, the good news: Racket's Spring Membership Drive is over. No more plaintive entreaties from Team Racket asking for your money. (Or, at least, not as many.)

Second, the better news: After a solid month of shameless begging, Racket has 472 new subscribers—including 31 people who decided to forgo the sale price and register at our Accomplice tier. Our goals and expectations got blown outta the damn water.

And now, we'd like to meet you all of you new folks. One of the perks of subscribing to Racket is that you gain access to our astonishingly friendly comment section. And there's no better time to leave your first comment than on our Friday Open Thread.

You don't have to make a big production of it. You can even just say "hi." We're not gonna pressure you into doing something you don't want to. Or share your life story—you're the boss!

Of course, our regular commenters (and all subscribers) are also welcome to chime in, and to greet the newcomers. This is your Open Thread after all.