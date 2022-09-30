Freeloader Friday: 73 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For the week’s top event picks, price be damned, clicked here.

Credit: Chroma Zone 2022 Chroma Zone muralist Hibaaq Ibrahim in front of her new mural at 692 Glendale Street.

FRIDAY

Chroma Zone Closing Weekend

This summer, Chroma Zone has been creating art for all around the Raymond/University area of St. Paul. This weekend, they’re celebrating the dozen or so new murals in the neighborhood with a multi-day party. The Friday night mural crawl from 5 to 8 p.m. will offer you a chance to meet the artists, as they’ll be hanging out near their projects. Or you can hop on Can Can Wonderland’s bus for a tour of a few pieces that are further out. At various locations you’ll find a bunch of things to see and do, including gallery receptions, hands-on art making, live music, drink specials, and a tour of the new FilmNorth site. On Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m., the party continues, with bike and more bus tours, metal casting, and live painting demos. It all ends with an artists’ talk and party from 6 to 8 p.m. at Can Can Wonderland. For a complete list of locations and happenings, visit chromazone.net and download an event map here. Through Saturday –Jessica Armbruster

Hocus Pocus

Featuring kids’ fun, live music, food trucks, and more. Costumes are encouraged. 6 p.m. Como Midway Picnic Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

Redwing Blackbird, Phantom Fields, Fletcher Coulee

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Not Just a Yard Sale: Hoarder’s Paradise

A bunch of friends, artists, fashionistas, and family have come together for a big-ass, multi day yard sale. Expect vintage items, antiques, and other older oddities. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday–Sunday. 520 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Oktoberfest at Fulton Krampus is waiting for the season to change.

Gasthof’s Oktoberfest

Outdoor parties: We host ‘em year round here in Minnesota, but we’re fast approaching the last weeks of celebration where it’s still low-effort comfortable to be outside. And that’s probably why each weekend is loaded with Oktoberfests, those beer-fueled fall parties that float us into the winter holiday clusterfuck. Fulton is teaming up with the now defunct Gasthof’s for two weekends of fall fun, mostly in the traditional vein. That means classic German beer, including Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr varieties, as well as Fulton brews. Live oompah music, stein raising, and spicy meat and carb-loaded foods like sausages and soft pretzels will be served up. Oh, and Krampus will be stopping by, too. Because, as you know, winter is coming. All ages. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 2-10 p.m. Saturdays. Fulton’s NE Brewery, 2540 NE Second St., Minneapolis. Through Saturday–Jessica Armbruster

The Hook’s 6th Anniversary: Free Barbecue Social

Featuring free BBQ and ice cream, DJ tunes, live music, and more. Food reservations are recommended. 4 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Friday Night Movie: Mean Girls

RSVP here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Credit: Photo by Valerie Oliveira Rosy Simas Danse, ‘She Who Lives on the Road to War’

Rosy Simas Danse: She Who Lives on the Road to War

Part art installation, part dance performance, She Who Lives on the Road to War examines potential paths to a peaceful future via indigenous history. The exhibit’s title is inspired by the life of Jigonhsasee, an ancient Haudenosaunee woman, known as the Mother of Nations, who once touted war between tribes but eventually changed her ways and advocated for peace. Can you imagine what that kind of turnaround would look like in today’s world? That’s kind of the point of this show, which encourages people to rest, grieve, and “consider how we can all work towards reconciliation during the dual pandemics of systematic racism and COVID-19.” You can see installations at both WAM and All My Relations Arts, and both venues will host dance performances during the show’s run. RSVP for free tickets and find the entire performance schedule here. Weisman Art Museum’s (333 E. River Rd., University of Minnesota, Minneapolis) show runs September 10 through February 5, while events at All My Relations (1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis) are from October 6 through December 15. –Jessica Armbruster

National Mulled Cider Day & S’Mores

8-11 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Butter Boys, Time Room, The Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Fabulous Games

Fabulous Fridays

A LGBTQ+ social gathering with board games every Saturday in September and October. Feel free to bring a snack, any games you would like to share, and friends. 7-11 p.m. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Living Seasons Launch Party

Featuring a new art installation, complimentary seasonal refreshments, Hocus Pocus-themed creation station, and prize drawings for those who come dressed in “witchy” attire. 6-8 p.m. Southdale Center, 1st level common area, 10 Southdale Center, Edina.

Hispanic Heritage Day

Featuring cultural performances, including local DJs and live music from Latin Grammy nominated Gio El Leòn of Voz A Voz. 4-8 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Get Up, Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m. Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Adult Game Night

Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Credit: Bethany Larson and the Bee's Knees

SATURDAY

Cassandra Cole, Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Lydia Liza

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FINNtoberfest

Featuring special beer releases, Big Red Wagon’s food truck, Rails and Ales, and music and performances from Wild Rose Cloggers and Uncle Muskrat. 2-9 p.m. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Borough Block Party 2022

Featuring food and drinks from Borough and Parlour, plus music from Private Oates, Jaedyn James, The Orange Goodness, Chase & Ovation, and Viva Knievel. This party is all ages and dog-friendly. 1-10 p.m. Borough, 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Co-Optoberfest 2022

Featuring new and returning beer releases, specialty seltzers, food, polka, stein hoisting, and more. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., members enjoy half off beer plus cake with the cofounders. 1-10 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Olio Vintage

Olio Vintage Opening Weekend

Featuring clothing, accessories, housewares, local handmade items, and more, including finds from Black Nvni, SALTY, Rosella Vintage, and in-house brand Olio Vintage. Opening weekend will feature complimentary refreshments and snacks while you shop. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Uptown Dog Fair

“Arf! Arf!” That, of course, is the sound a doggy makes. And you might just hear the unmistakable cry of the canine today near the Lake of the Isles Dog Park, where the folks behind the Uptown Art Fair are throwing the second annual Uptown Dog Fair. That means: dog vendors, the presence of rescue orgs, pet portraits, giveaways, photo-ops, and hilariously, a dog caricature artist. “Family fun with all well-behaved dogs are welcome!” organizers state in a real shot across the bow at bad dogs. Last year, food trucks selling human-grade food were part of the equation, so arriving hungry seems viable. Dogs rock and deserve as many fairs in their honor as possible. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find this event near the Greenway/E. Bde Maka Ska Parkway (aka head toward the Uptown Farmers’ Market patch), Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Open Streets Minneapolis: Minnehaha

Open Streets are a lot like a block party, except instead of closing a side street these events shut down main drag. We’re talking Franklin Avenue, Minnehaha, Lake Street, West Broadway, and, this weekend, Minnehaha. During each celebration the streets will be closed to cars but open to you, where you’ll find a variety of things to see and do, including sidewalk sales, parking lot concerts, chalk-art making, pop-up skate parks, impromptu yoga sessions, and summer beer patios. This installment, the grand finale of the season, will feature a mind-boggling 200+ locations to explore. Find the complete schedule at openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Minnehaha, from East Lake Street to East 46 46th Street, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

My Sister’s Closet: Yard Sale

Sale of 20 years worth of second hand and vintage threads from the now-closed shop. Bring cash. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 3344 48th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ordway Inside Out

Featuring a free Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra concert streamed live from the Ordway Concert Hall onto a giant 23’ x 13’ screen in Rice Park. With food trucks and beer and wine. 7 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Wild Rumpus 30th Anniversary Party

Day-long celebration features special author visits, storytimes, and giveaways both inside and out. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wild Rumpus Bookstore, 2720 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Emmet Kowler, courtesy Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Book Worms

Learn about bookmaking techniques with artists from Minnesota Center for the Book Arts, join the Hosmer Library Teen Tech Squad to create your own zine, and enjoy a visit to the Walker Art Center Library to discover a new side of books. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Home Team Quarterback, Lykoi Fel, Flowerstalks Unplugged

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Credit: Kim Benson

Kim Benson: Long Sweet Gone

Paintings. 5-8 p.m. opening reception. TOA Presents, 655 19th Ave. NE , Suite 104, Minneapolis.

Day of Reparations: Hands Off The Uhuru Movement

Day of guest speakers, information, and more educating on how white people can support Black communities and fight systemic racism. To learn more go to blackpowerblueprint.org. 1 p.m. 310 East 38th St., Gymnasium, Minneapolis.

Save-A-Bull Summer Brewery Tour

With adoptable dogs, merch, prizes, and more. Ten percent of drink sales during this afternoon supports the org. 1-4 p.m. AxeBridge Wine Company, 411 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Teatro’s Encanto Celebrates 30 Years

This free, family-friendly event will have food and beverages offered by local Latinx/e vendors. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake S., Minneapolis.

Anokafest (Oktoberfest)

Featuring beer, live music, lederhosen. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Shout Out Loud – Suicide Prevention Concert & Carnival

Featuring music, immersive art activities, info on coping skills, carnival games, raffle prizes, food trucks, and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. St. Louis Park Rec Center, ROC, Aquatic Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Touch-A-Truck

Featuring snow plows and dump trucks for kinds to explore, as well as a kids’ garage sale. 9 a.m. to noon. Shoreview Parks & Recreation, 4580 Victoria St. N., Shoreview.

Rivertown Fall Art Festival

A juried fall art festival of over 150 artists and makers, a beer tent, live music, and food. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Lowell Park Riverfront, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market

Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Richfield Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Twin Cities Arab Film’s Closing Night Celebration

Featuring a screening of Khadar Ayderus Ahmad’s film The Gravedigger’s Wife, plus Baba’s Hummus food truck and wine from Lebanese winery Batroun Wines. RSVP is required; you can do so here. 6:30 p.m. at Moon Palace Books Plaza, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Hunny Bear, Only Dans

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

It’s holiday market time?! Mpls Craft Market hosts one this weekend. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Barktoberfest 2022

Featuring a doggie costume contest, fall themed photo booth, and a local vendor market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Pearl After Dark: Fall Drop

With cocktails, a disco ball, and mingling. 5-8 p.m. The Golden Pearl Vintage, 507A E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Canine Carnival

As previously discussed, “Arf! Arf!” is the sound a doggy makes. Just making sure we’re all perfectly clear on that. Good? OK, good. With that established, may we present the week’s second, and arguably best, dog-centric event. Sociable’s Canine Carnival is sponsored by pitbull advocacy group My Pitbull is Family, and it looks to be a real hoot. We’re talkin’ costume contests, vendors galore, food, live music from the Insomniac, and more. All varieties of canine are welcome, provided they’re well-behaved, vaccinated, and on a non-retractable leash. Ten-percent of today’s sales will go to North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center and its stated mission of “licking discrimination.” Matty’s Heart & Soul Animal Rescue and Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue will have adoptable pups on-site, which could lead to an adorable origin story about the family member you acquired while three drinks deep at the ol’ cidery. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks , 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. –Jay Boller

Corpse Reviver

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Standup Sundays

Hosted by Grant Winkels and Courtney Baka. 7:30 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Game Night

Chris H. stops by with board games. Or bring your own. Noon to 5 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 9. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.