Happy Godzilla Day! And Happy Oscars Season, I Guess. Here Are All the Movies!

It’s that time of year when they release the good movies—and the “good” movies, if you know what I mean. (I got plenty to say about a few of them in upcoming days, if I have time.)

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, November 3

Gojira (1954)

Alamo Drafthouse

You may know him better as Godzilla. $10. 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Did you know November 3 is Godzilla Day? $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Love and Basketball (2000)

Capri Theater

A sweet little movie. $5; free for Northside residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Edina 4

To celebrate their redesign, the now Mann-owned Edina is featuring Kubrick’s alienating classic look at supernatural writer’s block. $13. All week. Showtimes and more info here.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Grandview 1&2

Attica! Attica! $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Grease (1978)

The Heights

I’m told it is “the word.” $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Cleo (2019)

The Main

A woman hunts for treasure in the streets of Berlin. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Godfather (1972)

Parkway Theater

I’ve heard this is a good one. With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Trivia 7 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

McKnight Media Artist Fellowships 2021-2022

Walker Art Center

This year’s four fellowship recipients discuss and screen their work. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, November 4

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

This castle has legs! $10. 5:45 p.m. Also Sunday. More info here.

It’s Happening Right Here (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

An “inspirational” doc about the fight against sex trafficking. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship (2017)

The Main

A stubborn asthmatic teen decides to climb a mountain in search of a mystical cure. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $12. 10 a.m. More info here.

Our Short Life (1980)

The Main

A rebellious young female architect lives on her own terms. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway Theater

The most fun you can have yelling at movies in the Twin Cities. $10/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Mad God (2002)

Trylon

A grim, intricate, mesmerizing labor of love from Visual Effects master Phil Tippett (Jurassic Park, RoboCop). $8. Friday-Saturday 7-8:45 p.m. Sunday 3 & 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, November 5

Song of the Sea (2014)

Alamo Drafthouse

Two animated Irish kiddies flee their grandma’s home in the city to return to life by the sea. $10. 6:05 p.m. More info here.

La Traviata

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

I believe this means “The Traviata” in Italian. $21.50 and up. 11:55 a.m. Also Wednesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022

Emagine Willow Creek

Watch a Danish concert from April with your fellow Deadheads. $15. 5 p.m. More info here.

Mission Ulya Funk (2021)

The Main

A tween steals a hearse so she can see an asteroid impact. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $12. 1 p.m. More info here.

Solo Sunny (1979)

The Main

An aspiring singer makes her way on the East German underground scene. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Midnight Mayhem: Polyester (1981) + Pink Flamingos (1972)

The Main

A double shot of John Waters tastelessness, complete with Odorama scratch-and-sniff cards. $8-$12. 10 p.m. More info here.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Parkway Theater

Cannot be overstated how strange yet perfect Judy Garland’s stylized, keyed-up performance is in this freaky movie. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, November 6

Casablanca (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

A jaded American expat and a shifty Vichy police chief become friends in WWII Morocco. $10. 1:05 p.m. More info here.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

The word “fuck” is said 18 times in one minute here. $16.13. 3 & 7 p.m. Also Monday 7 p.m. More info here.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Emagine Willow Creek

The Voight-Kampff test of movies: If you hate this one, you’re just not human. $10.75. 5 & 7:30 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

The Bodyguard (1992)

Emagine Willow Creek

Are they still talking about remaking this one? $15. 3 p.m. More info here.

My Fair Lady (1964)

The Heights

This was tween Keith’s favorite movie musical, if you’re curious. $15. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sputnik (2013)

The Main

Inspired by Star Trek, a young girl thinks she knows how to rescue her uncle from East Germany. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $12. 1 p.m. More info here.

Nasim (2021)

The Main

A documentary about an Afghan woman’s struggle to find asylum on a Greek island. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

The World Has No Eyedea (2016)

Parkway Theater

In honor of what would have been the late local rapper’s 41st birthday. $10/$13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Cooley High (1975)

Trylon

Michael Schultz’s landmark coming-of-age movie about Black teens in Chicago. $8. 6:30 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, November 7

Demonoid (1980)

Emagine Willow Creek

Silver miners discover the devil’s severed hand in Mexico. That can’t be good. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, November 9

The Menu (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

Ralph Fiennes is an evil chef! An advance screening. $13.50. 7:35 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

What movie will they show? That’s the secret! $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

History of Violence (2005)

Grandview 1&2

Viggo Mortenson is drawn back into his brutal past life. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Meet Me in the Bathroom (2022)

Parkway Theater

That’s where the cocaine is. This look at NYC’s turn-of-the-millennium rock-is-back scene kicks off this year’s Sound Unseen. $13/$18. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tramps! (2022)

Trylon

A look at the post- (anti-?) punk New Romantics movement of ’80s Britain. Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Band (2022)

Trylon

An aging Icelandic band sets its sights on avant-gardist stardom. Wackiness ensues. Preceded by the surrealist short Mad/Woman (2022). Part of Sound Unseen. $13. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Aftersun

A woman thinks back on the time she spent as a child with her mostly absent father.

Armageddon Time

A boy comes of age in Queens while his stupid country elects Reagan.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Farrell and Gleeson, back together again.

One Piece Film: Red

Uta, the most famous singer in the world, is going to reveal her true identity in this new anime.

The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile

All around force for good Carlile helps set the record straight about a country legend.

Something in the Dirt

*Kurt Cobain voice* Mmm-mmm

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Barbarian (read our review here)

Black Adam

Bros

Call Jane

Decision to Leave

Don’t Worry Darling

Halloween Ends

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Prey for the Devil

Smile

Tár

Terrifier 2

Ticket to Paradise

Till

Triangle of Sadness

The Woman King