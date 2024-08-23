Freeloader Friday: 87 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Modist, Rogue Citizen, and Otherworldly Arts Collective are teaming up for this cool-as-hell sounding show, which brings 80+ artists to the North Loop for a celebration of skate deck art. Painting, printmaking, sculpture, and more—all kinds of mediums will be on display, and all of the work will be available for purchase. (Shoutout to Uptown’s Cal Surf for providing the decks artists used to make these pieces.) Grab a beer or a THC bev, admire the decked-out decks, and maybe find a new piece of deck-or (decor? Get it?) for your home. Free. 6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 340 Fifth Ave. N., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Movie at dusk. Windom Park, 2301 NE Johnson St., Minneapolis.

8:05 p.m. (dusk). McRae Park, 906 E. 47th St., Minneapolis.

Movie at dusk. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Steel Toe Brewing

Steel Toe 13th Anniversary Week

Thirteen years ago may have been Peak Craft Beer, a moment in time when mustaches and Red Wing boots were liberally waxed and IPAs ruled the day. Those trends have waned in recent years, but at least one thing has remained consistent: The stellar beer pumped out by the finest brewery in St. Louis Park. (Also Size 7 is still elite—sue me, IPA haters.) To celebrate 13 years in the beer game, Steel Toe is rolling out a week of anniversary programming, which begins today with a special Märzen release. Subsequent days include Trivia Mafia, yoga, brewery tours, beer tastings, additional special releases, and a whole lotta live music on the patio, including a Saturday night performance from Kind Country & Big Wu. Free. Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 W. 35th St., St. Louis Park; find the full schedule of events here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Pop-rock hits from the ‘70s. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

With Deep Fakes, Johnny Sincerely Orchestra. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Acoustic guitar and mandolin; roots and Americana. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Let Er Rip!

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Minnehaha Park Market

Featuring local makers, food, and drinks. 4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October—Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Not free: Magic at the MN State Fair Jessica Armbruster

Free music, once inside the Fair:

8:30 p.m. Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

8 p.m. West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

8 p.m. Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

DJ Dance Ride Joyful Riders Club

SATURDAY

DJ Dance Ride

Featuring a slow, 10-mile casual ride hosted by DJ Dev and the Joyful Riders Club, with two dance stops along the way. Meet at 7:30 p.m., roll out at 8 p.m., and return to Perennial Cycle by 10 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Neon Nightmares 3

Twenty-eight artists work in the blacklight oeuvre. 7-10 p.m. Free; suggested donation of $10 to support the arts. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mini RedHot Art Market

Shop from local makers, followed by a to-be-announced movie with free popcorn at dusk. 1-8 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Party on the Patio ‘24

Featuring food from El Jefe Cocina & Bar, DJ sets by Manny Duke and Salsa Brava Jesse, and live music by Casual Confusion, Mortiholics, and Black Widows. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Potty Mouth Market

Potty Mouth Makery hosts this popup featuring 20 local creatives. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers’ Market

Shop 13 local makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Summit Brewing, 910 Montreal Cir., St. Paul.

Open Streets Lyndale

What will an Our Streets-less iteration of Open Streets look like? We’ll get our first glimpse this weekend, when the beloved take-back-the-streets-for-people summer series returns to Lyn-Lake with events including a… car show? (*Deep, mournful sigh.*) It’s hard not to feel like the city of Minneapolis either doesn’t get or just doesn’t care what made Open Streets such a wonderful event for the last decade-plus, from the unceremonious way it cut ties with longtime organizers Our Streets Minneapolis (now Our Streets MN) to the fact that this year’s series appears to be cut down to just three events. But we’re willing to be surprised by Open Streets Lyndale, which is now being organized by the Uptown Association, even if there are precious few details about what’s going on this year and vendor/artist/community org registrations are still open. There’ll be food; there’ll be fun; it’s still a reason to get outside and connect with your community. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lyndale Avenue South, from 22nd to 36th Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Song, Birds and Snakes

Movie at dusk. Pershing Recreation Center 3523 W 48th St, Minneapolis

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Canadian art pop. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mississippi Valley Orchestra Crewtet

Outside. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

With Velahsa, The Reach Outs. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

10th Annual Dan Israel and Friends Folk Fest

Featuring sets from Dan Israel, Katy Vernon, and Sarah Morris. 6-9 p.m. Veterans' Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Night Market

Featuring local vendors, vinyl DJ sets from the Ring Toss Twins, a light projection display, and food from Hodgepodge, Bao Bao Buns, and Flamingos Ice Cream. 7-11 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

White Bear Craft Fair

Featuring a local pop-up market of 80+ booths, food trucks, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. White Bear Lake Hippodrome, 4855 Bloom Ave., White Bear Lake.

Dippin’ Dots/Doc Popcorn Store Grand Opening

Stop by for a free Dippin’ Dots mini cup and a free small bag of Doc Popcorn. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ridgedale Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka.

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

An award-winning unicorn at the MN State Fair Jessica Armbruster

Free, once inside the Fair:

8:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

You could say Racket's 2021 launch at Fair State looked a little something like this.

SUNDAY

Racket’s 3rd Birthday Party

Come celebrate the third anniversary of Racket with us! Grab some union-brewed/bankruptcy-exiting Fair State beer, snag a seat on the patio, and chat with us about all the stuff you loved and/or hated about our three years as a local news/arts/culture publication. Will the Salsa Collaborative food truck be slingin' their elite smash 🍔 right next to the patio? You better believe it. If you're curious, you can read our year-three report here. But the point isn't to give you homework. The point is to have some fun! Free. 6-9 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; RSVP here.—Em Cassel

3:30-5 p.m. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Big Fat Super Swap

Shop and/or swap items size 2XL and up. Masks are required. 1-4 p.m. Cake Plus Size Resale, 5149 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Food Truck Fair: Mini State Fair Edition

Three food trucks, plus live music starting at 3 p.m. Noon to 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Rhythm and Beats Block Party

Setting aside the horrifying realization that it’s somehow already back-to-school time, this little school year kickoff sounds like a lot of fun! They’ll have live DJs and lawn games, food, face painting, and other fun, including sidewalk chalk art and big bubbles. But the event, sponsored by groups including Target and MN POC Pride, doesn’t stop at fun and games—they’ll also be connecting Black families with community support, and the first 100 kids to arrive will receive a free backpack full of essentials for the new year. Free. 4 to 8 p.m. Get Down Coffee Co. and North Market, 4414 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Frogtown Art Fest

Frogtown Arts Festival

Featuring arts workshops, hands-on fun for kids and grown-ups, food, artists’ booths, tons of performances including spoken word, dance, music, and more. 1-8 p.m. 825 Arts, 825 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

DayFunk: Lego

Featuring house music from Jeff Kash, Brownie, Ronnie Ramirez, and Nick Gunz, featuring 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐨 from Chicago. 1-7 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show: Fuzzy Math

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

With Madalyn Rowell, Laura Hugo, TJD, and Maria Coyne, hosted by Clare Doyle. 7-10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Country tunes. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

St. Louis Park Community Band

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Shop Small Sunday

Shop local makers. Noon to 3 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.