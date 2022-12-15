Here Are All the Movies in Theaters This Week That Aren’t ‘Avatar’

From what I can tell, James Cameron’s return to Pandora is the only new movie opening locally this week. But if you’re not in the mood for blue aliens (or a 3+ hour movie) there’s still plenty to catch in theaters this week.
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, December 15
Harry Potter & Sorcerers Stone (2001)
Grandview 1 & 2
Magic isn’t real, you know. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Friday 11:59 p.m. More info here.
La Otra (The Other) (1946)
The Heights
In this Mexican noir classic, Dolores Del Rio is a poor woman who murders her twin (also, obviously, played by Del Rio) and takes over her life. Think it all goes smoothly? $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Camel on a Stick (2022)
The Main
An episode of the Apple TV+ show Little America, which focuses on the stories of immigrants. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.
The Trylon Holiday Hallmark Special
Trylon
A MN-filmed Hallmark movie, plus lots of festive film accessories. $8. 7 p.m. More info here.
White Christmas (1954)
Riverview
Bing Crosby! Danny Kaye! Rosemary Clooney! Vera-Ellen! Christmas! Vermont! $4. 12:30 p.m. More info here.
British Arrows Awards
Walker Art Center
It’s that time of year! Most screenings are already sold out, so if you’re interested, hop to it. $15. Thursday-Sunday & Wednesday. Showtimes and more info here.
Friday, December 16
2025 Armageddon (2022)
Trylon
Don’t worry, Michael Paré of Eddie and the Cruisers fame will save us! Friday/Monday/Tuesday at 5 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m.; Sunday/Wednesday 1 p.m. More info here.
Sullivan’s Travels (1941)
Trylon
Veronica Lake is so cute in this. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9 p.m. Also Sunday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, December 17
Elf (2003)
Parkway Theater
Never heard of it. $7-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, December 18
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
AMC Rosedale/AMC Southdale/Emagine Willow Creek
The heartwarming story of a man who tries to kill himself on Christmas. $13.44. 3:30 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Emagine Willow Creek
Starring America’s sweethearts, Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid. $8.45. 4:40 & 7:20 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.
Three Colors: Red (1994)
Trylon
Krzysztof Kieślowski’s trilogy wraps up at the Trylon with maybe the best film of the three. $8. 7:15 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.
Monday, December 19
Elf (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse
Look, at this point just assume if you wanna see Elf in the next few weeks, you can. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)
Emagine Willow Creek
A murderous Santa scared people so bad they pulled this from theaters! $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
All That Heaven Allows (1956)
The Heights
Upscale widow Jane Wyman shocks her social circle when she gets romantically involved with Rock Hudson, a … gardener! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, December 21
Tangerine (2015)
Grandview 1 & 2
Sean Baker’s low-budget, high-energy story about a trans sex worker. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar, but wetter and longer.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans (read our review here)
She Said (read our review here)