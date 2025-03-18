Hey, It’s Spring (on Thursday) and Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 18-24

And you've got some excellent options for the first day of spring too—not to mention the rest of the week.
Tuesday, March 18
Dust City Opera, Flatwound, Sine Iris @ Amsterdam
The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study @ Berlin
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Dad Bod, Bummer Camp, 12th House Sun, Linus, berzica @ Green Room
Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central
River City Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Grooves ft. DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s
Producer Night @ Pilllar Forum
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
March Conspiracy Series featuring Venus de Mars, Stephanie Was @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Craig Paquette @ 331 Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
YUHH (Tuesday Residency) with Ray Gun Youth, Cause For Concern @ White Squirrel
DUG w/ Moon Pussy, Church Fire & E.T. @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, March 19
Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Keep, Linus, 12th House Sun @ Cloudland
Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute with a Twist @ Crooners
Kitchen Patrol and Joe @ Day Block Brewing
Swamp Kings, Dust City Opera @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Honestav with Damien Styles @ Fine Line
Open Mic with Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Marijuana Death Squads @ Icehouse
Musical Ups and Downs @ Orchestra Hall
Songbird Series @ Metronome Brewery
Karaoke Blast with Chazz Reed @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mortiholics (Residency) @ Mortimer’s
Cole Diamond Presents Whiskey Wednesdays @ Palmer’s
Nurses with Echoes of Regret, Noxious, Gauze @ Pilllar Forum
King Kustom & the Cruisers @ Schooner Tavern
Eleganza! and Lee Bains III with Nato Coles @ 7th St Entry
Breaker’s Paradise @ Terminal Bar
Rabbit By Owl Light, alone-a, M. Harlan Engelmann @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Urban Hillbilly Quartet @ 331 Club
St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel
Creekbed Carter Hogan with Sadie Gustafson-Zook, Clare Doyle @ White Squirrel
Seer, Stud, Nursing Death, Estranged Flesh @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, March 20
MNAKED: Maybe Nebraska, The Last Jackson @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Leading Ladies of Americana @ Cabooze
Hunny Bear, J-Mo On The Beat, and Helicene @ Can Can Wonderland
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra Trio @ Crooners
Yazmin & Beat Zero ft. Havana Quartet & Prudence Johnson @ Crooners
Pitfall, Friendport, Will They Kiss @ Driftwood
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
It’s a 2000s Party @ Fine Line
Dead Man Winter with Little Fevers @ First Avenue
Lighter Co. Residency (Volume II) @ Icehouse
Peter Kogan Jazz Presents The Bird & Diz Legacy Quintet @ Metronome Brewery
Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- Kali Malone @ Northrop—Previously better known in the electronic/avant-garde realms, the Denver-born, Stockholm-based Malone became one of her generation’s pre-eminent neoclassical composers with the 2024 release of her extended organ work All Life Long. The New Yorker’s Alex Ross praised its “gnawing beauty,” and the album’s long tones, shifting harmonies, and enveloping textures add up to a majestic minimalism. Tonight, Malone will play the composition on the Northrop’s Aeolian-Skinner Opus 892, a nearly 100-year-old organ with nearly 7,000 pipes, and she’ll be joined by Stephen O’Malley of heavy drone-rockers Sunn O))) (who’s also her husband), and choral and brass ensembles comprised of U of M music students.
Musical Ups and Downs @ Orchestra Hall
Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach @ Palmer’s
Madeline Peyroux and Bettye LaVette @ Parkway
Lent, the Worms, Greentop @ Pilllar Forum
Rodents, Nathan Walker Music @ Schooner Tavern
Bombargo With Lasalle @ 7th St Entry
Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Jon Elconin @ 331 Club
- Carly Pearce @ Treasure Island—I’ve never seen Pearce live, so I can’t promise that she’s worth the hike out to Red Wing (or the traffic jam after the show). But I can tell you that her latest, Hummingbird, is my favorite country album of 2024, topping solid releases from lovelorn wisecracker Megan Maroney, Morgan Wade, and the queen herself, Miranda Lambert. As on 29, her brilliant concept EP about a short-lived marriage to fellow country singer Michael Ray (and 29: Written in Stone, the full-length she padded it out to), Pearce collaborated on Hummingbird with the cream of Music Row (namely writers/producers Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne), and together they cover all the old familiar ground with fresh perceptiveness. After the statement of purpose “Country Music Made Me Do It” (“Everything that I've done wrong or I've done right”), Pearce gets stuck in and/or breaks free from dead-end relationships, sulks and gets over it, and, yes, sets a truck on fire. My personal favorite number is the vulnerable “Pretty Please” (as in “tell me I’m…”) but I even reluctantly chuckle along to the prissy “Heels Over Head,” an eloquently mean-spirited jab at a girl who’s more fun in bed.
Haley E. Rydell, Becky Kapell, Hemma, and Dusty Heart @ Turf Club
Nectarous, The Fine Dials, & Duck Bomb @ Underground Music Cafe
Cut a Rug Vol. 2: DJ Jen-E, Buried Animals, Sunshine Emblem @ Uptown VFW
- Shabaka @ Walker Art Center—Shabaka Hutchings has been at the center of the resurgence of British jazz for a decade now, receiving acclaim stateside primarily as the saxophonist for the galvanic combos Sons of Kemet and the Comet Is Coming (both of whom have passed through town). But last year he announced that he was setting his saxes aside indefinitely, and he’s turned largely to flutes (including the Japanese shakuhachi and the Slavik svirel) and clarinet. His 2024 album Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace, is as ruminative as you might expect from a flautist’s record, with big improvisatory names including harpist Brandee Younger, pianist Jason Moran, and fellow flute-convert André 3000, while Moses Sumney, Saul Williams, and Elucid are among the vocalists who contribute. Unspiritual fella that I am, harps have never eased my jangled nerves and my favorite song here is the busiest, “Breathing.” But for neo-New Age, this is smart stuff, and Hutchings is such a titan I’ll be at the show regardless.
Devaney & Friends with The Drunk Uncles @ White Squirrel
Friday, March 21
David Harland & Sol Strings @ Aster Cafe
Charlie Bruber & Jack Barrett @ Berlin
Kinetic (feat. Andrew Baschyn, Faith Eskola, & DJ So Supreme) @ Berlin
70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker’s
Paolo Angeli with Crystal Myslajek @ Cedar Cultural Center
Tricks, the Miami Dolphins, U.T.A.I., Rubberman @ Cloudland
Dorothy Doring with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra @ Crooners
- L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE + Obi Original @ Dakota—Helluva local double bill here. Buckner is a north Minneapolis-raised jazz drummer with strong churchy roots who I've written about in the past. You'll read more about Obi Original on Racket in the next couple days. The Nigerian highlife music preservationist has a busy week ahead—he's also playing a single release show at the Turf tomorrow with Black Market Brass.
Samuel John Band, Of the Orchard @ Day Block Brewing
Cosmoline, Seafood Green Tangerine @ Driftwood
DEBÍ TIRAR MÁS FIESTAS: The Bad Bunny Party @ First Avenue
Jay Boys Family Band @ Ginkgo Coffee
Northern Ruin Fest Night One @ Hook and Ladder
Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder
Ibelisse Guardia Ferragutti & Frank Rosaly - MESTIZX @ Icehouse
Late Night in the Ox @ Indeed Brewing
Dean Sorenson: Low and Outside Trio @ Jazz Central
Good Acoustics Songwriter Showcase @ Metronome Brewery
Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Steve Hackman’s Brahms x Radiohead @ Orchestra Hall
- Products Band, True Green, and Time Room @ Palmer’s—Well, if it isn't one band (Products Band) I selected for Poised to Pop this year, another (True Green) I picked last year, and the pretty terrific Time Room as well. Can't hardly not recommend this show, can I?
Northeast Skatepark Fundraiser with Dingus, Night Jobs, The Cameras, Far Far Away @ Pilllar Forum
Gini Dodds and the Dahlias, Them Dots @ Schooner Tavern
Soul Asylum with The Mighty Mofos and Arcwelder @ 7th St Entry
DC Cash, Dae, Freeloud, Stef @ Terminal Bar
Charlie Doesn’t Surf, Joshua David and the Midwestern Bells @ 331 Club
BJ Barham (American Aquarium Solo) @ Turf Club
Tear Dungeon, Ice Climber, & True Lust @ Underground Music Cafe
House Sessions VFW Pop-Up! feat. Michael Grey & DJ JEN-E @ Uptown VFW
Good Morning Midnight with Full Catholic, Squinny @ White Squirrel
Connie Evingson @ Woman’s Club
Saturday, March 22
SZA + Doechii Dance Party starring Lana Ja’Rae @ Amsterdam
Joan Hutton/Tyler Lustek @ Berlin
Queenie Von Curves Presents: Too Queer To Function @ Black Hart
Shawn Who, Mickey Breeze, PH03NIX FIR3, & Marzanna @ Cabooze
DJ Demonica @ Can Can Wonderland
The Right Here, Sparrowhawk, Homeward Bound @ Cloudland
Storytellers: The Best Songs of Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, and Jim Croce @ Crooners
Dorothy Doring with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Alien Road Trip, Sweet Amanita @ Driftwood
The Silent Treatment, the Daniel James Gang, Lifestyle Shakes @ Dusty’s
Russian Circles with Pelican @ Fine Line
Transmission 24 with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue
St. Peter Street Stompers @ Gambit Brewing
Courtney Yasmineh @ Ginkgo Coffee
HYPERPOP DANCE PARTY 6: SYM1 Birthday Bash and Release Party @ Green Room
Northern Ruin Fest Night Two @ Hook and Ladder
Shannon McNally @ Hook and Ladder
Ryan Picone Quartet @ Icehouse
InMotion: Back To 90s @ Icehouse
Grunge Unplugged @ Metronome Brewery
High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe
2025-26 Season Sampler @ Orchestra Hall
Art Beagle’s Back Up Band @ Padraigs
Flipturn with Arcy Drive @ Palace Theatre
Shrimp Olympics, Kill Palace, True Lust, and All Golden @ Palmer’s
Boiled in Lead with Corpse Reviver and Brian Boru Irish Pipe Ban @ Parkway
Closed City Terror with Crimson Boys, and St. October @ Pilllar Forum
Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern
P.O.S with MAKR AN ERIS and killusonline @ 7th St Entry
Future Babel, Christmas On Neptune @ Terminal Bar
Kyrie Nova & The Defiant, Littleton, Atomic Lights @ 331 Club
Black Market Brass ft. Obi Original with room3 @ Turf Club
Diet Lite, Haze Gazer, Jenny Matrix, Oister Boy @ Underground Music Cafe
TELEPORT 003: Byzarra, Ascella, Niki Kitz, Ripley, Shawn Raja @ Uptown VFW
Tin Can Telephone with The Houdeks, Roady Tate @ White Squirrel
Quietchild with Ryan Borens, KKTHAINFAMOUS, The Makeouts @ White Squirrel
Burlesque Brunch @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, March 23
Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Brian Owens Heavy Metal Celebration of Life @ Cabooze
Irish Diplomacy @ Can Can Wonderland
Gustavus Jazz Ensemble feat. Jon Irabagon on Saxophone @ Crooners
Acoustic Gospel Roots with Joyann Parker @ Crooners
Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar @ Dakota
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Jazz Age Rumpus IV @ Hook and Ladder
Surfer Joe with Kinda Fonda Wanda & The Swongos @ Hook and Ladder
Roseville Area High School Jazz Combo @ Metronome Brewery
Minnetonka High School Jazz Combo @ Metronome Brewery
Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
Phil Kitze, Sota Pop @ Minnesota Music Cafe
2025-26 Season Preview @ Orchestra Hall
Classic Albums Live: The Beatles' Abbey Road @ Ordway
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
Kiss the Tiger with Megasound and Eric Mayson @ 7th St Entry
The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club
Lilly Hiatt with Suzie Chism @ Turf Club
Sunday Afternoon Music Fun Club @ White Squirrel
Wild Leaf with Chixiexdix @ White Squirrel
Little Man with The Dirty Pretty, Letters @ White Squirrel
Stock Market Cinema, 1927, & Glitterpit @ Zhora Darling
Monday, March 24
Kenny Reichert Quartet @ Berlin
Béla Fleck, Edmar Casteñada, Antonio Sanchez Trio @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
World Music Monday @ Eagles 34
Jonny Clifford Turns 60 @ Hook and Ladder
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
DJs Cameron Kinghorn and Blue Funk @ Palmer’s
The Fabulous Thunderbirds @ Parkway
Gully Boys & Skating Polly @ Pilllar Forum
OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Hovvdy with Video Age @ Turf Club
Big Chomp with Surrounded By Water, Parachute Day, & VIN @ White Squirrel